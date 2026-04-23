كشفت وكالة تعاون منظمي الطاقة الأوروبية (ACER) أن دول الاتحاد الأوروبي قد تفشل في تلبية متطلبات التكتل المتعلقة بملء مخزونات الغاز بنسبة 90% قبل حلول فصل الشتاء القادم.
وأوضحت الوكالة في تقرير نشر اليوم، أن الدول قد تكتفي بالوصول إلى مستوى ملء أدنى يبلغ 80%، وهو الهامش الذي تسمح به قواعد الاتحاد الأوروبي في ظروف السوق الصعبة.
مخاطر عالية
الوكالة حذرت من أن الوصول إلى هذا المستوى سيكون بتكلفة إضافية على الأرجح، وسيكون عرضةً لمخاطر عالية تتعلق بضعف الإمدادات.
وذكرت الوكالة أن ملء المخزونات بنسبة 90% سيتطلب من الاتحاد الأوروبي زيادة وارداته من الغاز الطبيعي المسال بنسبة 13% مقارنةً بعام 2025، وهو ما سيكون صعباً في ظل شحّ الإمدادات العالمية.
وتبلغ نسبة امتلاء مخزونات الغاز تحت الأرض في الاتحاد الأوروبي حالياً 31%، وهو أدنى مستوى لها في مثل هذا الوقت من العام منذ عام 2022، عندما خفضت روسيا إمدادات الغاز إلى أوروبا، وفقاً لبيانات رابطة «جاس إنفراستراكتشر يوروب».
The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has revealed that EU countries may fail to meet the bloc's requirement to fill gas storage to 90% before the upcoming winter.
The agency explained in a report published today that countries may only reach a minimum filling level of 80%, which is the margin allowed by EU rules under difficult market conditions.
High Risks
The agency warned that reaching this level will likely come at an additional cost and will be subject to high risks related to supply shortages.
The agency noted that filling storage to 90% will require the EU to increase its imports of liquefied natural gas by 13% compared to 2025, which will be challenging given the tightness of global supplies.
Currently, the filling level of underground gas storage in the EU is at 31%, the lowest level for this time of year since 2022, when Russia reduced gas supplies to Europe, according to data from the Gas Infrastructure Europe association.