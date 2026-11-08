In recognition of its profitable growth, its two distinguished brands, and a series of services launched for the first time in the Kingdom to make daily communication simpler and fairer.

Beyond ONE KSA won the award for Best Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in the Middle East at the Telecom Review Excellence Awards. Beyond ONE KSA, led by its CEO, Yaarab Al-Sayegh, is the operational company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the digital services group Beyond ONE. The award was recently presented at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, where it was received by Hani Al-Khukhun, the acting CEO of the group, and Remo Schmid, the Chairman, on behalf of the Beyond ONE KSA team.

This award comes in recognition of a phase of strong and profitable growth. Beyond ONE KSA is now the largest mobile virtual network operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, holding nearly half of the market for virtual operators in the Kingdom and about one-tenth of the total mobile communications market. It is also the fastest-growing virtual operator in the Kingdom, ranking first in customer base growth.

Since 2023, its active customer base has grown by more than a third. These results collectively reflect growth that creates sustainable value for both customers and the company alike.

Behind this growth is a clear principle: serving every community in the way that suits it. Virgin Mobile offers Saudi customers premium packages that prioritize the digital experience. Meanwhile, Friendi Mobile is designed for the expatriate community in the Kingdom, with fair pricing and international connectivity at its core. Two brands, two communities, and one shared platform.

This focus on people has shaped the company’s approach to innovation. In 2025, Beyond ONE launched the "Virgin Mobile Postpaid Switch," the first postpaid package in Saudi Arabia based on pay-as-you-go, allowing customers the ease of postpaid packages while paying only for the data they use. In 2026, it launched "Virgin Mobile Safety Packages," the first network-level child protection service in the Kingdom, in response to parents' concerns for their children's digital lives.

During the same period, Beyond ONE KSA expanded to offer a broader range of everyday services. The home internet service with Virgin Mobile connects homes today, while Friendi Pay provides mobile financial services for the expatriate community, supporting financial inclusion in line with Vision 2030.

Hani Al-Khukhun, the acting CEO of Beyond ONE Group, stated: “This win belongs to our team in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we accept this award on their behalf. Under Yaarab’s leadership as CEO, Beyond ONE KSA has demonstrated that growth and value go hand in hand, and that the best ideas come from people. Parents wanted a safer digital world for their children, and the Safety Packages delivered that. Customers wanted a fairer way to pay, and the Virgin Mobile Postpaid Switch was created. We are proud of everyone who contributed to this achievement.”

Yaarab Al-Sayegh, the CEO of Beyond ONE KSA, said: “Winning the award for Best Mobile Virtual Network Operator in the Middle East is a moment of pride for each of us in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Everything we build starts with listening to our customers and the communities we serve. That’s why we expanded from mobile services to home internet and mobile financial services, to provide our customers with a single partner in communication, daily life, and payment. This award belongs to our customers as much as it does to our team, and it gives us greater energy for what we will build in the future in the Kingdom.”

Earlier on the same day, Hani Al-Khukhun participated alongside a select group of industry leaders in the Telecom Leaders session at the Telecom Review Summit 2026.

Beyond ONE KSA looks forward to building on this foundation by expanding its services for homes, families, and the expatriate community, with a single goal in mind: to make daily communication simpler and fairer for customers across the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.beyondone.com