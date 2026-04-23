The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has revealed that EU countries may fail to meet the bloc's requirement to fill gas storage to 90% before the upcoming winter.



The agency explained in a report published today that countries may only reach a minimum filling level of 80%, which is the margin allowed by EU rules under difficult market conditions.



High Risks



The agency warned that reaching this level will likely come at an additional cost and will be subject to high risks related to supply shortages.



The agency noted that filling storage to 90% will require the EU to increase its imports of liquefied natural gas by 13% compared to 2025, which will be challenging given the tightness of global supplies.



Currently, the filling level of underground gas storage in the EU is at 31%, the lowest level for this time of year since 2022, when Russia reduced gas supplies to Europe, according to data from the Gas Infrastructure Europe association.