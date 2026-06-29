The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, held a meeting - via video conference - with the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Dr. Saleh Ali Al-Kharabsheh. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance economic integration between the two kingdoms and opportunities for exchanging knowledge and technical expertise in the mining and minerals sector, serving their common interests.

The meeting praised the strong brotherly and economic relations that bind the two brotherly countries, which form an important foundation for developing joint cooperation in many vital sectors, foremost among them mining, emphasizing the importance of enhancing international and regional cooperation to support the resilience of global mineral supply chains.

The meeting addressed the Saudi experience in developing the metal industries sector, showcasing the Wa'ad Al-Shamal City for Mining Industries as a pioneering model, and both parties discussed opportunities for exchanging expertise in this area, enhancing cooperation in the field of mineral wealth, and developing technical capabilities, which supports the growth of the sector in both countries.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Al-Khorayef extended an invitation to his Jordanian counterpart to participate in the sixth edition of the International Mining Conference scheduled to be held in Riyadh in January 2027, as the conference is a global platform that brings together governments, leaders in the mining sector, and investors to discuss the future of minerals, enhance international cooperation, and showcase promising investment opportunities in the sector.