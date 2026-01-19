The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources in Saudi Arabia, Bandar Al-Khorayef, emphasized that we must ensure the existence of a regulatory environment that stimulates innovation and training.



Al-Khorayef added that our role remains to create the appropriate legislative environment to ensure the continued stimulation of the private sector.



This came during Al-Khorayef's participation in a panel discussion on developing capacity-building systems, highlighting the development of human capabilities in the age of artificial intelligence, aligning educational outcomes with labor market requirements, and building competencies capable of leading future jobs in the industrial and mining sectors, at the Saudi House pavilion on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos.



Al-Khorayef stated: "The successful adoption of advanced technologies requires a collective effort; because technologies do not exist in isolation from one another, and investments in innovation must be accompanied by investment in human capital."