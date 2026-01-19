The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2026 to 3.3%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the estimates made last October, driven by economies adapting to tariffs and the ongoing boom in artificial intelligence investment, while keeping the growth forecast for 2025 at 3.3% and for 2027 at 3.2%.



It was explained that companies have redirected supply chains, while trade agreements have contributed to lowering tariffs, assuming a reduction in the actual rate of U.S. tariffs to 18.5% instead of around 25%.



The fund projected U.S. economic growth in 2026 to be 2.4%, supported by massive investments in AI infrastructure, while it lowered its forecast for 2027 to 2.0%, and for Spain to 2.3%, keeping the UK at 1.3%.



Artificial Intelligence and Inflation



It is expected that China's growth will be 4.5% in 2026, higher than the October estimates by 0.3 percentage points, supported by the reduction of U.S. tariffs and the redirection of exports to alternative markets, and that the Eurozone will grow by 1.3%, with a slight improvement for Japan, while Brazil's forecast was lowered to 1.6% due to tightening monetary policy.



The International Monetary Fund noted that artificial intelligence could boost global growth by up to 0.3 percentage points in 2026, but it could also put pressure on inflation or lead to a correction in market valuations if productivity expectations are not met.



It is expected that global inflation will continue to decline from 4.1% in 2025 to 3.8% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027, opening the door for further monetary easing and supporting growth.