أكدت وكالة التصنيف الائتماني «موديز» أن السعودية والإمارات تمتلكان بدائل جزئية لمضيق هرمز في تصدير النفط عبر خطوط الأنابيب، لكنها لا تعوّض كامل حجم الصادرات بالكامل.


وأضافت «موديز» في تقرير، أن كلاً من البحرين والكويت وقطر والعراق ستواجه ضغوطاً مالية نتيجة اعتماد صادراتهم على المضيق، وإن كانت الضغوط أقل على قطر والكويت وأبوظبي لامتلاكها احتياطيات مالية كبيرة في حال كان الإغلاق مؤقتاً للمضيق.


وأوضحت أن السيناريو الأساسي لديها يفترض أن الصراع سيكون قصيراً نسبياً، على الأرجح لأسابيع، وأن الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز ستُستأنف بعد ذلك، ومن غير المرجح أن يؤدي هذا السيناريو إلى تأثير ائتماني ملموس.


وأضافت أن أي تعطل طويل الأمد في مضيق هرمز سيدفع إلى ارتفاع مستمر في أسعار النفط، ويعمّق النفور العالمي من المخاطر، ويرجّح أن يولد ضغوطاً أكبر على هوامش الائتمان في أسواق السندات ذات العائد المرتفع، مبينة أن مثل هذا السيناريو سيزيد مخاطر إعادة التمويل للجهات المُصدرة ذات آجال الاستحقاق القريبة، لا سيما في الصناعات كثيفة الاستهلاك للطاقة والدورية التي تواجه بالفعل تكاليف مرتفعة، كما سيعقّد مسار أسعار الفائدة وقرارات البنوك المركزية.


وذكرت أن الجهات العاملة في البنية التحتية، خصوصاً المرتبطة بخطوط الأنابيب أو مرافق الغاز الطبيعي المسال أو النقل المرتبط بالطاقة في المنطقة، قد تواجه مخاطر تشغيلية، مشيرة الى أن العديد من هياكل تمويل المشاريع تستفيد من بنود قوة قاهرة قوية تخفف تأثيرات التدفق النقدي قصيرة الأجل حتى في حال حدوث أضرار مادية.


وأضافت أن شركات الطيران والسياحة والخدمات اللوجستية ستواجه أيضاً ضغوطاً متزايدة مع تصاعد القيود الجوية وتردد السفر والاضطرابات التشغيلية، خصوصاً في مراكز الخليج مثل دبي والدوحة والمنامة.


وأشارت أن إغلاق مضيق هرمز سيكون سلبياً ائتمانياً لموانئ الإمارات، إذ سيعطل تدفقات التجارة ويخفض الأحجام، خصوصاً ميناء جبل علي وميناء خليفة التابع لشركة موانئ أبوظبي، اللذين يعتمدان على المضيق كنقطة وصول بحرية وحيدة، إلا أن تنوعهما الجغرافي سيساعد في تخفيف الأثر.