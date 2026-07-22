سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 13.57 جنيه للشراء، و13.61 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سجل سعر الريال 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.68 جنيه للبيع، وبنك مصر 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.68 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.60 جنيه للشراء، و13.67 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 13.61 جنيه للشراء، و13.65 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 13.25 جنيه للشراء، و13.61 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة


13.58 جنيه للشراء، و13.64 جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 13.62 جنيه للشراء، و13.71 جنيه للبيع.


تداولات أمس


وفي تعاملات أمس، سجل سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 13.58 جنيه للشراء، و13.62 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 13.56 جنيه للشراء، و13.62 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر 13.56 جنيه للشراء، و13.62 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 13.53 جنيه للشراء، 13.62 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 13.58 جنيه للشراء، و13.62 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 13.26 جنيه للشراء، و13.61 جنيه للبيع.