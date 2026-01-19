شدد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية في السعودية بندر الخريف إنه يجب علينا ضمان وجود بيئة تنظيمية تحفّز الابتكار والتدريب.


وأضاف الخريف أن دورنا يبقى إيجاد البيئة التشريعية المناسبة لضمان استمرار تحفيز القطاع الخاص.


جاء ذلك خلال مشاركة الخريف في جلسة حوارية حول تطوير منظومات بناء القدرات، مسلطاً الضوء على تنمية القدرات البشرية في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي، ومواءمة مخرجات التعليم مع متطلبات سوق العمل، وبناء الكفاءات القادرة على قيادة وظائف المستقبل في قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين، وذلك في جناح البيت السعودي على هامش المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي⁩ 2026 في دافوس.


وقال الخريف: «إن التبني الناجح للتقنيات المتقدمة يتطلب جهداً جماعياً؛ لأن التقنيات ليست بمعزل عن غيرها، والاستثمارات في الابتكار يجب أن تترافق مع الاستثمار في رأس المال البشري».