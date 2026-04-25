The annual Vision Report for 2025 revealed that the Kingdom has continued to enhance its position as a reliable source of global energy supplies, through a conscious management of oil and gas resources, and ongoing investment in exploration and development activities, which support energy security and economic growth both locally and internationally.

According to the report, the Kingdom recorded about 14 discoveries of oil and gas in 2025, as part of a continuous path of discoveries over the past years; 2020 saw the beginning of the development of the unconventional Jafurah gas field, alongside 6 discoveries of oil and gas, followed by 8 gas discoveries in 2022, 7 gas discoveries in 2023, and 6 oil and gas discoveries in 2024.

The report indicated that the Kingdom has adopted a balanced approach to support the gradual energy transition, based on investing in conventional energy sources to ensure supply stability, in parallel with employing advanced technologies that reduce the impact of carbon emissions and preserve the environment.

The development of the unconventional Jafurah gas field is among the most significant strategic steps in this direction, as it is one of the major projects that enhance the value chains for gas and petrochemical industries, and increases the Kingdom's capacity to meet global energy demand efficiently and reliably.

The findings of the 2025 annual Vision Report reflect the Kingdom's continued commitment to combining energy security with sustainable development, through a balanced forward-looking approach that considers the needs of the global economy, quality of life, and environmental transition requirements, while maintaining its pivotal role in global energy markets.