أعلنت NHC إطلاق المرحلة الثالثة من مشروع الندى، بعد اكتمال المرحلة الأولى والثانية، ويعد أحد المشاريع النموذجية ضمن وجهة بوابة مكة العمرانية في العاصمة المقدسة، ما يعكس الثقة المتزايدة بمشاريع NHC ودورها في تطوير وجهات عمرانية متكاملة تلبي تطلعات كافة العملاء.
ويمتد مشروع الندى على مساحة إجمالية تبلغ 165 ألف متر مربع، ويضم وحدات سكنية متنوعة بين فلل وتاون هاوس، بتصاميم عصرية ومساحات متعددة تلبي كافة الاحتياجات، ضمن بيئة سكنية متكاملة تراعي مفاهيم جودة الحياة والاستدامة. كما يحظى المشروع بموقع إستراتيجي داخل وجهة بوابة مكة التي تطورها NHC على طريق الليث وبالقرب من طريق الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز، بما يوفّر سهولة الوصول إلى المسجد الحرام خلال 20 دقيقة، إضافة إلى تكامل المرافق والخدمات العامة التي تعزز من نمط العيش المتوازن للسكان.
وتدعو NHC الراغبين في التملك بالمرحلة الثالثة من مشروع الندى والاطلاع على كافة التفاصيل، إلى زيارة الموقع الرسمي للشركة عبر الرابط التالي: https://nhc.sa/ar/register-interest/alnada
يُذكر أن وجهة بوابة مكة تُعد أول وجهة عمرانية متكاملة الخدمات تطورها NHC داخل حدود المسجد الحرام، وتمتد على مساحة تتجاوز 5 ملايين متر مربع، وتضم أكثر من 8 آلاف وحدة سكنية، إلى جانب المرافق الدينية والتعليمية والصحية والثقافية والاجتماعية، والحدائق العامة والمسطحات خضراء التي تسهم في تعزيز الاستدامة وجودة الحياة.
NHC has announced the launch of the third phase of the Al-Nada project, following the completion of the first and second phases. It is one of the exemplary projects within the Makkah Gateway urban destination in the holy capital, reflecting the increasing confidence in NHC's projects and its role in developing integrated urban destinations that meet the aspirations of all clients.
The Al-Nada project spans a total area of 165,000 square meters and includes a variety of residential units, including villas and townhouses, with modern designs and multiple spaces that meet all needs, within a comprehensive residential environment that considers the concepts of quality of life and sustainability. The project enjoys a strategic location within the Makkah Gateway destination being developed by NHC on Al-Lith Road and near Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road, providing easy access to the Grand Mosque within 20 minutes, in addition to the integration of facilities and public services that enhance the balanced living style for residents.
NHC invites those interested in ownership in the third phase of the Al-Nada project and to learn about all the details, to visit the official company website via the following link: https://nhc.sa/ar/register-interest/alnada
It is worth mentioning that the Makkah Gateway destination is the first fully serviced urban destination developed by NHC within the boundaries of the Grand Mosque, extending over an area of more than 5 million square meters and including more than 8,000 residential units, along with religious, educational, health, cultural, and social facilities, as well as public parks and green spaces that contribute to enhancing sustainability and quality of life.