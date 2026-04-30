A report by the "Financial Times" revealed today that the inflation rate in Iran rose to 50% at the beginning of April, on a yearly basis, according to data from the Iranian central bank. This reading compares to a 40% inflation rate before the outbreak of the war.



The report added that prices of various goods, from food items to cars, continue to record unprecedented increases, amid the ongoing American blockade.



Record Lows



This comes at a time when the Iranian rial hit new record lows yesterday against the dollar, while the currency had largely stabilized during the first weeks of the war.



According to a field survey by the "Financial Times," many business and factory owners have started laying off employees, amid an inability to keep up with government orders to raise salaries in light of the severe economic crisis the country is experiencing.



The Iranian rial fell to its lowest level ever against the dollar yesterday, according to currency tracking websites, as the American maritime blockade on the country's ports continues.



In the black market, the exchange rate of the rial reached about 1.8 million rials per dollar, while the dollar was trading at around 1.7 million rials when the war broke out two months ago.