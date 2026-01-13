جدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هجومه على رئيس الفيدرالي جيروم باول، اليوم، واصفاً إياه بأنه «غير كفء» أو «فاسد»، في خطوة زادت المخاوف بشأن استقلالية البنك المركزي.
وجاءت تصريحات ترمب للصحفيين بعد أن سُئل عما إذا كان التحقيق الجنائي غير المسبوق الذي أطلقته وزارة العدل قد يقوّض الثقة في الفيدرالي، الذي طالما تمتع بالاستقلالية عن السلطة التنفيذية.
وذلك بعد أن قال «تامب» في منشور عبر «تروث سوشيال» في وقت سابق إن بيانات التضخم التي صدرت اليوم «رائعة ومنخفضة»، وهذا يعني أن «باول» يتعين عليه خفض الفائدة بدرجة كبيرة بعد أن تأخر كثيراً في هذا الإجراء.
تصعيد خطير
وكان رئيس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) جيروم باول، قد كشف أمس عن تصعيد خطير في الضغوط التي تمارسها إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب على المؤسسة المالية الأكثر أهمية في العالم، حيث تلقى الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأسبوع الماضي مذكرات استدعاء من هيئة محلفين كبرى من وزارة العدل، تهدد بتوجيه اتهام جنائي ضده شخصياً.
تحقيق جنائي
وأرجع «باول»، التحقيق الجنائي إلى شهادته أمام لجنة الخدمات المصرفية في مجلس الشيوخ في يونيو الماضي، والتي تناولت التجاوزات الكبيرة في تكاليف مشروع تجديد وتوسعة المقر الرئيسي للاحتياطي الفيدرالي في واشنطن، والذي تبلغ تكلفته الإجمالية 2.5 مليار دولار.
U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his attack on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell today, describing him as "incompetent" or "corrupt," in a move that heightened concerns about the independence of the central bank.
Trump's remarks came to reporters after he was asked whether the unprecedented criminal investigation launched by the Justice Department could undermine confidence in the Federal Reserve, which has long enjoyed independence from the executive branch.
This was after Trump stated in a post on "Truth Social" earlier that the inflation data released today was "great and low," meaning that "Powell" should significantly lower interest rates after being too late in taking this action.
Serious Escalation
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell revealed yesterday a serious escalation in the pressures exerted by President Donald Trump's administration on the world's most important financial institution, as the Federal Reserve received subpoenas last week from a grand jury from the Justice Department, threatening to bring criminal charges against him personally.
Criminal Investigation
Powell attributed the criminal investigation to his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last June, which addressed significant cost overruns in the renovation and expansion project of the Federal Reserve's headquarters in Washington, which has a total cost of $2.5 billion.