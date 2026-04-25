كشف تقرير الرؤية السنوي لعام 2025 أن المملكة واصلت تعزيز موقعها مصدراً موثوقاً لإمدادات الطاقة عالمياً، عبر إدارة واعية للثروات النفطية والغازية، واستثمار مستمر في أنشطة الاستكشاف والتطوير، بما يدعم أمن الطاقة والنمو الاقتصادي محلياً ودولياً.

ووفق ما أورده التقرير، سجلت المملكة في 2025 نحو 14 اكتشافاً للزيت والغاز، ضمن مسار متواصل من الاكتشافات خلال الأعوام الماضية؛ إذ شهد 2020 بداية تطوير حقل الجافورة للغاز غير التقليدي، إلى جانب 6 اكتشافات للزيت والغاز، ثم 8 اكتشافات للغاز في 2022، و7 اكتشافات للغاز في 2023، و6 اكتشافات للزيت والغاز في 2024.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن المملكة تبنّت نهجاً متوازناً في دعم التحول التدريجي للطاقة، يقوم على الاستثمار في مصادر الطاقة التقليدية لضمان استقرار الإمدادات، بالتوازي مع توظيف التقنيات المتقدمة التي تحد من تأثير الانبعاثات الكربونية وتحافظ على البيئة.

ويأتي تطوير حقل الجافورة للغاز غير التقليدي ضمن أبرز الخطوات الإستراتيجية في هذا الاتجاه، باعتباره أحد المشاريع الكبرى التي تعزز سلاسل القيمة للغاز والصناعات البتروكيميائية، وترفع قدرة المملكة على تلبية الطلب العالمي على الطاقة بكفاءة وموثوقية.

ويعكس ما كشفه تقرير الرؤية السنوي 2025 استمرار المملكة في الجمع بين أمن الطاقة والتنمية المستدامة، عبر قراءة مستقبلية متزنة تراعي احتياجات الاقتصاد العالمي، وجودة الحياة، ومتطلبات التحول البيئي، مع الحفاظ على دورها المحوري في أسواق الطاقة العالمية.