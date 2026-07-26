TECNO announced the official launch of the POVA 8 series in Saudi Arabia and opened pre-orders for its latest gaming phones during a launch event that brought together a select group of media, content creators, brand partners, and tech and gaming enthusiasts.

The launch of the series comes as a culmination of a development journey that extended over two years, during which TECNO collaborated with Saudi content creator Bandar Makhli "Bandrita" to develop a gaming experience based on the needs of the gaming community in the Kingdom, combining strong performance, durability, and modern design.

A New Generation of Gaming Phones

The POVA 8 series introduces a new concept in gaming phones, relying on dual gaming processing by combining the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate processor with TECNO's developed P1 graphics chip, providing smoother and more stable performance, with support for up to 144 frames per second in supported games.

The series also features an interactive Alive Matrix design, which gives users a unique customization experience, along with an interactive digital interface that adds a distinct character to the phone's identity.

Innovations are not limited to performance alone; the series is equipped with advanced durability standards, including water and dust resistance according to IP69K standards, as well as the ability to withstand high temperatures and screen protection, making it suitable for various usage conditions in the Kingdom.

From the gaming community in Saudi Arabia... to research and development centers in China

TECNO dedicated part of the event to showcase the story of the series' development through a short documentary titled "From the Gaming Community in Saudi Arabia... to Research and Development Centers in China."

The documentary highlighted the journey of collaboration with Bandar Makhli "Bandrita," which began by listening to the needs of Saudi gamers, followed by visits to TECNO's research and development centers and manufacturing facilities in China, culminating in the development of a phone that embodies these needs in reality.

This collaboration reflects the concept of co-development that TECNO adopts in developing its products by involving users and content creators in building experiences that are closer to the needs of local markets.

Barry, TECNO's President for the Middle East and Africa, stated: "Since the beginning of our collaboration with Bandrita, our goal has been to provide more than just a gaming phone, but to develop an experience that stems from the needs of local gamers. The POVA 8 series represents the fruit of this collaboration and a new step in TECNO's commitment to user-centered innovation."

An Interactive Experience for Attendees

TECNO provided attendees with the opportunity to experience the POVA 8 series through a range of interactive areas that showcased the series' key technologies, including performance experience, dual processing, and Alive Matrix design, in addition to dedicated areas to demonstrate the device's resistance to heat, water, and shocks.

These areas witnessed extensive interaction from attendees, who were able to experience the series' features up close.

Revealing the Lamborghini Limited Edition

In one of the highlights of the event, TECNO unveiled for the first time the Lamborghini Limited Edition, which will be launched later in a limited release, combining high performance with a design inspired by the world of luxury sports cars.

The company confirmed that it will soon announce more details regarding this exclusive edition.

Pre-Order Now Open

TECNO announced the opening of pre-orders for the POVA 8 series with authorized retail partners and official channels within the Kingdom, allowing customers to be among the first to own the latest gaming phones from the brand, while benefiting from pre-order offers and gifts.