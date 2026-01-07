يواصل معرض الصناعات الوطنية والاستهلاكية بمقر الغرفة التجارية الصناعية في مكة المكرمة دوره واجهة اقتصادية تعكس تطوّر الصناعة السعودية وجودتها وتنوّعها.


ويضم المعرض أقسامًا متنوعة تشمل الصناعات الغذائية والسلع الاستهلاكية والأجهزة المنزلية ومواد البناء والملابس والأزياء الوطنية والحِرف اليدوية، إضافة إلى قسم المشاريع الناشئة ورواد الأعمال والعروض الترويجية.


توسيع التسويق


ويتيح المعرض فرصة للمشاركين لقياس رضا المستهلكين، وتطوير منتجاتهم، وتوسيع نطاق التسويق، بما يدعم تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تعزيز المحتوى المحلي وتنمية القطاع الصناعي غير النفطي.


ويهدف المعرض إلى دعم المصنعين الوطنيين وتمكين المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، من خلال فتح قنوات تسويقية مباشرة تربط المنتجين بالمستهلكين وتعزز ثقافة استهلاك المنتجات المحلية.


تعزيز المنتجات


يذكر أن «معرض الصناعات الوطنية الاستهلاكية» انطلق الأسبوع الحالي، في مركز غرفة مكة المكرمة للمعارض والفعاليات، ليجمع الشركات والمصانع الوطنية، بهدفِ إبراز جودة «الصناعة السعودية» وتعزيز نفاذ المنتجات الوطنية في أسواق مكة المكرمة التي تشهد حراكاً تجارياً وقوة شرائية عالية.


نافذة حيوية


وأكد عضو مجلس إدارة غرفة مكة المكرمة رئيس اللجنة الصناعية نايف الزايدي أن مثل هذه المعارض تمثل نافذة حيوية ومهمة للمصانع الوطنية لتقديم منتجاتها مباشرة للمستهلك، ودعم جميع المبادرات التي تبرز جودة المنتج السعودي، وتسهم في رفع إسهام القطاع الصناعي في الناتج المحلي تماشياً مع «رؤية المملكة 2030».


ويتميز المعرض الذي يستمر 11 يوماً، بتنوع أجنحته التي تغطي جميع الاحتياجات اليومية من المنتجات الغذائية والاستهلاكية والأجهزة المنزلية وحلول البناء، ويستقبل زواره يومياً من 4:00 عصراً حتى 11:00 مساءً.