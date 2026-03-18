أعلن رئيس الوزراء المصري مصطفى مدبولي، أنه سيتم غلق المحلات التجارية والمولات والمطاعم عند الساعة 9 مساءً، باستثناء يومي الخميس والجمعة، حيث يستمر العمل حتى الساعة 10 مساءً، وذلك اعتباراً من يوم السبت 28 مارس.


وقال مدبولي، خلال مؤتمر صحافي اليوم: «القرار سيطبق لمدة شهر وسيتم مراجعته»، وتابع: هذا القرار لن يسري على المصانع ومحطات البنية الأساسية، والحكومة تسعى لتقليل فاتورة استهلاك الطاقة لأن البديل الآخر هو زيادة الأسعار".


وأوضح رئيس الوزراء المصري أن الحكومة تدرس تطبيق منظومة العمل عن بعد لمدة يوم أو يومين أسبوعياً في جميع المؤسسات التي يسمح نشاطها بذلك، كما سيتم إيقاف إنارة اللوحات الإعلانية على الطرق، إلى جانب تخفيض إنارة الشوارع والميادين العامة في مصر.


فاتورة الغاز


وأشار مدبولي إلى أن فاتورة واردات مصر من الغاز الطبيعي ارتفعت بقيمة 1.1 مليار دولار شهرياً نتيجة الأحداث الراهنة، لتصل إلى 1.65 مليار دولار مقارنة مع 560 مليون دولار قبل الحرب في إيران، مما يشكل عبئاً جديداً على البلاد.


وفي وقت سابق، أكد مدبولي أنه بمجرد توقف الحرب على إيران وانحسار تداعياتها سيتم مراجعة زيادة أسعار الوقود في الأسواق المصرية، لافتاً إلى أن توقف الحرب لا يعني مباشرة انحسار التداعيات والتي تستغرق بعض الوقت.


أسعار منتجات البترول


ورفعت مصر أسعار بعض المنتجات البترولية 3 جنيهات دفعة واحدة، حيث صعد سعر بنزين 95 من 21 جنيهاً للتر إلى 24 جنيهاً، وبنزين 92 من 19.25 جنيه للتر إلى 22.25 جنيه، وبنزين 80 من 17.75 جنيه للتر إلى 20.75 جنيه، والسولار من 17.5 جنيه للتر إلى 20.5 جنيه.


وقفز سعر البوتاجاز من 225 إلى 275 جنيهاً للأسطوانة 12.5 كلغ، ومن 450 إلى 550 جنيهاً للأسطوانة 25 كلغ، وارتفع سعر غاز تموين السيارات من 10 إلى 13 جنيهاً للمتر المكعب.