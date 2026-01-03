The European wheat market started 2026 on a decline amid weak trading volumes, with several market participants absent due to a long holiday for the New Year.



The standard milling wheat price for March, on the Euronext exchange based in Paris, closed down 0.4% at €189.00 ($221.73) per ton.



Increase in Supply



Wheat futures faced pressure due to an increase in global supply, ignoring any support from the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the lack of progress in peace talks between the two countries.



Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations of attacking civilians on the first day of the New Year, despite intensive talks led by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at ending the war that has been ongoing for nearly 4 years.