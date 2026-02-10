The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al-Baraka Forum for Islamic Economics and the Chairman of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, emphasized the importance of reactivating investment accounts based on participation as one of the main drivers for the growth of Islamic banking, stressing the need to achieve a sustainable balance between the requirements of financial stability and the essence of partnership and risk-sharing, which enhances trust and solidifies ethical responsibility.



This was stated during his speech at the third strategic meeting for Islamic economics, organized by the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions in Medina, under the title: "Towards Activating Investment Accounts Based on Participation: A Regulatory and Practical Reading in the Model of Islamic Banking," with the participation of representatives from regulatory bodies, board members, practitioners, and scholars.

Notable Growth and Global Recognition

Sheikh Abdullah Kamel said: "The holding of this meeting in Medina carries special connotations, inspired by its spirit and values of sincerity and honest work. The meeting is not limited to being a work meeting; it represents a convergence of intentions and a renewal of the covenant with the values upon which the nation was founded, foremost among them honesty, trustworthiness, and serving humanity."



He explained that investment accounts based on participation represent the essence of excellence in Islamic finance, and they cannot be viewed merely as a technical or regulatory issue, but rather as a practical expression of the philosophy of partnership, transparency, accountability, and support for real economic activity.



He pointed out that Islamic banking has achieved notable growth and increasing global recognition over the past decades, as a result of the integrative efforts made by financial institutions, regulatory bodies, scholars, and practitioners, which contributed to building banking models capable of resilience and adaptation to different regulatory environments and markets, while maintaining the original principles of the industry.

Development and Enhancement of Maturity and Sustainability

Sheikh Abdullah Kamel indicated that the expansion of the global financial system and its increasing interconnectedness have resulted in diverse applications for investment accounts based on participation, reflecting the differing conditions, priorities, and regulatory requirements among markets, which confirms the flexibility of Islamic finance and its ability to responsibly interact with economic and regulatory changes.



He affirmed that this meeting represents an important opportunity to exchange views on ways to enhance the role of investment accounts based on participation and expand their contribution to supporting the real economy, while solidifying trust among various stakeholders, noting that constructive dialogue is a fundamental station in the path of developing the industry and enhancing its maturity and sustainability.

A Real Tool for Growth and Excellence

Sheikh Abdullah Kamel raised a series of pivotal questions that the meeting will discuss, including: how to reactivate investment accounts based on participation to be a real tool for growth and excellence, and ways to achieve a sustainable balance between the requirements of financial stability and the essence of partnership and risk-sharing, in addition to the expected role of financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and standard-setting organizations in building more flexible and robust banking models.



He clarified that the participation of this wide spectrum of regulatory, professional, and academic entities reflects a shared commitment to developing the industry through responsible dialogue and cooperation, emphasizing that the diversity of perspectives constitutes a real added value for understanding the challenges and opportunities accompanying the growth of Islamic finance.



In conclusion, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al-Baraka Forum for Islamic Economics stressed that the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions attaches special importance to this meeting, considering it an extension of its role in supporting the credibility of Islamic finance, enhancing its sustainability, and solidifying its global excellence, calling on participants to actively contribute to the discussions in a way that serves the development of the industry and responds to the demands of reality, benefiting both society and the real economy.

عبدالله كامل خلال اللقاء الإستراتيجي الثالث للاقتصاد الإسلامي