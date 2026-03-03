أكدت وكالة التصنيف الائتماني «موديز» أن السعودية والإمارات تمتلكان بدائل جزئية لمضيق هرمز في تصدير النفط عبر خطوط الأنابيب، لكنها لا تعوّض كامل حجم الصادرات بالكامل.
وأضافت «موديز» في تقرير، أن كلاً من البحرين والكويت وقطر والعراق ستواجه ضغوطاً مالية نتيجة اعتماد صادراتهم على المضيق، وإن كانت الضغوط أقل على قطر والكويت وأبوظبي لامتلاكها احتياطيات مالية كبيرة في حال كان الإغلاق مؤقتاً للمضيق.
وأوضحت أن السيناريو الأساسي لديها يفترض أن الصراع سيكون قصيراً نسبياً، على الأرجح لأسابيع، وأن الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز ستُستأنف بعد ذلك، ومن غير المرجح أن يؤدي هذا السيناريو إلى تأثير ائتماني ملموس.
وأضافت أن أي تعطل طويل الأمد في مضيق هرمز سيدفع إلى ارتفاع مستمر في أسعار النفط، ويعمّق النفور العالمي من المخاطر، ويرجّح أن يولد ضغوطاً أكبر على هوامش الائتمان في أسواق السندات ذات العائد المرتفع، مبينة أن مثل هذا السيناريو سيزيد مخاطر إعادة التمويل للجهات المُصدرة ذات آجال الاستحقاق القريبة، لا سيما في الصناعات كثيفة الاستهلاك للطاقة والدورية التي تواجه بالفعل تكاليف مرتفعة، كما سيعقّد مسار أسعار الفائدة وقرارات البنوك المركزية.
وذكرت أن الجهات العاملة في البنية التحتية، خصوصاً المرتبطة بخطوط الأنابيب أو مرافق الغاز الطبيعي المسال أو النقل المرتبط بالطاقة في المنطقة، قد تواجه مخاطر تشغيلية، مشيرة الى أن العديد من هياكل تمويل المشاريع تستفيد من بنود قوة قاهرة قوية تخفف تأثيرات التدفق النقدي قصيرة الأجل حتى في حال حدوث أضرار مادية.
وأضافت أن شركات الطيران والسياحة والخدمات اللوجستية ستواجه أيضاً ضغوطاً متزايدة مع تصاعد القيود الجوية وتردد السفر والاضطرابات التشغيلية، خصوصاً في مراكز الخليج مثل دبي والدوحة والمنامة.
وأشارت أن إغلاق مضيق هرمز سيكون سلبياً ائتمانياً لموانئ الإمارات، إذ سيعطل تدفقات التجارة ويخفض الأحجام، خصوصاً ميناء جبل علي وميناء خليفة التابع لشركة موانئ أبوظبي، اللذين يعتمدان على المضيق كنقطة وصول بحرية وحيدة، إلا أن تنوعهما الجغرافي سيساعد في تخفيف الأثر.
The credit rating agency "Moody's" confirmed that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have partial alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz for oil exports via pipelines, but these do not fully compensate for the total export volume.
Moody's added in a report that both Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Iraq will face financial pressures due to their dependence on the strait for exports, although the pressures are less on Qatar, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi due to their large financial reserves in the event of a temporary closure of the strait.
It clarified that its baseline scenario assumes that the conflict will be relatively short, likely lasting for weeks, and that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will resume afterward, making it unlikely that this scenario will lead to a significant credit impact.
It added that any long-term disruption in the Strait of Hormuz would lead to a sustained rise in oil prices, deepen the global aversion to risk, and is likely to generate greater pressures on credit margins in high-yield bond markets, indicating that such a scenario would increase refinancing risks for issuers with near-term maturities, particularly in energy-intensive and cyclical industries that are already facing high costs, and would complicate the path of interest rates and central bank decisions.
It noted that entities operating in infrastructure, especially those linked to pipelines or liquefied natural gas facilities or energy-related transportation in the region, may face operational risks, pointing out that many project financing structures benefit from strong force majeure clauses that mitigate short-term cash flow impacts even in the event of physical damage.
It added that airlines, tourism, and logistics companies will also face increasing pressures as air travel restrictions, travel hesitancy, and operational disruptions rise, particularly in Gulf hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Manama.
It indicated that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz would have a negative credit impact on UAE ports, as it would disrupt trade flows and reduce volumes, particularly at Jebel Ali Port and Khalifa Port operated by Abu Dhabi Ports, which rely on the strait as their sole maritime access point, although their geographical diversification will help mitigate the impact.