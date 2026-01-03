استهل القمح الأوروبي عام 2026 على تراجع وسط أحجام تداول ضعيفة مع غياب عدد من المشاركين في السوق بسبب قضاء عطلة طويلة بمناسبة العام الجديد.


وأغلق سعر قمح الطحن القياسي لشهر مارس القادم، في بورصة يورونكست ومقرها باريس، منخفضاً 0.4% عند 189.00 يورو (221.73 دولار) للطن.


زيادة المعروض


وتعرضت العقود الآجلة للقمح لضغوط بسبب زيادة المعروض العالمي، متجاهلة أي دعم من التصعيد في الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية وعدم إحراز تقدم في محادثات السلام بين البلدين.


وتبادلت روسيا وأوكرانيا الاتهامات بشن هجمات على المدنيين في أول أيام السنة الجديدة على الرغم من المحادثات المكثفة التي يقودها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب المستمرة نحو 4 سنوات.