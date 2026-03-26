أعلنت هيئة السوق المالية، أنه إلحاقاً بإعلان الهيئة المنشور في موقعها الإلكتروني بتاريخ 2025/3/28 بشأن صدور قرارَي لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية القاضيين باعتماد الدعويَيْن الجماعيتين المقامتين من أحد المستثمرين (المدعي الرئيسي) ضد الرئيس التنفيذي وبعض موظفي شركة أبناء عبدالله بن عبدالمحسن الخضري «الشركة»، وهم كل من: فواز بن عبدالله بن عبدالمحسن الخضري، وسهيل سعيد محمد سعيد، وكايلاش نات سادانغي؛ وذلك لسبق صدور قرارين نهائيين بإدانتهم بمخالفة نظام السوق المالية ولوائحه التنفيذية.
وأكدت الهيئة صدور قرارَي لجنة الاستئناف في منازعات الأوراق المالية بإلزام المدعى عليهم بدفع نحو 85 مليون ريال للمتضررين المنضمين للدعويَيْن الجماعيتين المعلن اعتمادهما في التاريخ المشار إليه أعلاه، وفقاً لاستحقاق كل منهم بحسب ما أقرته لجنة الفصل وأيدته لجنة الاستئناف.
تضخيم الإيرادات
وكانت لجنة الاستئناف في منازعات الأوراق المالية قد أدانت المخالفين في قرارين منفصلين؛ لقيامهم بتضخيم الإيرادات في القوائم المالية للشركة خلال الفترات المالية الممتدة من العام المالي المنتهي في 2010/12/31 حتى العام المالي المنتهي في 2017/12/31، والمعلن عنها خلال الفترة من تاريخ 2011/2/16 حتى تاريخ 2018/3/31، مما أظهر القوائم المالية السنوية للفترات المالية محل المخالفة على خلاف الواقع وأدى إلى إيجاد انطباع غير صحيح ومضلل بشأن قيمة الورقة المالية للشركة، إذ ثبت لاحقاً عدم صحة تلك القوائم بناءً على إعلان الشركة قبل افتتاح السوق بتاريخ 2019/2/13 عن بلوغ خسائرها المتراكمة 198.52% من رأس المال.
بيان غير صحيح
وأعلنت لجنة الاستئناف في قراراتها القطعية حينها مسؤولية الرئيس التنفيذي عن إعلان الشركة المنشور في موقع شركة السوق المالية السعودية (تداول) بتاريخ 2018/6/5، الذي تضمَّن التصريح ببيان غير صحيح يتعلق بواقعة جوهرية عن (تعديل توصية مجلس إدارة الشركة للجمعية العامة غير العادية بزيادة رأس المال عن طريق منح أسهم جديدة مقابل ما على الشركة من مطلوبات)، وإغفاله الإفصاح عن إلغاء ترسية عشرة مشاريع وسحبها من الشركة خلال الفترة من تاريخ 2017/5/30 حتى 2020/1/31؛ بهدف التأثير في سعر الورقة المالية أو بهدف حث الآخرين على شرائها.
ركيزة أساسية
وتؤكد هيئة السوق المالية أن ثقة المستثمرين تمثل الركيزة الأساسية لنمو السوق المالية وتطورها، وقد حرصت الهيئة على تفعيل مختلف الأدوات الكفيلة بتيسير آليات التقاضي وتعزيز فاعليتها، ومنها تنظيم الدعوى الجماعية في المنازعات التي يكون أطرافها عدداً كبيراً من المستثمرين الذين تتحد مراكزهم القانونية، وتتماثل الوقائع المدعى بها والمسائل النظامية محل النظر، وذلك بما يتوافق مع طبيعة السوق المالية واتساع قاعدة المستثمرين فيها، وبما يسهم في اختصار المُدَد الزمنية اللازمة للفصل في قضايا تعويض المستثمرين، ويرفع من كفاءة عمل اللجان المختصة، ويعزز في الوقت ذاته توحيد جهود المستثمرين وتركيزها ضمن إطار إجرائي أكثر فاعليةً وتنظيماً.
The Capital Market Authority announced that following the announcement published on its website on 2025/3/28 regarding the issuance of two decisions by the Committee for the Resolution of Securities Disputes, which approved the two collective lawsuits filed by one of the investors (the main plaintiff) against the CEO and some employees of Abdullah bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Khodari Company "the company", namely: Fawaz bin Abdullah bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Khodari, Suhail Saeed Mohammed Saeed, and Kailash Nat Sadhangi; this is due to the prior issuance of two final decisions convicting them of violating the Capital Market Law and its executive regulations.
The authority confirmed the issuance of the decisions by the Appeals Committee in Securities Disputes, obliging the defendants to pay approximately 85 million riyals to the affected parties who joined the two collective lawsuits announced on the date mentioned above, according to each party's entitlement as determined by the Committee for the Resolution of Securities Disputes and upheld by the Appeals Committee.
Revenue Inflation
The Appeals Committee in Securities Disputes had convicted the violators in two separate decisions for inflating revenues in the company's financial statements during the financial periods from the fiscal year ending on 2010/12/31 to the fiscal year ending on 2017/12/31, which were announced during the period from 2011/2/16 to 2018/3/31. This misrepresented the annual financial statements for the periods in question and created a misleading and incorrect impression regarding the value of the company's securities, as it was later proven that those statements were inaccurate based on the company's announcement before the market opened on 2019/2/13 about its accumulated losses reaching 198.52% of its capital.
Incorrect Statement
The Appeals Committee announced in its final decisions at that time the responsibility of the CEO for the company's announcement published on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) website on 2018/6/5, which included a statement regarding a material event about (the amendment of the Board of Directors' recommendation to the extraordinary general assembly to increase capital by granting new shares in exchange for the company's liabilities), and his omission to disclose the cancellation of ten projects and their withdrawal from the company during the period from 2017/5/30 to 2020/1/31; with the aim of influencing the price of the security or encouraging others to purchase it.
Fundamental Pillar
The Capital Market Authority emphasizes that investor confidence represents the fundamental pillar for the growth and development of the financial market. The authority has been keen to activate various tools that facilitate litigation mechanisms and enhance their effectiveness, including organizing collective lawsuits in disputes involving a large number of investors whose legal positions are unified, and where the alleged facts and regulatory issues under consideration are similar. This is in line with the nature of the financial market and the broad base of investors within it, contributing to shortening the timeframes necessary for resolving investor compensation cases, improving the efficiency of the work of specialized committees, and simultaneously enhancing the unification and focus of investors' efforts within a more effective and organized procedural framework.