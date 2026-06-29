عقد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريّف، اجتماعاً -عبر الاتصال المرئي- مع وزير الطاقة والثروة المعدنية في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الدكتور صالح علي الخرابشة، ناقش خلاله الجانبان سُبل تعزيز التكامل الاقتصادي بين المملكتين، وفرص تبادل المعرفة والخبرات الفنية في قطاع التعدين والمعادن، بما يخدم مصالحهما المشتركة.
وأثنى الاجتماع على متانة العلاقات الأخوية والاقتصادية التي تربط بين البلدين الشقيقين، التي تشكّل ركيزة مهمة لتطوير التعاون المشترك في العديد من القطاعات الحيوية وفي مقدمتها التعدين، مؤكداً أهمية تعزيز التعاون الدولي والإقليمي لدعم مرونة سلاسل الإمداد العالمية للمعادن.
وتناول الاجتماع التجربة السعودية في تطوير قطاع الصناعات المعدنية، مستعرضاً مدينة وعد الشمال للصناعات التعدينية بوصفها نموذجاً رائداً، وناقش الطرفان فرص تبادل الخبرات في هذا الجانب، وتعزيز التعاون في مجال الثروة المعدنية، وتطوير القدرات الفنية، بما يدعم نمو القطاع في البلدين.
وفي ختام الاجتماع، وجه الوزير الخريّف الدعوة إلى نظيره الأردني، للمشاركة في النسخة السادسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي المقرر عقدها في الرياض خلال شهر يناير 2027، إذ يعد المؤتمر منصة عالمية تجمع الحكومات، وقادة قطاع التعدين والمستثمرين؛ لمناقشة مستقبل المعادن، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي، واستعراض الفرص الاستثمارية الواعدة في القطاع.
The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, held a meeting - via video conference - with the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Dr. Saleh Ali Al-Kharabsheh. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance economic integration between the two kingdoms and opportunities for exchanging knowledge and technical expertise in the mining and minerals sector, serving their common interests.
The meeting praised the strong brotherly and economic relations that bind the two brotherly countries, which form an important foundation for developing joint cooperation in many vital sectors, foremost among them mining, emphasizing the importance of enhancing international and regional cooperation to support the resilience of global mineral supply chains.
The meeting addressed the Saudi experience in developing the metal industries sector, showcasing the Wa'ad Al-Shamal City for Mining Industries as a pioneering model, and both parties discussed opportunities for exchanging expertise in this area, enhancing cooperation in the field of mineral wealth, and developing technical capabilities, which supports the growth of the sector in both countries.
At the end of the meeting, Minister Al-Khorayef extended an invitation to his Jordanian counterpart to participate in the sixth edition of the International Mining Conference scheduled to be held in Riyadh in January 2027, as the conference is a global platform that brings together governments, leaders in the mining sector, and investors to discuss the future of minerals, enhance international cooperation, and showcase promising investment opportunities in the sector.