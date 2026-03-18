The Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly announced that commercial shops, malls, and restaurants will close at 9 PM, except on Thursdays and Fridays, when they will remain open until 10 PM, starting from Saturday, March 28.



Madbouly said during a press conference today: "The decision will be implemented for a month and will be reviewed," adding: "This decision will not apply to factories and infrastructure stations, and the government is seeking to reduce the energy consumption bill because the alternative is to raise prices."



The Egyptian Prime Minister explained that the government is considering implementing a remote work system for one or two days a week in all institutions where such activities are permitted. Additionally, the lighting of billboards on roads will be stopped, along with reducing street and public square lighting in Egypt.



Gas Bill



Madbouly pointed out that Egypt's gas imports bill has increased by $1.1 billion monthly due to current events, reaching $1.65 billion compared to $560 million before the war in Iran, which poses a new burden on the country.



Earlier, Madbouly confirmed that once the war on Iran stops and its repercussions diminish, the increase in fuel prices in the Egyptian markets will be reviewed, noting that the cessation of the war does not immediately mean the end of its repercussions, which will take some time.



Petroleum Product Prices



Egypt raised the prices of some petroleum products by 3 pounds at once, with the price of 95 octane gasoline rising from 21 pounds per liter to 24 pounds, 92 octane gasoline from 19.25 pounds per liter to 22.25 pounds, 80 octane gasoline from 17.75 pounds per liter to 20.75 pounds, and diesel from 17.5 pounds per liter to 20.5 pounds.



The price of butane gas increased from 225 to 275 pounds for a 12.5 kg cylinder, from 450 to 550 pounds for a 25 kg cylinder, and the price of vehicle gas rose from 10 to 13 pounds per cubic meter.