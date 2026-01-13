جدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هجومه على رئيس الفيدرالي جيروم باول، اليوم، واصفاً إياه بأنه «غير كفء» أو «فاسد»، في خطوة زادت المخاوف بشأن استقلالية البنك المركزي.


وجاءت تصريحات ترمب للصحفيين بعد أن سُئل عما إذا كان التحقيق الجنائي غير المسبوق الذي أطلقته وزارة العدل قد يقوّض الثقة في الفيدرالي، الذي طالما تمتع بالاستقلالية عن السلطة التنفيذية.


وذلك بعد أن قال «تامب» في منشور عبر «تروث سوشيال» في وقت سابق إن بيانات التضخم التي صدرت اليوم «رائعة ومنخفضة»، وهذا يعني أن «باول» يتعين عليه خفض الفائدة بدرجة كبيرة بعد أن تأخر كثيراً في هذا الإجراء.


تصعيد خطير


وكان رئيس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) جيروم باول، قد كشف أمس عن تصعيد خطير في الضغوط التي تمارسها إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب على المؤسسة المالية الأكثر أهمية في العالم، حيث تلقى الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأسبوع الماضي مذكرات استدعاء من هيئة محلفين كبرى من وزارة العدل، تهدد بتوجيه اتهام جنائي ضده شخصياً.


تحقيق جنائي


وأرجع «باول»، التحقيق الجنائي إلى شهادته أمام لجنة الخدمات المصرفية في مجلس الشيوخ في يونيو الماضي، والتي تناولت التجاوزات الكبيرة في تكاليف مشروع تجديد وتوسعة المقر الرئيسي للاحتياطي الفيدرالي في واشنطن، والذي تبلغ تكلفته الإجمالية 2.5 مليار دولار.