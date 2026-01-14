حمّلت الصين الولايات المتحدة مسؤولية تفاقم اختلال الميزان التجاري العالمي، حيث سجل ثاني أكبر اقتصاد في العالم فائضاً تجارياً قياسياً بلغ 1.2 تريليون دولار لعام 2025، رغم الحرب التجارية التي شنها الرئيس دونالد ترمب.
ومن شأن هذا الفائض الضخم أن يؤجج التوترات التجارية العالمية، لا سيما مع الاتحاد الأوروبي والدول النامية الكبرى التي تخشى بالفعل من أن تطغى الواردات الصينية على صناعاتها، وفقاً لما ذكرته صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».
ضعف التوقعات
يأتي ذلك، بعدما أظهرت بيانات رسمية صادرة عن إدارة الجمارك الصينية، أن صادرات الصين من السلع نمت بنسبة 6.6% بالدولار في ديسمبر مقارنةً بالعام السابق.
وقد تجاوز هذا الرقم ضعف متوسط التوقعات التي توصل إليها استطلاع أجرته «بلومبيرغ» لآراء المحللين، والبالغة 3.1%، كما أنه أعلى من معدل النمو في نوفمبر الذي بلغ 5.9%.
وتجاوز الفائض التجاري السنوي تريليون دولار لأول مرة، ليتخطى رقم العام الماضي البالغ 993 مليار دولار. وجاء ذلك رغم انخفاض الصادرات إلى الولايات المتحدة بنسبة 20%، في حين ارتفعت الصادرات إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي بنسبة 8.4%، وإلى جنوب شرق آسيا بنسبة 13.4%، نتيجةً لتحويل المنتجين الصينيين شحناتهم إلى أسواق أخرى.
انفصال التجارة
وفي مؤشر على تزايد انفصال التجارة المباشرة بين الصين والولايات المتحدة، بلغت حصة الولايات المتحدة من الصادرات الصينية العام الماضي 11.1%، بانخفاض عن 14.7% في عام 2024، وهي من أدنى المستويات منذ تسعينيات القرن الماضي.
لكن من المتوقع أن تأتي أشد الانتقادات بشأن الفائض الصيني من الاتحاد الأوروبي، الذي لم يحذُ حذو الولايات المتحدة بعد في فرض تعريفات جمركية واسعة النطاق. ودعا التكتل بكين إلى تحفيز الطلب المحلي وخفض حواجزها أمام واردات المنتجات المصنعة.
China has blamed the United States for the worsening of the global trade imbalance, as the world's second-largest economy recorded a record trade surplus of $1.2 trillion for 2025, despite the trade war initiated by President Donald Trump.
This massive surplus is likely to fuel global trade tensions, particularly with the European Union and major developing countries that are already concerned about Chinese imports overshadowing their industries, according to the Financial Times, which was reviewed by Al Arabiya Business.
Weak Expectations
This comes after official data released by the Chinese Customs Administration showed that China's goods exports grew by 6.6% in dollar terms in December compared to the previous year.
This figure exceeded more than double the average expectations reached in a Bloomberg survey of analysts, which was 3.1%, and it is also higher than the growth rate in November, which was 5.9%.
The annual trade surplus surpassed $1 trillion for the first time, exceeding last year's figure of $993 billion. This occurred despite a 20% decline in exports to the United States, while exports to the European Union rose by 8.4% and to Southeast Asia by 13.4%, as Chinese producers redirected their shipments to other markets.
Trade Decoupling
In a sign of increasing trade decoupling between China and the United States, the share of the U.S. in Chinese exports last year was 11.1%, down from 14.7% in 2024, marking one of the lowest levels since the 1990s.
However, the most severe criticisms regarding the Chinese surplus are expected to come from the European Union, which has not yet followed the United States in imposing widespread tariffs. The bloc has urged Beijing to stimulate domestic demand and reduce barriers to imports of manufactured goods.