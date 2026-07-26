أعلنت TECNO عن الإطلاق الرسمي لسلسلة POVA 8 في المملكة العربية السعودية، وفتح باب الطلب المسبق على أحدث هواتفها المخصصة للألعاب، وذلك خلال حفل إطلاق جمع نخبة من وسائل الإعلام، وصناع المحتوى، وشركاء العلامة التجارية، وعشاق التقنية والألعاب.

ويأتي إطلاق السلسلة تتويجاً لرحلة تطوير امتدت لأكثر من عامين، عملت خلالها TECNO بالتعاون مع صانع المحتوى السعودي بندر مدخلي «بندريتا» على تطوير تجربة ألعاب تستند إلى احتياجات مجتمع اللاعبين في المملكة، وتجمع بين الأداء القوي، والمتانة، والتصميم العصري.

جيل جديد من هواتف الألعاب

تقدم سلسلة POVA 8 مفهوماً جديداً في هواتف الألعاب، يعتمد على المعالجة المزدوجة للألعاب، من خلال الجمع بين معالج MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate وشريحة الرسوميات P1 المطورة من TECNO، لتوفير أداء أكثر سلاسة وثباتاً، مع دعم يصل إلى 144 إطاراً في الثانية في الألعاب المدعومة.

كما تأتي السلسلة بتصميم Alive Matrix التفاعلي، الذي يمنح المستخدم تجربة تخصيص فريدة، إلى جانب واجهة رقمية تفاعلية تضيف طابعاً مختلفاً لهوية الهاتف.

ولم تقتصر الابتكارات على الأداء فقط، بل زُودت السلسلة بمعايير متقدمة في المتانة، تشمل مقاومة الماء والغبار وفق معيار IP69K، إضافة إلى تحمل درجات الحرارة المرتفعة وحماية الشاشة، بما يجعلها مناسبة لظروف الاستخدام المختلفة في المملكة.

من مجتمع اللاعبين في السعودية... إلى مراكز البحث والتطوير في الصين

خصصت TECNO جزءاً من الحفل لاستعراض قصة تطوير السلسلة، من خلال عرض الوثائقي القصير «من مجتمع اللاعبين في السعودية... إلى مراكز البحث والتطوير في الصين».

وسلط الوثائقي الضوء على رحلة التعاون مع بندر مدخلي «بندريتا»، والتي بدأت بالاستماع إلى احتياجات اللاعبين السعوديين، مروراً بزيارة مراكز البحث والتطوير ومرافق التصنيع التابعة لـTECNO في الصين، وصولاً إلى تطوير هاتف يجسد هذه الاحتياجات على أرض الواقع.

ويعكس هذا التعاون مفهوم التطوير المشترك، الذي تتبناه TECNO في تطوير منتجاتها، من خلال إشراك المستخدمين وصناع المحتوى في بناء تجارب أقرب إلى احتياجات الأسواق المحلية.

وقال Barry، رئيس TECNO لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا: «منذ بداية تعاوننا مع بندريتا، كان هدفنا تقديم أكثر من مجرد هاتف ألعاب، بل تطوير تجربة تنطلق من احتياجات اللاعبين المحليين. وتمثل سلسلة POVA 8 ثمرة هذا التعاون، وخطوة جديدة في التزام TECNO بالابتكار القائم على فهم المستخدمين».

تجربة تفاعلية للحضور

أتاحت TECNO للحضور فرصة تجربة سلسلة POVA 8 من خلال مجموعة من المناطق التفاعلية، التي استعرضت أبرز تقنيات السلسلة، بما في ذلك تجربة الأداء، والمعالجة المزدوجة، وتصميم Alive Matrix، إضافة إلى مناطق مخصصة لاستعراض مقاومة الجهاز للحرارة والماء والصدمات.

كما شهدت هذه المناطق تفاعلاً واسعاً من الحضور، الذين تمكنوا من تجربة مزايا السلسلة عن قرب.

الكشف عن إصدار Lamborghini Limited Edition

وفي واحدة من أبرز محطات الحفل، كشفت TECNO لأول مرة عن إصدار Lamborghini Limited Edition، والذي سيتم طرحه في وقت لاحق بإصدار محدود، ليجمع بين الأداء العالي والتصميم المستوحى من عالم السيارات الرياضية الفاخرة.

وأكدت الشركة أنها ستعلن قريباً عن مزيد من التفاصيل المتعلقة بهذا الإصدار الحصري.

بدء الطلب المسبق

وأعلنت TECNO عن فتح باب الطلب المسبق على سلسلة POVA 8 لدى شركاء البيع المعتمدين والقنوات الرسمية داخل المملكة، ليكون العملاء من أوائل من يقتنون أحدث هواتف الألعاب من العلامة التجارية، مع الاستفادة من عروض وهدايا الطلب المسبق.

رابط الشراء

رؤية تنطلق من احتياجات اللاعبين


يمثل إطلاق سلسلة POVA 8 خطوة جديدة في استراتيجية TECNO لتطوير هواتف ألعاب صُممت خصيصاً لتناسب احتياجات اللاعبين في المملكة العربية السعودية، من خلال الجمع بين الأداء القوي، والمتانة، والتصميم المبتكر، والتعاون المباشر مع مجتمع اللاعبين المحلي.
وتؤكد TECNO من خلال هذه السلسلة أن الابتكار لا يبدأ داخل المختبرات فقط، بل يبدأ أيضاً بالاستماع إلى المستخدمين، وتحويل احتياجاتهم إلى منتجات تقدم تجربة حقيقية تلبي تطلعاتهم.

: الطلب المسبق
يبدأ الطلب المسبق بتاريخ 23 يوليو وحتى 29 يوليو 2026 (أو حتى نفاد الكمية)
. الاستلام وشحن الطلبات ابتداءً من تاريخ 30 يوليو وحتى 08 أغسطس


https://www.jarir.com/tecno-pova-8-pro-5g?country=sa