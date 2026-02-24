ارتفع المؤشر العام لأسعار المستهلكين (التضخم) في سلطنة عمان بنسبة 1.4% في شهر يناير الماضي، مقارنة بالشهر نفسه عام 2025.
قائمة الارتفاعات
وأظهرت بيانات المركز الوطني للإحصاء والمعلومات أن مجموعة السلع الشخصية المتنوعة والخدمات تصدرت قائمة الارتفاعات، مسجلة ارتفاعًا كبيرًا بلغت نسبته 13.2%، تليها مجموعة المطاعم والفنادق التي سجلت ارتفاعًا بنسبة 5.9%، ثم مجموعة الأثاث والتجهيزات والمعدات المنزلية وأعمال الصيانة بنسبة 2.6%، تليها مجموعة التعليم بنسبة 2.2%، ومجموعة الصحة بنسبة 1.7%، ثم مجموعة المواد الغذائية والمشروبات بنسبة 0.9%، إضافة إلى مجموعة الملابس والأحذية بنسبة 0.1%، في حين سجلت مجموعة النقل انخفاضًا بنسبة 0.3%.
كما استقرت أسعار كل من مجموعة السكن والمياه والكهرباء والغاز وأنواع الوقود الأخرى، ومجموعة الثقافة والترفيه ومجموعة الاتصالات دون أي تغيير.
The general consumer price index (inflation) in the Sultanate of Oman rose by 1.4% in January compared to the same month in 2025.
List of Increases
Data from the National Center for Statistics and Information showed that the group of various personal goods and services topped the list of increases, recording a significant rise of 13.2%, followed by the group of restaurants and hotels, which recorded an increase of 5.9%. Next was the group of furniture, furnishings, and household equipment and maintenance at 2.6%, followed by the education group at 2.2%, the health group at 1.7%, and the food and beverages group at 0.9%, in addition to the clothing and footwear group at 0.1%. Meanwhile, the transportation group recorded a decrease of 0.3%.
Prices for the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels group, as well as the culture and recreation group and the communications group remained unchanged.