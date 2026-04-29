Gold prices deepened their losses ahead of the Federal Reserve's announcement regarding interest rates, amid assessments of the likelihood of easing tensions in the Middle East.



The prices of gold futures for June delivery fell by 1% or $45 to $4,563.40 per ounce, after touching $4,552.90.



Silver futures for May delivery dropped by 1.25% to $72.315 per ounce, while platinum contracts fell by 2.55% to $1,909.30, and palladium contracts decreased by 2% to $1,440.50.



Investors expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged during its meeting that concludes today, closely monitoring policymakers' comments that will shape the future of monetary policy for the upcoming period.



Central Bank Holdings



It is worth noting that estimates from the World Gold Council revealed that central banks' gold holdings increased at the fastest pace in over a year during the first quarter of this year, as the decline in prices supported a wave of buying that exceeded the amount needed to offset sales from a limited number of institutions.



The net purchases of the official sector reached 244 tons during the three months, compared to 208 tons in the previous quarter. Poland, Uzbekistan, and China recorded the largest purchases by volume, although some other purchases were not disclosed.