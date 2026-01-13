U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his attack on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell today, describing him as "incompetent" or "corrupt," in a move that heightened concerns about the independence of the central bank.



Trump's remarks came to reporters after he was asked whether the unprecedented criminal investigation launched by the Justice Department could undermine confidence in the Federal Reserve, which has long enjoyed independence from the executive branch.



This was after Trump stated in a post on "Truth Social" earlier that the inflation data released today was "great and low," meaning that "Powell" should significantly lower interest rates after being too late in taking this action.



Serious Escalation



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell revealed yesterday a serious escalation in the pressures exerted by President Donald Trump's administration on the world's most important financial institution, as the Federal Reserve received subpoenas last week from a grand jury from the Justice Department, threatening to bring criminal charges against him personally.



Criminal Investigation



Powell attributed the criminal investigation to his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last June, which addressed significant cost overruns in the renovation and expansion project of the Federal Reserve's headquarters in Washington, which has a total cost of $2.5 billion.