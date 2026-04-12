The Gold and Precious Metals Division in the Egyptian Federation of Industries revealed that the intensive campaigns carried out by the Egyptian Weights and Measures Authority represent a qualitative shift in the mechanisms of market oversight, and directly contribute to protecting consumers and restoring discipline within the sector.



Division head Ihab Wasef stated: "The pace of the campaigns in recent times reflects a clear vision for reorganizing the gold market in Egypt."



Key Challenges



Wasef added: "Regulatory actions are no longer limited to addressing traditional violations; they have extended to confront more complex forms of fraud, such as manipulating weights and forging stamps, which has been one of the most significant challenges facing the market in recent years."



He explained that the ongoing government efforts to regulate the gold market in Egypt aim to enhance transparency, given the market's connection to citizens' savings, emphasizing that the Ministry of Supply and the Weights and Measures Authority are operating based on an approach that relies on intensifying field campaigns and enhancing coordination with relevant authorities to ensure compliance with standards.



Reduction in Violations



He pointed out that the role of the Weights and Measures Authority is not limited to inspections but also includes ensuring the quality of traded products and verifying that the jewelry meets standard specifications, which enhances consumer confidence in the official market and limits the spread of illegal practices.



He reported that the market has witnessed a state of discipline in recent times as a result of these campaigns, with violation rates gradually declining, alongside an increase in traders' awareness of the necessity to adhere to regulatory rules, noting that the number of these campaigns is continuously increasing to eliminate the randomness that had dominated some transactions.