رفع صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته لنمو الاقتصاد العالمي في عام 2026 إلى 3.3%، بزيادة قدرها 0.2 نقطة مئوية عن تقديرات شهر أكتوبر الماضي، مدفوعًا بتكيّف الاقتصادات مع الرسوم الجمركية وتواصل طفرة الاستثمار في الذكاء الاصطناعي، مبقيًا على توقعات نمو عام 2025 عند 3.3%، و2027 عند 3.2%.


وأوضح أن الشركات أعادت توجيه سلاسل التوريد، فيما ساهمت اتفاقيات تجارية بخفض الرسوم الجمركية، مع افتراض تراجع المعدل الفعلي للرسوم الأمريكية إلى 18.5% بدلًا من نحو 25%.


وتوقع الصندوق نمو الاقتصاد الأمريكي في 2026 إلى 2.4%، مدعومًا باستثمارات ضخمة في بنية الذكاء الاصطناعي، بينما خفّض توقعاته لعام 2027 إلى 2.0%، ونمو إسبانيا إلى 2.3%، وأبقى بريطانيا عند 1.3%.


الذكاء الاصطناعي والتضخم


وتوقع نمو الصين بنسبة 4.5% في 2026، أعلى من تقديرات أكتوبر بـ0.3 نقطة مئوية، بدعم من خفض الرسوم الأمريكية وتحويل الصادرات لأسواق بديلة، ونمو منطقة اليورو إلى 1.3%، مع تحسن طفيف لليابان، مقابل خفض توقعات البرازيل إلى 1.6% بسبب تشديد السياسة النقدية.


وأشار صندوق النقد الدولي إلى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي قد يرفع النمو العالمي بما يصل إلى 0.3 نقطة مئوية في 2026، لكنه قد يضغط على التضخم أو يؤدي لتصحيح في تقييمات الأسواق إذا خابت توقعات الإنتاجية.


وتوقع استمرار تراجع التضخم العالمي من 4.1% في 2025 إلى 3.8% في 2026 و3.4% في 2027، ما يفتح المجال لمزيد من تيسير السياسة النقدية ودعم النمو.