The exchange rate of the US dollar in Iraq today reached a record in the parallel market when it exceeded 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to the official rate set by the Central Bank of Iraq, which is 132,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.



The Central Bank stated: "The official exchange rate that will be adopted in 2026 is 1300 dinars per dollar, which has been the rate since February 2023."



Sources revealed that the Central Bank of Iraq will buy dollars at a price of 1300 dinars from the Ministry of Finance and sell them at a price of 1310 dinars to banks, which will sell them at 1320 dinars to traders and for external transfers.



Series of Steps



Traders in the currency exchange market mentioned that this comes at a time when the Iraqi government is taking a series of steps to support ensuring the stability of the currency exchange market and preventing any fluctuations in prices.



The rise in the dollar exchange rate coincided with an increase in the prices of precious metals (gold and silver), which recorded unprecedented record numbers.



Reducing Expenditures



The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, held a series of meetings with senior aides this month to address the financial situation in the country and discuss means and frameworks to reduce expenditures and maximize state resources in accordance with the applicable laws.



Earlier this month, the Central Bank of Iraq addressed the Ministry of Finance regarding the draft federal budget law for the year 2026. It indicated that the official exchange rate will be 1300 dinars per dollar in the current year's budget.