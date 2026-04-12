كشفت شعبة الذهب والمعادن الثمينة في اتحاد الصناعات المصرية، أن الحملات المكثفة التي تنفذها مصلحة الدمغة والموازين المصرية تمثل تحولاً نوعياً في آليات الرقابة على السوق، وتسهم بشكل مباشر في حماية المستهلكين واستعادة الانضباط داخل القطاع.


وقال رئيس الشعبة إيهاب واصف: «إن وتيرة الحملات خلال الفترة الأخيرة تعكس وجود رؤية واضحة لإعادة تنظيم سوق الذهب في مصر».

أبرز التحديات


وأضاف واصف: «التحرك الرقابي لم يعد يقتصر على ضبط المخالفات التقليدية، بل امتد ليشمل مواجهة صور أكثر تعقيداً من الغش، مثل التلاعب في الأعيرة وتزوير الدمغات، وهو ما كان يمثل أحد أبرز التحديات التي تواجه السوق خلال السنوات الماضية».


وأوضح أن الجهود الحكومية المتواصلة لضبط سوق الذهب في مصر تستهدف تعزيز الشفافية؛ نظراً لارتباط هذه السوق بمدخرات المواطنين، مؤكداً أن وزارة التموين ومصلحة الدمغة تتحركان وفق نهج يعتمد على تكثيف الحملات الميدانية وتعزيز التنسيق مع الجهات المعنية لضمان الالتزام بالمعايير.

تراجع المخالفات


وأشار إلى أن الدور الذي تقوم به مصلحة الدمغة والموازين لا يقتصر فقط على التفتيش، بل يمتد ليشمل ضبط جودة المنتجات المتداولة، والتأكد من مطابقة المشغولات للمواصفات القياسية، بما يعزز ثقة المستهلك في السوق الرسمية ويحدّ من انتشار الممارسات غير المشروعة.


وأفاد أن السوق شهدت خلال الفترة الماضية حالة من الانضباط نتيجة هذه الحملات، إذ بدأت نسب المخالفات في التراجع تدريجياً، بالتوازي مع زيادة وعي التجار بضرورة الالتزام بالقواعد المنظمة، لافتاً إلى أن عدد هذه الحملات في زيادة مستمرة من أجل القضاء وبشكل نهائي على العشوائية التي كانت تسيطر على بعض التعاملات.