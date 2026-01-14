The Egyptian Ministry of Finance emphasized the continued commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline and targeting a budget deficit of 4.9% of GDP during the fiscal year 2026/2027, while keeping the same ratio in the medium term.



The ministry, in its publication for preparing the state budget for the fiscal year 2026/2027 and the medium-term budget framework, indicated its continued achievement of primary surpluses until the fiscal year 2029/2030, which contributes to reducing debt levels and achieving financial and economic stability for the state budget to ensure financial security for current and future generations.



Downward Path



It pointed out the continued downward trend in the ratio of public budget devices' debt to GDP, targeting a reduction in debt to approximately 75.5% of GDP in the draft budget for the fiscal year 2026/2027, aiming to reach about 68% by the end of the fiscal year 2029/2030.



It noted that the goal is to extend the maturity of public budget devices' debt to be around 4.5 - 5 years in the medium term instead of the current 3.5 years, in order to reduce the pressure on the need for rapid financing, which requires a reduction in the issuance of treasury bills (short-term instruments) and replacing them with the issuance of diverse medium- and long-term government bonds, targeting new debt instruments to expand the investor base and attract additional liquidity to the government securities market to reduce the cost of debt servicing.



Reducing Inflation



The Egyptian government aims to continue reducing the debt of public budget devices in the coming fiscal years, and this gradual reduction in debt levels is expected to lead to an improvement in the sustainability of public finances and increase its capacity to deal with changes and challenges that the local and global economy may face in the future.



Additionally, the reduction in debt will contribute to increasing the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy by helping to create an environment that reduces inflation rates and interest rates, supports increased private sector investments, and creates real and sustainable job opportunities.