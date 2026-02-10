أكد رئيس مجلس أمناء منتدى البركة للاقتصاد الإسلامي ورئيس الغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية، ورئيس مجلس إدارة اتحاد الغرف السعودية الشيخ عبد الله صالح كامل، أهمية إعادة تفعيل حسابات الاستثمار القائمة على المشاركة بوصفها أحد المحركات الرئيسية لنمو الصيرفة الإسلامية.

وشدد على ضرورة تحقيق توازن مستدام بين متطلبات الاستقرار المالي وجوهر الشراكة وتقاسم المخاطر، بما يعزز الثقة ويرسخ المسؤولية الأخلاقية.


جاء ذلك خلال كلمته في اللقاء الإستراتيجي الثالث للاقتصاد الإسلامي، الذي نظمه المجلس العام للبنوك والمؤسسات المالية الإسلامية في المدينة المنورة، تحت عنوان: «نحو تفعيل حسابات الاستثمار القائمة على المشاركة: قراءة تنظيمية وتطبيقية في نموذج المصرفية الإسلامية»، وبمشاركة ممثلين عن الجهات التنظيمية، وأعضاء مجالس الإدارات، والممارسين، والعلماء.

نمو ملحوظ واعتراف عالمي

وقال الشيخ عبدالله كامل: «إن انعقاد اللقاء في المدينة المنورة يحمل دلالات خاصة، مستلهمًا من روحها وقيمها معاني الإخلاص والعمل الصادق، واللقاء لا يقتصر على كونه اجتماع عمل، بل يمثل تلاقيًا للنيات وتجديدًا للعهد مع القيم التي قامت عليها الأمة، وفي مقدمتها الصدق والأمانة وخدمة الإنسان».


وأوضح أن حسابات الاستثمار القائمة على المشاركة تمثل جوهر التميز في المالية الإسلامية، ولا يمكن النظر إليها بوصفها مسألة فنية أو تنظيمية فقط، بل باعتبارها تعبيرًا عمليًا عن فلسفة الشراكة، والشفافية، وتحمّل المسؤولية، ودعم النشاط الاقتصادي الحقيقي.


وأشار إلى أن الصيرفة الإسلامية حققت خلال العقود الماضية نموًا ملحوظًا واعترافًا عالميًا متزايدًا، نتيجة جهود تكاملية بذلتها المؤسسات المالية، والجهات التنظيمية، والعلماء، والممارسون، ما أسهم في بناء نماذج مصرفية قادرة على الصمود والتكيف مع بيئات تنظيمية وأسواق مختلفة، مع الحفاظ على المبادئ الأصيلة للصناعة.

تطوير وتعزيز نضوج واستدامة

وبيّن الشيخ عبدالله كامل، أن توسع المنظومة المالية العالمية وتزايد ترابطها أفرزا تطبيقات متنوعة لحسابات الاستثمار القائمة على المشاركة، تعكس اختلاف الظروف والأولويات والمتطلبات الرقابية بين الأسواق، وهو ما يؤكد مرونة المالية الإسلامية وقدرتها على التفاعل المسؤول مع المتغيرات الاقتصادية والتنظيمية.


وأكد أن هذا اللقاء يشكل فرصة مهمة لتبادل وجهات النظر حول سبل تعزيز دور حسابات الاستثمار القائمة على المشاركة، وتوسيع إسهامها في دعم الاقتصاد الحقيقي، وترسيخ الثقة لدى مختلف أصحاب المصالح، لافتًا إلى أن الحوار البنّاء يمثل محطة أساسية في مسار تطوير الصناعة وتعزيز نضوجها واستدامتها.

أداة حقيقية للنمو والتميز

وطرح الشيخ عبدالله كامل جملة من التساؤلات المحورية التي يناقشها اللقاء، من أبرزها: كيفية إعادة تفعيل حسابات الاستثمار القائمة على المشاركة لتكون أداة حقيقية للنمو والتميز، وسبل تحقيق توازن مستدام بين متطلبات الاستقرار المالي وجوهر الشراكة وتقاسم المخاطر، إضافة إلى الدور المنتظر من المؤسسات المالية، والجهات التنظيمية، وهيئات وضع المعايير في بناء نماذج مصرفية أكثر مرونة ومتانة.


وأوضح أن مشاركة هذا الطيف الواسع من الجهات التنظيمية والمهنية والعلمية تعكس التزامًا مشتركًا بتطوير الصناعة من خلال الحوار والتعاون المسؤول، مؤكدًا أن تنوع الرؤى يشكل قيمة مضافة حقيقية لفهم التحديات والفرص المصاحبة لنمو المالية الإسلامية.


وفي ختام كلمته، شدد رئيس مجلس أمناء منتدى البركة للاقتصاد الإسلامي على أن المجلس العام للبنوك والمؤسسات المالية الإسلامية يولي هذا اللقاء أهمية خاصة، باعتباره امتدادًا لدوره في دعم مصداقية المالية الإسلامية وتعزيز استدامتها وترسيخ تميزها عالميًا، داعيًا المشاركين إلى الإسهام الفاعل في المناقشات بما يخدم تطور الصناعة ويستجيب لمتطلبات الواقع، وبما يعود بالنفع على المجتمع والاقتصاد الحقيقي.

عبدالله كامل خلال اللقاء الإستراتيجي الثالث للاقتصاد الإسلامي

