The President of the Saudi Chambers Federation and the President of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, Abdullah bin Saleh Kamel, confirmed that the rapid economic changes we are experiencing require enhancing cooperation among Islamic countries and empowering the private sector to play a larger role in supporting economic development. He emphasized the Kingdom's pioneering role in promoting economic cooperation among Islamic countries during the 40th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development and the 72nd meeting of the Financial Committee.



The meeting concluded in the Turkish capital, Ankara, with the presence of the Vice President of Turkey, Mr. Cevdet Yılmaz. The Saudi delegation at the meetings was led by the President of the Saudi Chambers Federation and the Islamic Chamber, Abdullah Saleh Kamel, along with the Secretary-General of the Federation, Engineer Sultan Al-Musallam, and representatives of the federations and chambers from member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.



Abdullah Kamel pointed out the Islamic Chamber's commitment to expanding the horizons of intra-trade and investment, which contributes to achieving economic integration and creating quality opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs. He explained that the participation of the Saudi Chambers Federation, as a representative of the Saudi business sector, extends the Kingdom's pioneering role as the largest supporter of the Islamic Chamber since its establishment and its commitment to enhancing economic cooperation among Islamic countries.



For his part, the Secretary-General of the Federation, Engineer Sultan Al-Musallam, stated that the Federation's participation in the Islamic Chamber meetings reflects the Kingdom's commitment to supporting joint Islamic economic work and enhancing the presence of the Saudi business sector in international economic forums. He also noted the growing economic relations between the Kingdom and Turkey, with the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reaching approximately 32.1 billion riyals (8.5 billion dollars) in 2025, achieving a growth rate of 10.4%, which enhances opportunities for building quality partnerships between the business sectors of both countries.



The meetings witnessed the presentation of several initiatives and programs affiliated with the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, including the Arbitration Center (OIC-AC), the Saleh Kamel Organization for Sustainable Entrepreneurship (SKSEED), and the Chamber Academy for Training (ICTA), in addition to showcasing the experience of the Turkish Chambers and Exchanges Union (TOBB) in supporting the private sector and enhancing the business environment.



The program also included the 72nd meeting of the Financial Committee, a roundtable on enhancing sustainable agriculture, innovation, food security, and growth, as well as discussion sessions on innovation and entrepreneurship, empowering entrepreneurs of both genders, and building the capacities of chambers of commerce to achieve sustainable economic development.



The Board of Directors of the Islamic Chamber discussed several topics related to the development of the Chamber's work and its future initiatives, monitoring the implementation of its projects and programs aimed at enhancing economic and developmental cooperation among Islamic countries, in addition to discussing arrangements for the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the Islamic Chamber in 2027.



It is noteworthy that the Federation's delegation visited TOBB University of Economics and Technology, affiliated with the Turkish Chambers and Exchanges Union, and learned about its pioneering experience in linking education with the needs of the private sector and qualifying competencies for the labor market.