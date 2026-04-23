كشفت وكالة تعاون منظمي الطاقة الأوروبية (ACER) أن دول الاتحاد الأوروبي قد تفشل في تلبية متطلبات التكتل المتعلقة بملء مخزونات الغاز بنسبة 90% قبل حلول فصل الشتاء القادم.


وأوضحت الوكالة في تقرير نشر اليوم، أن الدول قد تكتفي بالوصول إلى مستوى ملء أدنى يبلغ 80%، وهو الهامش الذي تسمح به قواعد الاتحاد الأوروبي في ظروف السوق الصعبة.


مخاطر عالية


الوكالة حذرت من أن الوصول إلى هذا المستوى سيكون بتكلفة إضافية على الأرجح، وسيكون عرضةً لمخاطر عالية تتعلق بضعف الإمدادات.


وذكرت الوكالة أن ملء المخزونات بنسبة 90% سيتطلب من الاتحاد الأوروبي زيادة وارداته من الغاز الطبيعي المسال بنسبة 13% مقارنةً بعام 2025، وهو ما سيكون صعباً في ظل شحّ الإمدادات العالمية.


وتبلغ نسبة امتلاء مخزونات الغاز تحت الأرض في الاتحاد الأوروبي حالياً 31%، وهو أدنى مستوى لها في مثل هذا الوقت من العام منذ عام 2022، عندما خفضت روسيا إمدادات الغاز إلى أوروبا، وفقاً لبيانات رابطة «جاس إنفراستراكتشر يوروب».