دخلت أسواق الطاقة العالمية منعطفاً جديداً، مع تصاعد التوقعات بحدوث قفزة تاريخية في أسعار النفط ،وبحسب ما نقلته «وول ستريت جورنال»، فإن خبراء نفط سعوديين يتوقعون ارتفاعاً حاداً في أسعار النفط إلى 180 دولاراً إذا استمرت صدمة الإمدادات والاضطرابات المرتبطة بالحرب الإيرانية إلى ما بعد أبريل. ويعكس هذا التقدير حجم القلق من اتساع أثر الأزمة على السوق الدولية، في وقت تتزايد فيه الضغوط على سلاسل التوريد وحركة الشحن وتكاليف الطاقة حول العالم.

180 دولاراً.. سيناريو يهز الاقتصاد العالمي

ويرى خبراء اقتصاد أوروبيون أن بلوغ النفط هذا المستوى لا يمثل مجرد ارتفاع في الأسعار، بل ينذر بصدمة اقتصادية واسعة، تبدأ من ارتفاع تكاليف الشحن والنقل والتأمين، ولا تنتهي عند تسارع التضخم وإرباك خطط النمو في الدول الصناعية والاقتصادات المستوردة للطاقة، خصوصاً في أوروبا وآسيا.

التضخم والركود على الطاولة


ويرى مراقبون أن استمرار الأزمة وفق هذا المسار قد يضع الاقتصاد العالمي أمام شبح ركود تضخمي جديد، مع ارتفاع أسعار الوقود والسلع والخدمات، وزيادة الأعباء على الحكومات والبنوك المركزية التي ستجد نفسها أمام معادلة شديدة التعقيد بين كبح التضخم وحماية النمو.

أوبك+ أمام اختبار التوازن


في خضم هذه التطورات، تتجه الأنظار إلى تحالف «أوبك+» باعتباره أحد أبرز الأطراف القادرة على التأثير في مسار السوق، وسط ترقب لما ستسفر عنه الاجتماعات المقبلة من خطوات قد تسهم في تهدئة الأسعار أو احتواء جانب من التقلبات.

العالم يترقب.. والأسواق على أعصابها


وبين احتمالات الاحتواء ومخاطر الانفلات، تبقى أسواق النفط رهينة للتطورات الجيوسياسية وحجم الضرر الذي قد يلحق بالإمدادات خلال الأسابيع القادمة. أما إذا استمرت صدمة الطاقة إلى ما بعد أبريل، فإن العالم قد يكون على موعد مع واحدة من أعنف الهزات النفطية في العصر الحديث.