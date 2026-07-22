The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 13.57 EGP for buying and 13.61 EGP for selling.



At the National Bank of Egypt, the price of the Riyal is 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.68 EGP for selling, at Bank Misr it is 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.68 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it is 13.60 EGP for buying and 13.67 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it is 13.61 EGP for buying and 13.65 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it is 13.25 EGP for buying and 13.61 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank



it is 13.58 EGP for buying and 13.64 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it is 13.62 EGP for buying and 13.71 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's transactions, the price of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 13.58 EGP for buying and 13.62 EGP for selling, at the National Bank of Egypt it was 13.56 EGP for buying and 13.62 EGP for selling, at Bank Misr it was 13.56 EGP for buying and 13.62 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it was 13.53 EGP for buying and 13.62 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it was 13.58 EGP for buying and 13.62 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it was 13.26 EGP for buying and 13.61 EGP for selling.