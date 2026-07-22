سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 13.57 جنيه للشراء، و13.61 جنيه للبيع.
وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سجل سعر الريال 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.68 جنيه للبيع، وبنك مصر 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.68 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.60 جنيه للشراء، و13.67 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 13.61 جنيه للشراء، و13.65 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 13.25 جنيه للشراء، و13.61 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة
13.58 جنيه للشراء، و13.64 جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.71 جنيه للبيع.
تداولات أمس
وفي تعاملات أمس، سجل سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 13.58 جنيه للشراء، و13.62 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 13.56 جنيه للشراء، و13.62 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر 13.56 جنيه للشراء، و13.62 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 13.53 جنيه للشراء، 13.62 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 13.58 جنيه للشراء، و13.62 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 13.26 جنيه للشراء، و13.61 جنيه للبيع.
The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 13.57 EGP for buying and 13.61 EGP for selling.
At the National Bank of Egypt, the price of the Riyal is 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.68 EGP for selling, at Bank Misr it is 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.68 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it is 13.60 EGP for buying and 13.67 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it is 13.61 EGP for buying and 13.65 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it is 13.25 EGP for buying and 13.61 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank
it is 13.58 EGP for buying and 13.64 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it is 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.71 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
In yesterday's transactions, the price of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 13.58 EGP for buying and 13.62 EGP for selling, at the National Bank of Egypt it was 13.56 EGP for buying and 13.62 EGP for selling, at Bank Misr it was 13.56 EGP for buying and 13.62 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it was 13.53 EGP for buying and 13.62 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it was 13.58 EGP for buying and 13.62 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it was 13.26 EGP for buying and 13.61 EGP for selling.