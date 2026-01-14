حمّلت الصين الولايات المتحدة مسؤولية تفاقم اختلال الميزان التجاري العالمي، حيث سجل ثاني أكبر اقتصاد في العالم فائضاً تجارياً قياسياً بلغ 1.2 تريليون دولار لعام 2025، رغم الحرب التجارية التي شنها الرئيس دونالد ترمب.


ومن شأن هذا الفائض الضخم أن يؤجج التوترات التجارية العالمية، لا سيما مع الاتحاد الأوروبي والدول النامية الكبرى التي تخشى بالفعل من أن تطغى الواردات الصينية على صناعاتها، وفقاً لما ذكرته صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».


ضعف التوقعات


يأتي ذلك، بعدما أظهرت بيانات رسمية صادرة عن إدارة الجمارك الصينية، أن صادرات الصين من السلع نمت بنسبة 6.6% بالدولار في ديسمبر مقارنةً بالعام السابق.


وقد تجاوز هذا الرقم ضعف متوسط التوقعات التي توصل إليها استطلاع أجرته «بلومبيرغ» لآراء المحللين، والبالغة 3.1%، كما أنه أعلى من معدل النمو في نوفمبر الذي بلغ 5.9%.


وتجاوز الفائض التجاري السنوي تريليون دولار لأول مرة، ليتخطى رقم العام الماضي البالغ 993 مليار دولار. وجاء ذلك رغم انخفاض الصادرات إلى الولايات المتحدة بنسبة 20%، في حين ارتفعت الصادرات إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي بنسبة 8.4%، وإلى جنوب شرق آسيا بنسبة 13.4%، نتيجةً لتحويل المنتجين الصينيين شحناتهم إلى أسواق أخرى.


انفصال التجارة


وفي مؤشر على تزايد انفصال التجارة المباشرة بين الصين والولايات المتحدة، بلغت حصة الولايات المتحدة من الصادرات الصينية العام الماضي 11.1%، بانخفاض عن 14.7% في عام 2024، وهي من أدنى المستويات منذ تسعينيات القرن الماضي.


لكن من المتوقع أن تأتي أشد الانتقادات بشأن الفائض الصيني من الاتحاد الأوروبي، الذي لم يحذُ حذو الولايات المتحدة بعد في فرض تعريفات جمركية واسعة النطاق. ودعا التكتل بكين إلى تحفيز الطلب المحلي وخفض حواجزها أمام واردات المنتجات المصنعة.