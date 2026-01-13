أعرب الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي، عن تقديره للدور الريادي الذي تضطلع به السعودية في الارتقاء بقطاع التعدين، من خلال مبادرات إستراتيجية وتنظيمها لهذا المنتدى الدولي، بما يعكس التزامها بتعزيز مكانة المعادن كعنصر أساسي في بناء الاقتصادات ودعم مسارات التنويع الاقتصادي.

مكانة متقدمة


وأشاد البديوي خلال مشاركته، في أعمال النسخة الخامسة من الطاولة المستديرة الوزارية لمنتدى مستقبل المعادن (FMF)، الذي تستضيفه وتنظمه وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، بمشاركة واسعة من صناع القرار وقادة القطاعات المعنية من مختلف دول العالم، بالمكانة المتقدمة التي بات يحتلها منتدى مستقبل المعادن كإطار دولي فاعل يُسهم في بلورة رؤى مشتركة حول متطلبات ومستقبل قطاع المعادن، ومعالجة التحديات المرتبطة به.


وأكد البديوي، أن دول المجلس تولي اهتمامًا متناميًا بقطاع المعادن والتعدين، لما يحمله من فرص واعدة تسهم في دعم النمو الاقتصادي، وتعزيز الأمن الصناعي، وتحقيق الاستفادة المثلى من الموارد الطبيعية.