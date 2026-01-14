شددت وزارة المالية المصرية على استمرار الحفاظ على الانضباط المالي واستهداف عجز الموازنة ليكون في مستويات الـ 4.9% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي خلال العام المالي 2026 /2027، مع الحفاظ على النسبة ذاتها على المدى المتوسط.
وأشارت الوزارة، في منشور إعداد الموازنة العامة للدولة للعام المالي 2026/2027، والإطار الموازني متوسط المدى، إلى استمرارها في تحقيق فوائض أولية حتى العام المالي 2029/2030، بما يسهم في خفض مستويات الدين وتحقيق الاستقرار المالي والاقتصادي للموازنة العامة للدولة لضمان الأمان المالي للأجيال الحالية والمستقبلية.
مسار نزولي
ولفتت إلى استمرار المسار النزولي لنسبة دين أجهزة الموازنة العامة للناتج المحلي مع استهداف خفض المديونية إلى ما يقرب من 75.5% من الناتج المحلي بمشروع موازنة العام المالي 2026/2027، على أن يصل لنحو 68% بنهاية العام المالي 2029/2030.
ونوهت إلى أنه من المستهدف إطالة عمر دين أجهزة الموازنة ليكون في حدود 4.5 - 5 سنوات في المدى المتوسط بدلاً من 3.5 سنة في الوقت الحالي، وذلك لتخفيض الضغط على الحاجة إلى التمويل السريع، مما يتطلب خفض إصدارات الأذون (الأدوات قصيرة الأجل) واستبدالها بإصدار السندات الحكومية المتنوعة متوسطة وطويلة الأجل واستهداف أدوات دين جديدة لتوسيع قاعدة المستثمرين وجذب سيولة إضافية لسوق الأوراق المالية الحكومية لتخفيض تكلفة خدمة الدين.
خفض التضخم
وتستهدف الحكومة المصرية خلال السنوات المالية القادمة الاستمرار في خفض دين أجهزة الموازنة، ومن المتوقع أن يؤدي هذا الخفض التدريجي في معدلات الدين إلى تحقيق تحسن في استدامة المالية العامة وزيادة قدرتها على التعامل مع التغيرات والتحديات التي قد يتعرض لها الاقتصاد المحلي والعالمي في المستقبل.
كما سيسهم انخفاض الدين في زيادة تنافسية الاقتصاد المصري عن طريق المساهمة في خلق مناخ يساعد على خفض معدلات التضخم وأسعار الفائدة، ويدعم زيادة استثمارات القطاع الخاص ويخلق فرص عمل حقيقية ومستدامة.
The Egyptian Ministry of Finance emphasized the continued commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline and targeting a budget deficit of 4.9% of GDP during the fiscal year 2026/2027, while keeping the same ratio in the medium term.
The ministry, in its publication for preparing the state budget for the fiscal year 2026/2027 and the medium-term budget framework, indicated its continued achievement of primary surpluses until the fiscal year 2029/2030, which contributes to reducing debt levels and achieving financial and economic stability for the state budget to ensure financial security for current and future generations.
Downward Path
It pointed out the continued downward trend in the ratio of public budget devices' debt to GDP, targeting a reduction in debt to approximately 75.5% of GDP in the draft budget for the fiscal year 2026/2027, aiming to reach about 68% by the end of the fiscal year 2029/2030.
It noted that the goal is to extend the maturity of public budget devices' debt to be around 4.5 - 5 years in the medium term instead of the current 3.5 years, in order to reduce the pressure on the need for rapid financing, which requires a reduction in the issuance of treasury bills (short-term instruments) and replacing them with the issuance of diverse medium- and long-term government bonds, targeting new debt instruments to expand the investor base and attract additional liquidity to the government securities market to reduce the cost of debt servicing.
Reducing Inflation
The Egyptian government aims to continue reducing the debt of public budget devices in the coming fiscal years, and this gradual reduction in debt levels is expected to lead to an improvement in the sustainability of public finances and increase its capacity to deal with changes and challenges that the local and global economy may face in the future.
Additionally, the reduction in debt will contribute to increasing the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy by helping to create an environment that reduces inflation rates and interest rates, supports increased private sector investments, and creates real and sustainable job opportunities.