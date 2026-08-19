Data from the Ministry of Investment and the "Invest in Saudi Arabia" platform showed an improvement in several economic indicators during the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, reflecting the continued strength of investment and non-oil activity in the Kingdom.

The value of non-oil goods exports increased by 8.4%, coinciding with an 8.3% rise in the value of foreign investors' transactions in the Saudi financial market. Additionally, foreign direct investment in the non-oil sector grew by 6.7%, according to what was published by "Al Arabiya.net."

Increase in Investment Licenses

A report issued by the Ministry of Investment today showed that investment licenses issued in Saudi Arabia during the second quarter of 2026 increased by 252% to reach 9,018 licenses compared to approximately 2,561 licenses in the same period last year. Most of the licenses were concentrated in wholesale and retail trade, construction activities, and manufacturing industries, with the number of licenses issued in these activities accounting for about 66% of the total licenses issued during the second quarter.

Largest Deal

According to the report, the largest deal in the venture capital ecosystem in the Kingdom during the first half of 2026 amounted to approximately 97.5 million riyals, encompassing 72 deals that make up 34% of the total deals in the Middle East and North Africa. The report also noted that reserve assets in the second quarter increased by 8.1% compared to the same period in 2025 due to a 16.1% growth in investments in foreign securities.

Fourth Place

According to data from the International Monetary Fund, the Kingdom ranked fourth among the G20 countries in terms of the fixed capital formation rate as a percentage of GDP for 2025. The contribution of non-oil fixed capital formation to non-oil GDP reached 37.3%, placing the Kingdom second among the G20 countries.