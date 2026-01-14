شددت وزارة المالية المصرية على استمرار الحفاظ على الانضباط المالي واستهداف عجز الموازنة ليكون في مستويات الـ 4.9% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي خلال العام المالي 2026 /2027، مع الحفاظ على النسبة ذاتها على المدى المتوسط.


وأشارت الوزارة، في منشور إعداد الموازنة العامة للدولة للعام المالي 2026/2027، والإطار الموازني متوسط المدى، إلى استمرارها في تحقيق فوائض أولية حتى العام المالي 2029/2030، بما يسهم في خفض مستويات الدين وتحقيق الاستقرار المالي والاقتصادي للموازنة العامة للدولة لضمان الأمان المالي للأجيال الحالية والمستقبلية.


مسار نزولي


ولفتت إلى استمرار المسار النزولي لنسبة دين أجهزة الموازنة العامة للناتج المحلي مع استهداف خفض المديونية إلى ما يقرب من 75.5% من الناتج المحلي بمشروع موازنة العام المالي 2026/2027، على أن يصل لنحو 68% بنهاية العام المالي 2029/2030.


ونوهت إلى أنه من المستهدف إطالة عمر دين أجهزة الموازنة ليكون في حدود 4.5 - 5 سنوات في المدى المتوسط بدلاً من 3.5 سنة في الوقت الحالي، وذلك لتخفيض الضغط على الحاجة إلى التمويل السريع، مما يتطلب خفض إصدارات الأذون (الأدوات قصيرة الأجل) واستبدالها بإصدار السندات الحكومية المتنوعة متوسطة وطويلة الأجل واستهداف أدوات دين جديدة لتوسيع قاعدة المستثمرين وجذب سيولة إضافية لسوق الأوراق المالية الحكومية لتخفيض تكلفة خدمة الدين.


خفض التضخم


وتستهدف الحكومة المصرية خلال السنوات المالية القادمة الاستمرار في خفض دين أجهزة الموازنة، ومن المتوقع أن يؤدي هذا الخفض التدريجي في معدلات الدين إلى تحقيق تحسن في استدامة المالية العامة وزيادة قدرتها على التعامل مع التغيرات والتحديات التي قد يتعرض لها الاقتصاد المحلي والعالمي في المستقبل.


كما سيسهم انخفاض الدين في زيادة تنافسية الاقتصاد المصري عن طريق المساهمة في خلق مناخ يساعد على خفض معدلات التضخم وأسعار الفائدة، ويدعم زيادة استثمارات القطاع الخاص ويخلق فرص عمل حقيقية ومستدامة.