أكد الرئيس الأمريكي ترمب أمس (الاثنين)، أن المحكمة العليا الأمريكية منحته بصفته رئيساً، صلاحيات ونفوذاً أكبر مما كان متوقعاً، وبطريقة وصفها بـ«الخطأ الفادح»، جاء ذلك في تعليق ترمب على القرار الأخير للمحكمة الذي قضى بإبطال الرسوم الجمركية التي فرضها خلال ولايته.

وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشيال»: «يمكنني استخدام التراخيص للقيام بأمور قوية بحق الدول الأجنبية، خصوصاً تلك التي استغلتنا لعقود، لكن القرار قضى بعدم إمكانية تحصيل رسوم ترخيص، على الرغم من أن جميع التراخيص تفرض رسوماً، فلماذا لا يحق للولايات المتحدة فعل ذلك؟»

وأضاف: «المحكمة وافقت على جميع التعريفات الأخرى، والتي يمكن استخدامها بطريقة أقوى وأكثر تأثيراً مما كانت عليه في البداية».

ووصف ترمب المحكمة العليا بأنها غير كفؤة وأخطأت خطأً فادحاً يجب أن تخجل منه، مشيراً إلى أن قراراتها قد تمثل منفعة لدول مثل الصين، في سياق برنامج الجنسية بالولادة، مؤكداً أن المحكمة قد تجد طرقاً للوصول إلى استنتاجات تخدم هذه الدول.

واختتم ترمب حديثه بالقول: «دعوا المحكمة تستمر في إصدار قرارات سيئة ومدمرة لمستقبل أمتنا، لكن لدي مهمة يجب القيام بها، لنجعل أمريكا عظيمة مرة أخرى في الفترة القادمة».