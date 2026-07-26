أعلنت TECNO عن الإطلاق الرسمي لسلسلة POVA 8 في المملكة العربية السعودية، وفتح باب الطلب المسبق على أحدث هواتفها المخصصة للألعاب، وذلك خلال حفل إطلاق جمع نخبة من وسائل الإعلام، وصناع المحتوى، وشركاء العلامة التجارية، وعشاق التقنية والألعاب.
ويأتي إطلاق السلسلة تتويجاً لرحلة تطوير امتدت لأكثر من عامين، عملت خلالها TECNO بالتعاون مع صانع المحتوى السعودي بندر مدخلي «بندريتا» على تطوير تجربة ألعاب تستند إلى احتياجات مجتمع اللاعبين في المملكة، وتجمع بين الأداء القوي، والمتانة، والتصميم العصري.
جيل جديد من هواتف الألعاب
تقدم سلسلة POVA 8 مفهوماً جديداً في هواتف الألعاب، يعتمد على المعالجة المزدوجة للألعاب، من خلال الجمع بين معالج MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate وشريحة الرسوميات P1 المطورة من TECNO، لتوفير أداء أكثر سلاسة وثباتاً، مع دعم يصل إلى 144 إطاراً في الثانية في الألعاب المدعومة.
كما تأتي السلسلة بتصميم Alive Matrix التفاعلي، الذي يمنح المستخدم تجربة تخصيص فريدة، إلى جانب واجهة رقمية تفاعلية تضيف طابعاً مختلفاً لهوية الهاتف.
ولم تقتصر الابتكارات على الأداء فقط، بل زُودت السلسلة بمعايير متقدمة في المتانة، تشمل مقاومة الماء والغبار وفق معيار IP69K، إضافة إلى تحمل درجات الحرارة المرتفعة وحماية الشاشة، بما يجعلها مناسبة لظروف الاستخدام المختلفة في المملكة.
من مجتمع اللاعبين في السعودية... إلى مراكز البحث والتطوير في الصين
خصصت TECNO جزءاً من الحفل لاستعراض قصة تطوير السلسلة، من خلال عرض الوثائقي القصير «من مجتمع اللاعبين في السعودية... إلى مراكز البحث والتطوير في الصين».
وسلط الوثائقي الضوء على رحلة التعاون مع بندر مدخلي «بندريتا»، والتي بدأت بالاستماع إلى احتياجات اللاعبين السعوديين، مروراً بزيارة مراكز البحث والتطوير ومرافق التصنيع التابعة لـTECNO في الصين، وصولاً إلى تطوير هاتف يجسد هذه الاحتياجات على أرض الواقع.
ويعكس هذا التعاون مفهوم التطوير المشترك، الذي تتبناه TECNO في تطوير منتجاتها، من خلال إشراك المستخدمين وصناع المحتوى في بناء تجارب أقرب إلى احتياجات الأسواق المحلية.
وقال Barry، رئيس TECNO لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا: «منذ بداية تعاوننا مع بندريتا، كان هدفنا تقديم أكثر من مجرد هاتف ألعاب، بل تطوير تجربة تنطلق من احتياجات اللاعبين المحليين. وتمثل سلسلة POVA 8 ثمرة هذا التعاون، وخطوة جديدة في التزام TECNO بالابتكار القائم على فهم المستخدمين».
تجربة تفاعلية للحضور
أتاحت TECNO للحضور فرصة تجربة سلسلة POVA 8 من خلال مجموعة من المناطق التفاعلية، التي استعرضت أبرز تقنيات السلسلة، بما في ذلك تجربة الأداء، والمعالجة المزدوجة، وتصميم Alive Matrix، إضافة إلى مناطق مخصصة لاستعراض مقاومة الجهاز للحرارة والماء والصدمات.
كما شهدت هذه المناطق تفاعلاً واسعاً من الحضور، الذين تمكنوا من تجربة مزايا السلسلة عن قرب.
الكشف عن إصدار Lamborghini Limited Edition
وفي واحدة من أبرز محطات الحفل، كشفت TECNO لأول مرة عن إصدار Lamborghini Limited Edition، والذي سيتم طرحه في وقت لاحق بإصدار محدود، ليجمع بين الأداء العالي والتصميم المستوحى من عالم السيارات الرياضية الفاخرة.
وأكدت الشركة أنها ستعلن قريباً عن مزيد من التفاصيل المتعلقة بهذا الإصدار الحصري.
بدء الطلب المسبق
وأعلنت TECNO عن فتح باب الطلب المسبق على سلسلة POVA 8 لدى شركاء البيع المعتمدين والقنوات الرسمية داخل المملكة، ليكون العملاء من أوائل من يقتنون أحدث هواتف الألعاب من العلامة التجارية، مع الاستفادة من عروض وهدايا الطلب المسبق.
رابط الشراء
رؤية تنطلق من احتياجات اللاعبين
يمثل إطلاق سلسلة POVA 8 خطوة جديدة في استراتيجية TECNO لتطوير هواتف ألعاب صُممت خصيصاً لتناسب احتياجات اللاعبين في المملكة العربية السعودية، من خلال الجمع بين الأداء القوي، والمتانة، والتصميم المبتكر، والتعاون المباشر مع مجتمع اللاعبين المحلي.
وتؤكد TECNO من خلال هذه السلسلة أن الابتكار لا يبدأ داخل المختبرات فقط، بل يبدأ أيضاً بالاستماع إلى المستخدمين، وتحويل احتياجاتهم إلى منتجات تقدم تجربة حقيقية تلبي تطلعاتهم.
: الطلب المسبق
يبدأ الطلب المسبق بتاريخ 23 يوليو وحتى 29 يوليو 2026 (أو حتى نفاد الكمية)
. الاستلام وشحن الطلبات ابتداءً من تاريخ 30 يوليو وحتى 08 أغسطس
https://www.jarir.com/tecno-pova-8-pro-5g?country=sa
TECNO announced the official launch of the POVA 8 series in Saudi Arabia and opened pre-orders for its latest gaming phones during a launch event that brought together a select group of media, content creators, brand partners, and tech and gaming enthusiasts.
The launch of the series comes as a culmination of a development journey that extended over two years, during which TECNO collaborated with Saudi content creator Bandar Makhli "Bandrita" to develop a gaming experience based on the needs of the gaming community in the Kingdom, combining strong performance, durability, and modern design.
A New Generation of Gaming Phones
The POVA 8 series introduces a new concept in gaming phones, relying on dual gaming processing by combining the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate processor with TECNO's developed P1 graphics chip, providing smoother and more stable performance, with support for up to 144 frames per second in supported games.
The series also features an interactive Alive Matrix design, which gives users a unique customization experience, along with an interactive digital interface that adds a distinct character to the phone's identity.
Innovations are not limited to performance alone; the series is equipped with advanced durability standards, including water and dust resistance according to IP69K standards, as well as the ability to withstand high temperatures and screen protection, making it suitable for various usage conditions in the Kingdom.
From the gaming community in Saudi Arabia... to research and development centers in China
TECNO dedicated part of the event to showcase the story of the series' development through a short documentary titled "From the Gaming Community in Saudi Arabia... to Research and Development Centers in China."
The documentary highlighted the journey of collaboration with Bandar Makhli "Bandrita," which began by listening to the needs of Saudi gamers, followed by visits to TECNO's research and development centers and manufacturing facilities in China, culminating in the development of a phone that embodies these needs in reality.
This collaboration reflects the concept of co-development that TECNO adopts in developing its products by involving users and content creators in building experiences that are closer to the needs of local markets.
Barry, TECNO's President for the Middle East and Africa, stated: "Since the beginning of our collaboration with Bandrita, our goal has been to provide more than just a gaming phone, but to develop an experience that stems from the needs of local gamers. The POVA 8 series represents the fruit of this collaboration and a new step in TECNO's commitment to user-centered innovation."
An Interactive Experience for Attendees
TECNO provided attendees with the opportunity to experience the POVA 8 series through a range of interactive areas that showcased the series' key technologies, including performance experience, dual processing, and Alive Matrix design, in addition to dedicated areas to demonstrate the device's resistance to heat, water, and shocks.
These areas witnessed extensive interaction from attendees, who were able to experience the series' features up close.
Revealing the Lamborghini Limited Edition
In one of the highlights of the event, TECNO unveiled for the first time the Lamborghini Limited Edition, which will be launched later in a limited release, combining high performance with a design inspired by the world of luxury sports cars.
The company confirmed that it will soon announce more details regarding this exclusive edition.
Pre-Order Now Open
TECNO announced the opening of pre-orders for the POVA 8 series with authorized retail partners and official channels within the Kingdom, allowing customers to be among the first to own the latest gaming phones from the brand, while benefiting from pre-order offers and gifts.