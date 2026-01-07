The National and Consumer Industries Exhibition at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mecca continues to serve as an economic platform that reflects the development, quality, and diversity of Saudi industry.



The exhibition includes various sections covering food industries, consumer goods, household appliances, building materials, clothing, national fashion, and handicrafts, in addition to a section for startups, entrepreneurs, and promotional offers.



Expanding Marketing



The exhibition provides participants with the opportunity to measure consumer satisfaction, develop their products, and expand their marketing reach, supporting the achievement of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in enhancing local content and developing the non-oil industrial sector.



The exhibition aims to support national manufacturers and empower small and medium enterprises by opening direct marketing channels that connect producers with consumers and promote the culture of consuming local products.



Enhancing Products



It is worth mentioning that the "National Consumer Industries Exhibition" launched this week at the Mecca Chamber of Commerce and Industry Exhibition and Events Center, bringing together national companies and factories to highlight the quality of "Saudi industry" and enhance the access of national products in the markets of Mecca, which is witnessing significant commercial activity and high purchasing power.



A Vital Window



Naif Al-Zaydi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Mecca Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Industrial Committee, confirmed that such exhibitions represent a vital and important window for national factories to present their products directly to consumers, supporting all initiatives that highlight the quality of Saudi products and contribute to increasing the industrial sector's contribution to the GDP in line with "Saudi Vision 2030".



The exhibition, which lasts for 11 days, features a variety of pavilions covering all daily needs for food and consumer products, household appliances, and building solutions, welcoming visitors daily from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM.