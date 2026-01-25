أعلنت NHC إطلاق المرحلة الثالثة من مشروع الندى، بعد اكتمال المرحلة الأولى والثانية، ويعد أحد المشاريع النموذجية ضمن وجهة بوابة مكة العمرانية في العاصمة المقدسة، ما يعكس الثقة المتزايدة بمشاريع NHC ودورها في تطوير وجهات عمرانية متكاملة تلبي تطلعات كافة العملاء.

ويمتد مشروع الندى على مساحة إجمالية تبلغ 165 ألف متر مربع، ويضم وحدات سكنية متنوعة بين فلل وتاون هاوس، بتصاميم عصرية ومساحات متعددة تلبي كافة الاحتياجات، ضمن بيئة سكنية متكاملة تراعي مفاهيم جودة الحياة والاستدامة. كما يحظى المشروع بموقع إستراتيجي داخل وجهة بوابة مكة التي تطورها NHC على طريق الليث وبالقرب من طريق الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز، بما يوفّر سهولة الوصول إلى المسجد الحرام خلال 20 دقيقة، إضافة إلى تكامل المرافق والخدمات العامة التي تعزز من نمط العيش المتوازن للسكان.

وتدعو NHC الراغبين في التملك بالمرحلة الثالثة من مشروع الندى والاطلاع على كافة التفاصيل، إلى زيارة الموقع الرسمي للشركة عبر الرابط التالي: https://nhc.sa/ar/register-interest/alnada

يُذكر أن وجهة بوابة مكة تُعد أول وجهة عمرانية متكاملة الخدمات تطورها NHC داخل حدود المسجد الحرام، وتمتد على مساحة تتجاوز 5 ملايين متر مربع، وتضم أكثر من 8 آلاف وحدة سكنية، إلى جانب المرافق الدينية والتعليمية والصحية والثقافية والاجتماعية، والحدائق العامة والمسطحات خضراء التي تسهم في تعزيز الاستدامة وجودة الحياة.