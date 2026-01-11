As the countdown to the summer season begins, Saudi homes are experiencing a state of proactive preparation to face the significant rise in temperatures, along with the increasing pressure on the electricity grid and household appliances. Preventive maintenance during this time of year becomes a necessary ritual to ensure a comfortable and safe summer and to avoid sudden breakdowns that could disrupt daily life.

Air Conditioner Maintenance: A Necessity, Not a Luxury

At the top of the priority list is conducting maintenance and cleaning of air conditioners, which serve as the first line of defense against the summer heat. This process involves not only cleaning the filters but also includes a comprehensive check of the refrigerant (freon) levels and ensuring the safety of both the indoor and outdoor units. Experts emphasize that this step aims not only to improve cooling efficiency and reduce the monthly electricity bill but also directly contributes to extending the lifespan of the appliances and providing clean and healthy air inside the home after removing dust and bacteria accumulated throughout the winter.

Preventive Maintenance Extends to Other Appliances

The preparations do not stop at air conditioning units; other appliances face their own challenges in the summer. Refrigerators and freezers work overtime to maintain their coolness, necessitating inspections and cleaning of the condenser coils to ensure optimal performance. The same applies to washing machines, which see increased usage, and it is recommended to conduct maintenance on automatic washing machines to ensure the motor and drainage system are functioning properly, avoiding any breakdowns with the increased laundry loads.

Alongside the technical preparations, another equally important preventive aspect emerges. As temperatures rise, the activity of crawling and flying insects seeking shelter and water sources inside homes increases. Therefore, pre-arranging with a specialized pest control company has become part of the summer routine for many families. This proactive measure ensures a healthy and safe home environment and prevents these summer pests from becoming a source of annoyance or disease transmission, ensuring peace of mind for all family members.