تشهد صياغة المجوهرات أخيرًا تحولًا لافتًا مع دخول الأقمشة الحريرية والخامات الناعمة كعنصر أساسي في تصميم القطع، ما أوجد فئة جديدة تُعرف بالمجوهرات المطعمة بالأقمشة.

هذا الأسلوب يجمع بين صلابة المعدن ورقّة القماش ليقدّم قطعة هجينة تحمل طابعًا فنيًا واضحًا.

وتعتمد الدور العالمية على دمج سلاسل ذهبية أو وصلات معدنية مصقولة مع أوشحة حريرية مطبوعة، في محاولة لإضفاء حركة وانسيابية على قطعة المجوهرات التقليدية.

وتبرز هذه الصيحة في العقود القصيرة خصوصًا، حيث يعمل القماش على تخفيف حدة المعدن وإضافة ملمس دافئ يرفع جاذبية الإطلالة اليومية، بالإضافة إلى الأساور بجميع أشكالها والأقراط أيضاً.

كما يعكس هذا الدمج توجه الموضة الحالي نحو قطع متعددة الاستخدامات تجمع بين الأناقة العملية واللمسات الراقية، لتتحول المجوهرات من عنصر ثابت إلى قطعة مرنة تتغيّر بحسب طريقة اللف أو الربط، ما يجعلها مناسبة لمختلف الذائق والأساليب.