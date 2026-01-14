أعلن رئيس المصرفية العالمية في جي بي مورغان فليبو غوري، أن تنظيمات أمريكية جديدة ستتيح صفقات لم تكن ممكنة سابقاً.


وتوقع غوري في مقابلة مع «العربية Business»، أن يشهد العام الحالي زخماً إيجابياً في صفقات الاندماج والاستحواذ امتدادا لما حدث في الربع الأخير من العام الماضي، لافتا إلى أن صفقات الاندماج والاستحواذ قد تتجاوز 100 مليار دولار في 2026.


عودة قوية للاكتتابات


وقال غوري:«هناك صفقات مؤجلة منذ أشهر وربما سنوات ستظهر في الأسواق خلال العام الحالي 2026». وأوضح أنه يوجد تنظيمات أمريكية جديدة ستتيح صفقات لم تكن ممكنة سابقاً. وتوقع عودة قوية لسوق الاكتتابات العامة خلال 2026.