عمقت أسعار الذهب خسائرها، قبيل إعلان قرار مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي بشأن أسعار الفائدة، وفي ظل تقييم احتمالات التهدئة في الشرق الأوسط.
وانخفضت أسعار العقود الآجلة للمعدن الأصفر تسليم يونيو القادم بنسبة 1% أو 45 دولاراً إلى 4,563.40 دولار للأوقية، بعدما لامست 4,552.90 دولار.
وتراجعت العقود الآجلة للفضة تسليم مايو بنسبة 1.25% إلى 72.315 دولار للأوقية، فيما هبطت عقود البلاتين بنسبة 2.55% إلى 1,909.30 دولار، ونظيرتها للبلاديوم بنسبة 2% إلى 1,440.50 دولار.
ويتوقع المستثمرون أن يُبقي الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة ثابتة خلال اجتماعه الذي ينتهي اليوم، ويراقبون عن كثب تعليقات صناع السياسة التي سترسم مستقبل السياسة النقدية للفترة القادمة.
حيازة «المركزية»
يذكر أن تقديرات مجلس الذهب العالمي قد كشفت ارتفاع حيازة البنوك المركزية من الذهب بأسرع وتيرة منذ أكثر من عام خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي، إذ دعم تراجع الأسعار موجة شراء فاق حجمها الحد الكافي لتعويض مبيعات عدد محدود من المؤسسات.
وبلغ صافي مشتريات القطاع الرسمي 244 طناً خلال الأشهر الثلاثة، مقابل 208 أطنان في الربع السابق. وسجّلت بولندا وأوزبكستان والصين أكبر عمليات الشراء حجماً، رغم أن بعض المشتريات الأخرى لم يُفصح عنها.
Gold prices deepened their losses ahead of the Federal Reserve's announcement regarding interest rates, amid assessments of the likelihood of easing tensions in the Middle East.
The prices of gold futures for June delivery fell by 1% or $45 to $4,563.40 per ounce, after touching $4,552.90.
Silver futures for May delivery dropped by 1.25% to $72.315 per ounce, while platinum contracts fell by 2.55% to $1,909.30, and palladium contracts decreased by 2% to $1,440.50.
Investors expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged during its meeting that concludes today, closely monitoring policymakers' comments that will shape the future of monetary policy for the upcoming period.
Central Bank Holdings
It is worth noting that estimates from the World Gold Council revealed that central banks' gold holdings increased at the fastest pace in over a year during the first quarter of this year, as the decline in prices supported a wave of buying that exceeded the amount needed to offset sales from a limited number of institutions.
The net purchases of the official sector reached 244 tons during the three months, compared to 208 tons in the previous quarter. Poland, Uzbekistan, and China recorded the largest purchases by volume, although some other purchases were not disclosed.