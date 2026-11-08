تقديراً لنموها المربح، وعلامتيها التجاريتين المتميزتين، وسلسلة من الخدمات التي تُطلق لأول مرة في المملكة لتجعل الاتصال اليومي أبسط وأكثر عدلاً.

فازت بيوند ون السعودية (Beyond ONE KSA) بجائزة أفضل مشغل شبكات افتراضية متنقلة (MVNO) في الشرق الأوسط ضمن جوائز تيليكوم ريفيو للتميّز. وتُعد بيوند ون السعودية، بقيادة رئيسها التنفيذي يعرب الصايغ، الشركة التشغيلية في المملكة العربية السعودية التابعة لمجموعة الخدمات الرقمية بيوند ون. وقد سُلّمت الجائزة أخيراً في فندق ريتز كارلتون دبي، جميرا بيتش، حيث تسلّمها هاني الكخن، الرئيس التنفيذي بالإنابة للمجموعة، وريمو شميد، رئيس مجلس الإدارة، نيابةً عن فريق بيوند ون السعودية.

وتأتي هذه الجائزة تقديراً لمرحلة من النمو القوي والمربح. فبيوند ون السعودية هي اليوم أكبر مشغل شبكات افتراضية متنقلة في المملكة العربية السعودية، إذ تستحوذ على ما يقارب نصف سوق المشغلين الافتراضيين في المملكة ونحو عُشر إجمالي سوق الاتصالات المتنقلة. كما أنها المشغل الافتراضي الأسرع نمواً في المملكة، وتحتل المرتبة الأولى في نمو قاعدة العملاء.

ومنذ عام 2023، نمت قاعدة عملائها النشطين بأكثر من الثلث. وتعكس هذه النتائج مجتمعةً نمواً يصنع قيمة مستدامة للعملاء وللشركة على حد سواء.

ويقف وراء هذا النمو مبدأ واضح: خدمة كل مجتمع بالطريقة التي تناسبه. إذ تقدّم فيرجن موبايل للعملاء السعوديين باقات متميزة تضع التجربة الرقمية أولاً. أما فرندي موبايل فمصممة لمجتمع المقيمين في المملكة، وفي صميمها أسعار عادلة واتصال دولي. علامتان تجاريتان، ومجتمعان، ومنصة واحدة مشتركة.

وقد شكّل هذا التركيز على الإنسان نهج الشركة في الابتكار. ففي عام 2025، أطلقت بيوند ون «فيرجن موبايل سويتش المفوترة»، أول باقة مفوترة في المملكة العربية السعودية تقوم على الدفع حسب الاستخدام، لتمنح العملاء سهولة الباقات المفوترة مع الدفع فقط مقابل البيانات التي يستخدمونها. وفي عام 2026، أطلقت «باقات فيرجن موبايل أمان»، أول خدمة لحماية الأطفال على مستوى الشبكة في المملكة، استجابةً لحرص الآباء على حياة أطفالهم الرقمية.

وخلال الفترة نفسها، توسعت بيوند ون السعودية لتقدّم مجموعة أوسع من الخدمات اليومية. فخدمة الإنترنت المنزلي مع فيرجن موبايل في نت تربط المنازل اليوم، فيما تقدّم فرندي باي الخدمات المالية عبر الجوال لمجتمع المقيمين، دعماً للشمول المالي بما يتماشى مع رؤية 2030.

وقال هاني الكخن، الرئيس التنفيذي بالإنابة لمجموعة بيوند ون: «هذا الفوز ملك لفريقنا في المملكة العربية السعودية، ونحن نتسلّم هذه الجائزة نيابةً عنهم. فتحت قيادة يعرب بصفته رئيساً تنفيذياً، أثبتت بيوند ون السعودية أن النمو والقيمة يسيران جنباً إلى جنب، وأن أفضل الأفكار تبدأ من الناس. أراد الآباء عالماً رقمياً أكثر أماناً لأطفالهم، فجاءت باقات أمان لتحقق ذلك. وأراد العملاء طريقة أكثر عدلاً للدفع، فجاءت فيرجن موبايل سويتش المفوترة. نحن فخورون بكل شخص أسهم في تحقيق هذا الإنجاز.»

وقال يعرب الصايغ، الرئيس التنفيذي لبيوند ون السعودية: «إن الفوز بجائزة أفضل مشغل شبكات افتراضية متنقلة في الشرق الأوسط لحظة فخر لكل فرد منا في المملكة العربية السعودية. فكل ما نبنيه يبدأ بالإصغاء إلى عملائنا والمجتمعات التي نخدمها. ولهذا توسعنا من خدمات الجوال إلى الإنترنت المنزلي والخدمات المالية عبر الجوال، ليكون لعملائنا شريك واحد في التواصل والحياة اليومية والدفع. هذه الجائزة ملك لعملائنا بقدر ما هي لفريقنا، وهي تمنحنا طاقة أكبر لما سنبنيه مستقبلاً في المملكة.»

وفي وقت سابق من اليوم نفسه، شارك هاني الكخن إلى جانب نخبة من قادة القطاع في جلسة قادة الاتصالات ضمن قمة تيليكوم ريفيو 2026.

وتتطلع بيوند ون السعودية إلى البناء على هذا الأساس من خلال توسيع خدماتها للمنازل والعائلات ومجتمع المقيمين، واضعةً نصب عينيها هدفاً واحداً: أن يصبح الاتصال اليومي أبسط وأكثر عدلاً للعملاء في جميع أنحاء المملكة.

للمزيد من المعلومات، يرجى زيارة www.beyondone.com