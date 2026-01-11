مع بدء العد التنازلي لدخول فصل الصيف تشهد المنازل السعودية حالة من الاستعداد الاستباقي لمواجهة الارتفاع الكبير في درجات الحرارة، وما يرافقه من ضغط متزايد على شبكة الكهرباء والأجهزة المنزلية. وتتحول الصيانة الوقائية خلال هذه الفترة من كل عام إلى طقس ضروري لضمان صيف مريح وآمن وتجنب الأعطال المفاجئة التي قد تعكر صفو الحياة اليومية.

صيانة المكيفات: ضرورة وليست رفاهية

يأتي على رأس قائمة الأولويات إجراء صيانة وتنظيف المكيفات، التي تعد خط الدفاع الأول ضد لهيب الصيف. ولا يقتصر الأمر على تنظيف المرشحات (الفلاتر) فحسب، بل يمتد ليشمل فحص شامل لمستويات غاز التبريد (الفريون)، والتأكد من سلامة الوحدات الداخلية والخارجية. ويؤكد الخبراء أن هذه الخطوة لا تهدف فقط إلى تحسين كفاءة التبريد وخفض قيمة فاتورة الكهرباء الشهرية، بل تساهم بشكل مباشر في إطالة العمر الافتراضي للأجهزة وتوفير هواء نقي وصحي داخل المنزل بعد إزالة الأتربة والبكتيريا المتراكمة طوال فترة الشتاء.

الصيانة الوقائية تمتد لباقي الأجهزة

ولا تتوقف الاستعدادات عند حدود أجهزة التكييف، فالأجهزة الأخرى تواجه تحدياتها الخاصة في الصيف. فالثلاجات والمجمدات تعمل بجهد مضاعف للحفاظ على برودتها، مما يستدعي فحصها وتنظيف ملفات المكثف الخلفية لضمان كفاءة الأداء. الأمر نفسه ينطبق على الغسالات التي يزداد استخدامها حيث يوصى بإجراء صيانة غسالات أتوماتيك للتأكد من سلامة المحرك ونظام صرف المياه، لتجنب أي أعطال مع زيادة عدد مرات الغسيل.

وبالتوازي مع الاستعدادات التقنية يظهر جانب وقائي آخر لا يقل أهمية. فمع ارتفاع الحرارة يزداد نشاط الحشرات الزاحفة والطائرة التي تبحث عن مأوى ومصادر للماء داخل المنازل. ولهذا أصبح الاتفاق المسبق مع شركة مكافحة حشرات متخصصة جزءًا من الروتين الصيفي للعديد من الأسر. هذا الإجراء الاستباقي يضمن توفير بيئة منزلية صحية وآمنة، ويحول دون تحول هذه الآفات الصيفية إلى مصدر إزعاج أو ناقل للأمراض، مما يضمن راحة البال لجميع أفراد الأسرة.