NHC has announced the launch of the third phase of the Al-Nada project, following the completion of the first and second phases. It is one of the exemplary projects within the Makkah Gateway urban destination in the holy capital, reflecting the increasing confidence in NHC's projects and its role in developing integrated urban destinations that meet the aspirations of all clients.

The Al-Nada project spans a total area of 165,000 square meters and includes a variety of residential units, including villas and townhouses, with modern designs and multiple spaces that meet all needs, within a comprehensive residential environment that considers the concepts of quality of life and sustainability. The project enjoys a strategic location within the Makkah Gateway destination being developed by NHC on Al-Lith Road and near Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road, providing easy access to the Grand Mosque within 20 minutes, in addition to the integration of facilities and public services that enhance the balanced living style for residents.

NHC invites those interested in ownership in the third phase of the Al-Nada project and to learn about all the details, to visit the official company website via the following link: https://nhc.sa/ar/register-interest/alnada

It is worth mentioning that the Makkah Gateway destination is the first fully serviced urban destination developed by NHC within the boundaries of the Grand Mosque, extending over an area of more than 5 million square meters and including more than 8,000 residential units, along with religious, educational, health, cultural, and social facilities, as well as public parks and green spaces that contribute to enhancing sustainability and quality of life.