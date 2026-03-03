The credit rating agency "Moody's" confirmed that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have partial alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz for oil exports via pipelines, but these do not fully compensate for the total export volume.



Moody's added in a report that both Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Iraq will face financial pressures due to their dependence on the strait for exports, although the pressures are less on Qatar, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi due to their large financial reserves in the event of a temporary closure of the strait.



It clarified that its baseline scenario assumes that the conflict will be relatively short, likely lasting for weeks, and that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will resume afterward, making it unlikely that this scenario will lead to a significant credit impact.



It added that any long-term disruption in the Strait of Hormuz would lead to a sustained rise in oil prices, deepen the global aversion to risk, and is likely to generate greater pressures on credit margins in high-yield bond markets, indicating that such a scenario would increase refinancing risks for issuers with near-term maturities, particularly in energy-intensive and cyclical industries that are already facing high costs, and would complicate the path of interest rates and central bank decisions.



It noted that entities operating in infrastructure, especially those linked to pipelines or liquefied natural gas facilities or energy-related transportation in the region, may face operational risks, pointing out that many project financing structures benefit from strong force majeure clauses that mitigate short-term cash flow impacts even in the event of physical damage.



It added that airlines, tourism, and logistics companies will also face increasing pressures as air travel restrictions, travel hesitancy, and operational disruptions rise, particularly in Gulf hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Manama.



It indicated that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz would have a negative credit impact on UAE ports, as it would disrupt trade flows and reduce volumes, particularly at Jebel Ali Port and Khalifa Port operated by Abu Dhabi Ports, which rely on the strait as their sole maritime access point, although their geographical diversification will help mitigate the impact.