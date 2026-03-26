أعلنت هيئة السوق المالية، أنه إلحاقاً بإعلان الهيئة المنشور في موقعها الإلكتروني بتاريخ 2025/3/28 بشأن صدور قرارَي لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية القاضيين باعتماد الدعويَيْن الجماعيتين المقامتين من أحد المستثمرين (المدعي الرئيسي) ضد الرئيس التنفيذي وبعض موظفي شركة أبناء عبدالله بن عبدالمحسن الخضري «الشركة»، وهم كل من: فواز بن عبدالله بن عبدالمحسن الخضري، وسهيل سعيد محمد سعيد، وكايلاش نات سادانغي؛ وذلك لسبق صدور قرارين نهائيين بإدانتهم بمخالفة نظام السوق المالية ولوائحه التنفيذية.


وأكدت الهيئة صدور قرارَي لجنة الاستئناف في منازعات الأوراق المالية بإلزام المدعى عليهم بدفع نحو 85 مليون ريال للمتضررين المنضمين للدعويَيْن الجماعيتين المعلن اعتمادهما في التاريخ المشار إليه أعلاه، وفقاً لاستحقاق كل منهم بحسب ما أقرته لجنة الفصل وأيدته لجنة الاستئناف.

تضخيم الإيرادات


وكانت لجنة الاستئناف في منازعات الأوراق المالية قد أدانت المخالفين في قرارين منفصلين؛ لقيامهم بتضخيم الإيرادات في القوائم المالية للشركة خلال الفترات المالية الممتدة من العام المالي المنتهي في 2010/12/31 حتى العام المالي المنتهي في 2017/12/31، والمعلن عنها خلال الفترة من تاريخ 2011/2/16 حتى تاريخ 2018/3/31، مما أظهر القوائم المالية السنوية للفترات المالية محل المخالفة على خلاف الواقع وأدى إلى إيجاد انطباع غير صحيح ومضلل بشأن قيمة الورقة المالية للشركة، إذ ثبت لاحقاً عدم صحة تلك القوائم بناءً على إعلان الشركة قبل افتتاح السوق بتاريخ 2019/2/13 عن بلوغ خسائرها المتراكمة 198.52% من رأس المال.

بيان غير صحيح


وأعلنت لجنة الاستئناف في قراراتها القطعية حينها مسؤولية الرئيس التنفيذي عن إعلان الشركة المنشور في موقع شركة السوق المالية السعودية (تداول) بتاريخ 2018/6/5، الذي تضمَّن التصريح ببيان غير صحيح يتعلق بواقعة جوهرية عن (تعديل توصية مجلس إدارة الشركة للجمعية العامة غير العادية بزيادة رأس المال عن طريق منح أسهم جديدة مقابل ما على الشركة من مطلوبات)، وإغفاله الإفصاح عن إلغاء ترسية عشرة مشاريع وسحبها من الشركة خلال الفترة من تاريخ 2017/5/30 حتى 2020/1/31؛ بهدف التأثير في سعر الورقة المالية أو بهدف حث الآخرين على شرائها.

ركيزة أساسية


وتؤكد هيئة السوق المالية أن ثقة المستثمرين تمثل الركيزة الأساسية لنمو السوق المالية وتطورها، وقد حرصت الهيئة على تفعيل مختلف الأدوات الكفيلة بتيسير آليات التقاضي وتعزيز فاعليتها، ومنها تنظيم الدعوى الجماعية في المنازعات التي يكون أطرافها عدداً كبيراً من المستثمرين الذين تتحد مراكزهم القانونية، وتتماثل الوقائع المدعى بها والمسائل النظامية محل النظر، وذلك بما يتوافق مع طبيعة السوق المالية واتساع قاعدة المستثمرين فيها، وبما يسهم في اختصار المُدَد الزمنية اللازمة للفصل في قضايا تعويض المستثمرين، ويرفع من كفاءة عمل اللجان المختصة، ويعزز في الوقت ذاته توحيد جهود المستثمرين وتركيزها ضمن إطار إجرائي أكثر فاعليةً وتنظيماً.