US President Trump confirmed yesterday (Monday) that the US Supreme Court granted him, as President, greater powers and influence than expected, in a way he described as a "grave mistake." This came in Trump's comment on the court's recent decision to overturn the tariffs he imposed during his term.

Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "I can use licenses to do powerful things against foreign countries, especially those that have exploited us for decades, but the decision ruled that licensing fees cannot be collected, even though all licenses impose fees. Why shouldn't the United States be allowed to do that?"

He added: "The court approved all other tariffs, which can be used in a stronger and more impactful way than they were initially."

Trump described the Supreme Court as incompetent and having made a grave mistake that it should be ashamed of, pointing out that its decisions may benefit countries like China, in the context of birthright citizenship, asserting that the court may find ways to reach conclusions that serve these countries.

Trump concluded his remarks by saying: "Let the court continue to issue bad and destructive decisions for the future of our nation, but I have a mission to accomplish, let's make America great again in the coming period."