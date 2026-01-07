يواصل معرض الصناعات الوطنية والاستهلاكية بمقر الغرفة التجارية الصناعية في مكة المكرمة دوره واجهة اقتصادية تعكس تطوّر الصناعة السعودية وجودتها وتنوّعها.
ويضم المعرض أقسامًا متنوعة تشمل الصناعات الغذائية والسلع الاستهلاكية والأجهزة المنزلية ومواد البناء والملابس والأزياء الوطنية والحِرف اليدوية، إضافة إلى قسم المشاريع الناشئة ورواد الأعمال والعروض الترويجية.
توسيع التسويق
ويتيح المعرض فرصة للمشاركين لقياس رضا المستهلكين، وتطوير منتجاتهم، وتوسيع نطاق التسويق، بما يدعم تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تعزيز المحتوى المحلي وتنمية القطاع الصناعي غير النفطي.
ويهدف المعرض إلى دعم المصنعين الوطنيين وتمكين المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، من خلال فتح قنوات تسويقية مباشرة تربط المنتجين بالمستهلكين وتعزز ثقافة استهلاك المنتجات المحلية.
تعزيز المنتجات
يذكر أن «معرض الصناعات الوطنية الاستهلاكية» انطلق الأسبوع الحالي، في مركز غرفة مكة المكرمة للمعارض والفعاليات، ليجمع الشركات والمصانع الوطنية، بهدفِ إبراز جودة «الصناعة السعودية» وتعزيز نفاذ المنتجات الوطنية في أسواق مكة المكرمة التي تشهد حراكاً تجارياً وقوة شرائية عالية.
نافذة حيوية
وأكد عضو مجلس إدارة غرفة مكة المكرمة رئيس اللجنة الصناعية نايف الزايدي أن مثل هذه المعارض تمثل نافذة حيوية ومهمة للمصانع الوطنية لتقديم منتجاتها مباشرة للمستهلك، ودعم جميع المبادرات التي تبرز جودة المنتج السعودي، وتسهم في رفع إسهام القطاع الصناعي في الناتج المحلي تماشياً مع «رؤية المملكة 2030».
ويتميز المعرض الذي يستمر 11 يوماً، بتنوع أجنحته التي تغطي جميع الاحتياجات اليومية من المنتجات الغذائية والاستهلاكية والأجهزة المنزلية وحلول البناء، ويستقبل زواره يومياً من 4:00 عصراً حتى 11:00 مساءً.
The National and Consumer Industries Exhibition at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mecca continues to serve as an economic platform that reflects the development, quality, and diversity of Saudi industry.
The exhibition includes various sections covering food industries, consumer goods, household appliances, building materials, clothing, national fashion, and handicrafts, in addition to a section for startups, entrepreneurs, and promotional offers.
Expanding Marketing
The exhibition provides participants with the opportunity to measure consumer satisfaction, develop their products, and expand their marketing reach, supporting the achievement of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in enhancing local content and developing the non-oil industrial sector.
The exhibition aims to support national manufacturers and empower small and medium enterprises by opening direct marketing channels that connect producers with consumers and promote the culture of consuming local products.
Enhancing Products
It is worth mentioning that the "National Consumer Industries Exhibition" launched this week at the Mecca Chamber of Commerce and Industry Exhibition and Events Center, bringing together national companies and factories to highlight the quality of "Saudi industry" and enhance the access of national products in the markets of Mecca, which is witnessing significant commercial activity and high purchasing power.
A Vital Window
Naif Al-Zaydi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Mecca Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Industrial Committee, confirmed that such exhibitions represent a vital and important window for national factories to present their products directly to consumers, supporting all initiatives that highlight the quality of Saudi products and contribute to increasing the industrial sector's contribution to the GDP in line with "Saudi Vision 2030".
The exhibition, which lasts for 11 days, features a variety of pavilions covering all daily needs for food and consumer products, household appliances, and building solutions, welcoming visitors daily from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM.