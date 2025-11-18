أعلنت شركة بيرسيفيا، الرائدة في ذكاء الرعاية الصحية المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي، ومقرها الولايات المتحدة، توسعا جريئا في المملكة العربية السعودية مع افتتاح مقرها الإقليمي ومركز التميز للذكاء الاصطناعي، مما يعزز مكانة المملكة كمركز عالمي لابتكارات وبرمجيات الذكاء الصحي.

يمثل هذا التوسع خطوة محورية تتقاطع مع تطلعات رؤية 2030 لتشكيل مستقبل للرعاية الصحية الذكية. وبناء اقتصاد صحي مستدام قائم على البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي والكفاءات الوطنية. وفي صميم هذا التوجه تأتي أكاديمية بيرسيفيا للذكاء الاصطناعي الصحي، وهي مبادرة نوعية لتأهيل الأطباء وعلماء البيانات والمتخصصين السعوديين في نماذج الرعاية القائمة على القيمة وتحليلات صحة السكان وتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة، بما يسهم في صناعة جيل جديد من قادة الذكاء الصحي في المملكة.

وقال الدكتور منصور خان، الرئيس التنفيذي لبيرسيفيا إن المملكة اليوم من أسرع مراكز الابتكار الصحي نمواً على مستوى العالم، مضيفاً أن توسع الشركة في المملكة هو شراكة إستراتيجية للمساهمة في بناء مستقبل صحي ذكي وآمن وذي سيادة، يحمي البيانات الوطنية، ويدعم المبتكرين المحليين، ويعيد تشكيل منهجيات الرعاية للأجيال القادمة.

وسيعمل المقر الإقليمي المرخص من وزارة الاستثمار كجسر بين منظومة الرعاية الصحية في الولايات المتحدة والمملكة، كما سيقود مركز التميز مبادرات التحول الرقمي والتشغيل البيني وحوكمة الذكاء الاصطناعي وتحليلات الأداء، إضافة إلى تطوير أطر الجيل التالي للذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي وذكاء البيانات بما يتسق مع المعايير الدولية.

وتعد منصة كير سبيس (CareSpace) البنية الأساسية للنظام البيئي الرقمي لبيرسيفيا، إذ ترتبط بأكثر من 3000 مصدر بيانات تشمل السجلات الصحية الإلكترونية، وأجهزة إنترنت الأشياء الطبية، والمختبرات، والجهات الدافعة، ومنظومات الصحة العامة، مما يتيح رؤية شاملة وطولية لكل مريض. وأكد الدكتور خان أن كير سبيس هي منصة مفتوحة وقابلة للتشغيل البيني، تجذب الشركات العالمية لتوطين الأجهزة الطبية الرقمية وابتكارات إنترنت الأشياء الطبية في المملكة، الأمر الذي يعزز البنية التحتية للصحة الرقمية، ويدعم تموضع المملكة كمركز صناعي وابتكاري للذكاء الصحي.

ومن المتوقع أن يحقق هذا الاستثمار آثاراً تحولية على مستوى المملكة ومنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، تشمل خفض وتحسين الرعاية الوقائية، وتعجيل التحول نحو نماذج الرعاية القائمة على القيمة بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030.

حول بيرسيفيا

بيرسيفيا شركة أمريكية رائدة في ذكاء الرعاية الصحية المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي، تخدم أكثر من 200 مستشفى وتدير أكثر من 160 مليون سجل طبي عبر منصتها CareSpace ومحرك الذكاء الاصطناعي Soliton AI الحاصل على براءة اختراع. وفي المملكة العربية السعودية، تدعم بيرسيفيا المبادرة الوطنية للذكاء الصحي، وتساهم في تعزيز الرعاية القائمة على القيمة وتحليلات صحة السكان والتحول الرقمي في القطاع الصحي.

www.persivia.com