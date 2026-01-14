China has blamed the United States for the worsening of the global trade imbalance, as the world's second-largest economy recorded a record trade surplus of $1.2 trillion for 2025, despite the trade war initiated by President Donald Trump.



This massive surplus is likely to fuel global trade tensions, particularly with the European Union and major developing countries that are already concerned about Chinese imports overshadowing their industries, according to the Financial Times, which was reviewed by Al Arabiya Business.



Weak Expectations



This comes after official data released by the Chinese Customs Administration showed that China's goods exports grew by 6.6% in dollar terms in December compared to the previous year.



This figure exceeded more than double the average expectations reached in a Bloomberg survey of analysts, which was 3.1%, and it is also higher than the growth rate in November, which was 5.9%.



The annual trade surplus surpassed $1 trillion for the first time, exceeding last year's figure of $993 billion. This occurred despite a 20% decline in exports to the United States, while exports to the European Union rose by 8.4% and to Southeast Asia by 13.4%, as Chinese producers redirected their shipments to other markets.



Trade Decoupling



In a sign of increasing trade decoupling between China and the United States, the share of the U.S. in Chinese exports last year was 11.1%, down from 14.7% in 2024, marking one of the lowest levels since the 1990s.



However, the most severe criticisms regarding the Chinese surplus are expected to come from the European Union, which has not yet followed the United States in imposing widespread tariffs. The bloc has urged Beijing to stimulate domestic demand and reduce barriers to imports of manufactured goods.