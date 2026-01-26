سجل سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي في العراق، اليوم، رقماً قياسياً في السوق الموازية عندما تجاوز 151 ألف دينار لكل 100 دولار، مقارنة بالسعر الرسمي المعتمد من قبل البنك المركزي العراقي البالغ 132 ألف دينار لكل 100 دولار.


وقال البنك المركزي: «إن سعر الصرف الرسمي الذي سيتم اعتماده في عام 2026 يبلغ 1300 دينار للدولار، وهو السعر المعتمد منذ شهر فبراير من عام 2023».


وكشفت مصادر أن البنك المركزي العراقي سيشتري الدولار بسعر 1300 دينار من وزارة المالية ويبيعه بسعر 1310 دنانير للمصارف التي ستبيعه بـ1320 ديناراً للتجار والتحويلات الخارجية.


سلسلة خطوات


وذكر متعاملون في سوق الصرافة أن ذلك يأتي في الوقت الذي تجري فيه الحكومة العراقية سلسلة خطوات لدعم ضمان استقرار سوق صرف العملات وعدم حدوث أي تذبذب في الأسعار.


وتزامن ارتفاع سعر صرف الدولار مع ارتفاع أسعار المعادن الثمينة (الذهب والفضة)، إذ سجلت أرقاماً قياسية غير مسبوقة.


تقليص النفقات


وكان رئيس الحكومة العراقية محمد شياع السوداني أجرى خلال الشهر الجاري سلسلة اجتماعات مع كبار مساعديه لمعالجة الوضع المالي في البلاد ومناقشة وسائل وأطر تقليص النفقات وتعظيم موارد الدولة وفق القوانين النافذة.


وفي وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، خاطب البنك المركزي العراقي، وزارة المالية بشأن مشروع قانون الموازنة العامة الاتحادية لسنة 2026. وأشار إلى أن سعر الصرف الرسمي سيكون 1300 دينار للدولار في موازنة العام الحالي.