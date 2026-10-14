«زود العقارية» تدشّن إلوفي في حي النخيل بالرياض.. مجتمع متكامل من 8 أبراج بقيمة تتجاوز 2.5 مليار ريال

"Zood Real Estate" today launched the Élevée project in the Al-Nakheel neighborhood of Riyadh, which is a fully integrated urban community consisting of eight towers with a value exceeding 2.5 billion riyals, designed by the Spanish company Elia, in strategic partnership with Jadwa Investment, and is set to be delivered by the end of 2029.

On this occasion, the company held a ceremony on Monday evening at the Hatteen Palace in the Al-Nakheel neighborhood, attended by prominent businessmen and real estate figures.

Engineer Yasser Al-Qazlan, CEO of Zood Real Estate, stated that the company does not just want to build buildings; it aims to create places that people feel resemble them, respect their privacy, provide comfort and belonging, and combine Saudi identity with contemporary architectural language, adding, "For us, this is the true meaning of quality of life."



Al-Qazlan added, "Élevée comes as the first clear translation of this philosophy, through a fully integrated urban community in the Al-Nakheel neighborhood of Riyadh, combining housing, hospitality, business, retail, and green spaces into one cohesive experience, designed to be closer to a complete lifestyle than a traditional real estate project."



Al-Qazlan thanked the strategic partner Jadwa Investment and the Elia company, which worked with Zood Real Estate to translate the idea into an experience that embodies the spirit of the place.

The eight towers of the project are distributed among three residential towers, two hospitality towers that include a hotel and serviced apartments, and three office towers, along with commercial exhibitions in two independent buildings. The open spaces and green areas occupy more than 40% of the project, distributed among a main park, landscaped areas between the buildings, a rooftop garden, and wide walking paths.



The project's buildings include a children's nursery, a children's club, a business lounge, swimming pools, cafes, restaurants, a sports club, a civil defense center, a reception office, and security systems operating around the clock, with these facilities varying from one building to another.

The project is connected via the Northern Ring Road to the King Abdullah Financial Center and King Khalid International Airport, surrounded by residential, office, service, and school facilities in the Al-Nakheel neighborhood.

In conclusion, Al-Qazlan stated, "Élevée is for us the beginning of a broader journey; our ambition is for Zood to leave a mark on the place, to create projects that preserve our identity, meet people's aspirations, and build lasting value for many years to come."

It is worth noting that "Zood Real Estate" develops residential, commercial, and fully integrated urban community projects in Riyadh. The company has completed 28 projects comprising 21,495 residential units and more than 27,000 keys in the hospitality sector. Its asset portfolio is valued at 34 billion riyals, of which 24 billion riyals are under development. Today, it is developing projects in the Al-Nakheel, Al-Yasmeen, and Al-Narjis neighborhoods.