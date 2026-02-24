ارتفع المؤشر العام لأسعار المستهلكين (التضخم) في سلطنة عمان بنسبة 1.4% في شهر يناير الماضي، مقارنة بالشهر نفسه عام 2025.


قائمة الارتفاعات


وأظهرت بيانات المركز الوطني للإحصاء والمعلومات أن مجموعة السلع الشخصية المتنوعة والخدمات تصدرت قائمة الارتفاعات، مسجلة ارتفاعًا كبيرًا بلغت نسبته 13.2%، تليها مجموعة المطاعم والفنادق التي سجلت ارتفاعًا بنسبة 5.9%، ثم مجموعة الأثاث والتجهيزات والمعدات المنزلية وأعمال الصيانة بنسبة 2.6%، تليها مجموعة التعليم بنسبة 2.2%، ومجموعة الصحة بنسبة 1.7%، ثم مجموعة المواد الغذائية والمشروبات بنسبة 0.9%، إضافة إلى مجموعة الملابس والأحذية بنسبة 0.1%، في حين سجلت مجموعة النقل انخفاضًا بنسبة 0.3%.


كما استقرت أسعار كل من مجموعة السكن والمياه والكهرباء والغاز وأنواع الوقود الأخرى، ومجموعة الثقافة والترفيه ومجموعة الاتصالات دون أي تغيير.