J.P. Morgan's Global Banking Head, Filippo Gori, announced that new U.S. regulations will enable deals that were not previously possible.



Gori anticipated in an interview with "Al Arabiya Business" that the current year will witness positive momentum in merger and acquisition deals, building on what occurred in the last quarter of last year, noting that merger and acquisition deals could exceed $100 billion in 2026.



A Strong Comeback for IPOs



Gori stated, "There are deals that have been delayed for months, and perhaps years, that will emerge in the markets during the current year 2026." He explained that there are new U.S. regulations that will allow deals that were not previously possible. He expected a strong return for the initial public offering market in 2026.