The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, expressed his appreciation for the pioneering role that Saudi Arabia plays in advancing the mining sector, through strategic initiatives and its organization of this international forum, reflecting its commitment to enhancing the status of minerals as a key element in building economies and supporting paths for economic diversification.

Advanced Status



During his participation in the fifth edition of the ministerial roundtable of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF), hosted and organized by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, with wide participation from decision-makers and leaders of relevant sectors from various countries around the world, Al-Budaiwi praised the advanced status that the Future Minerals Forum has achieved as an effective international framework contributing to the formulation of shared visions regarding the requirements and future of the minerals sector, and addressing the challenges associated with it.



Al-Budaiwi emphasized that the member states are increasingly focusing on the minerals and mining sector, due to the promising opportunities it holds that contribute to supporting economic growth, enhancing industrial security, and achieving optimal utilization of natural resources.