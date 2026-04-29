عمقت أسعار الذهب خسائرها، قبيل إعلان قرار مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي بشأن أسعار الفائدة، وفي ظل تقييم احتمالات التهدئة في الشرق الأوسط.


وانخفضت أسعار العقود الآجلة للمعدن الأصفر تسليم يونيو القادم بنسبة 1% أو 45 دولاراً إلى 4,563.40 دولار للأوقية، بعدما لامست 4,552.90 دولار.


وتراجعت العقود الآجلة للفضة تسليم مايو بنسبة 1.25% إلى 72.315 دولار للأوقية، فيما هبطت عقود البلاتين بنسبة 2.55% إلى 1,909.30 دولار، ونظيرتها للبلاديوم بنسبة 2% إلى 1,440.50 دولار.


ويتوقع المستثمرون أن يُبقي الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة ثابتة خلال اجتماعه الذي ينتهي اليوم، ويراقبون عن كثب تعليقات صناع السياسة التي سترسم مستقبل السياسة النقدية للفترة القادمة.


حيازة «المركزية»


يذكر أن تقديرات مجلس الذهب العالمي قد كشفت ارتفاع حيازة البنوك المركزية من الذهب بأسرع وتيرة منذ أكثر من عام خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي، إذ دعم تراجع الأسعار موجة شراء فاق حجمها الحد الكافي لتعويض مبيعات عدد محدود من المؤسسات.


وبلغ صافي مشتريات القطاع الرسمي 244 طناً خلال الأشهر الثلاثة، مقابل 208 أطنان في الربع السابق. وسجّلت بولندا وأوزبكستان والصين أكبر عمليات الشراء حجماً، رغم أن بعض المشتريات الأخرى لم يُفصح عنها.