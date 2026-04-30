كشف تقرير لصحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، اليوم، أن معدل التضخم في إيران ارتفع إلى 50% مطلع أبريل الجاري، على أساس سنوي، بحسب بيانات المركزي الإيراني. وتقارن هذه القراءة، بمستوى 40% للتضخم قبل اندلاع الحرب.


وأضاف تقرير الصحيفة، أن أسعار مختلف السلع، من المواد الغذائية إلى السيارات، تواصل تسجيل ارتفاعات قياسية، مع استمرار الحصار الأمريكي.


مستويات دنيا


يأتي ذلك في الوقت الذي سجل فيه الريال الإيراني مستويات قياسية دنيا جديدة أمس أمام الدولار في الوقت الذي كانت تماسكت فيه العملة، إلى حد كبير، خلال الأسابيع الأولى من الحرب.


وبحسب استقصاء ميداني لصحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، فإن العديد من أصحاب الشركات والمصانع، بدأوا تسريح الموظفين، وسط عدم القدرة على مجاراة الأوامر الحكومية لرفع الرواتب في ظل الأزمة الاقتصادية الخانقة التي تمر بها البلاد.


وانخفض الريال الإيراني إلى أدنى مستوى له على الإطلاق مقابل الدولار، أمس، وفقًا لمواقع تتبع العملات، مع استمرار الحصار البحري الأميركي على موانئ البلاد.


وفي السوق السوداء، بلغ سعر صرف الريال نحو 1.8 مليون ريال مقابل الدولار، وكان الدولار يُتداول عند اندلاع الحرب قبل شهرين بنحو 1.7 مليون ريال.