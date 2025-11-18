أعلنت شركة بيرسيفيا، الرائدة في ذكاء الرعاية الصحية المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي، ومقرها الولايات المتحدة، توسعا جريئا في المملكة العربية السعودية مع افتتاح مقرها الإقليمي ومركز التميز للذكاء الاصطناعي، مما يعزز مكانة المملكة كمركز عالمي لابتكارات وبرمجيات الذكاء الصحي.
يمثل هذا التوسع خطوة محورية تتقاطع مع تطلعات رؤية 2030 لتشكيل مستقبل للرعاية الصحية الذكية. وبناء اقتصاد صحي مستدام قائم على البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي والكفاءات الوطنية. وفي صميم هذا التوجه تأتي أكاديمية بيرسيفيا للذكاء الاصطناعي الصحي، وهي مبادرة نوعية لتأهيل الأطباء وعلماء البيانات والمتخصصين السعوديين في نماذج الرعاية القائمة على القيمة وتحليلات صحة السكان وتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة، بما يسهم في صناعة جيل جديد من قادة الذكاء الصحي في المملكة.
وقال الدكتور منصور خان، الرئيس التنفيذي لبيرسيفيا إن المملكة اليوم من أسرع مراكز الابتكار الصحي نمواً على مستوى العالم، مضيفاً أن توسع الشركة في المملكة هو شراكة إستراتيجية للمساهمة في بناء مستقبل صحي ذكي وآمن وذي سيادة، يحمي البيانات الوطنية، ويدعم المبتكرين المحليين، ويعيد تشكيل منهجيات الرعاية للأجيال القادمة.
وسيعمل المقر الإقليمي المرخص من وزارة الاستثمار كجسر بين منظومة الرعاية الصحية في الولايات المتحدة والمملكة، كما سيقود مركز التميز مبادرات التحول الرقمي والتشغيل البيني وحوكمة الذكاء الاصطناعي وتحليلات الأداء، إضافة إلى تطوير أطر الجيل التالي للذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي وذكاء البيانات بما يتسق مع المعايير الدولية.
وتعد منصة كير سبيس (CareSpace) البنية الأساسية للنظام البيئي الرقمي لبيرسيفيا، إذ ترتبط بأكثر من 3000 مصدر بيانات تشمل السجلات الصحية الإلكترونية، وأجهزة إنترنت الأشياء الطبية، والمختبرات، والجهات الدافعة، ومنظومات الصحة العامة، مما يتيح رؤية شاملة وطولية لكل مريض. وأكد الدكتور خان أن كير سبيس هي منصة مفتوحة وقابلة للتشغيل البيني، تجذب الشركات العالمية لتوطين الأجهزة الطبية الرقمية وابتكارات إنترنت الأشياء الطبية في المملكة، الأمر الذي يعزز البنية التحتية للصحة الرقمية، ويدعم تموضع المملكة كمركز صناعي وابتكاري للذكاء الصحي.
ومن المتوقع أن يحقق هذا الاستثمار آثاراً تحولية على مستوى المملكة ومنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، تشمل خفض وتحسين الرعاية الوقائية، وتعجيل التحول نحو نماذج الرعاية القائمة على القيمة بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030.
حول بيرسيفيا
بيرسيفيا شركة أمريكية رائدة في ذكاء الرعاية الصحية المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي، تخدم أكثر من 200 مستشفى وتدير أكثر من 160 مليون سجل طبي عبر منصتها CareSpace ومحرك الذكاء الاصطناعي Soliton AI الحاصل على براءة اختراع. وفي المملكة العربية السعودية، تدعم بيرسيفيا المبادرة الوطنية للذكاء الصحي، وتساهم في تعزيز الرعاية القائمة على القيمة وتحليلات صحة السكان والتحول الرقمي في القطاع الصحي.
www.persivia.com
Persivia, a leading company in AI-powered healthcare intelligence based in the United States, has announced a bold expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the opening of its regional headquarters and AI Center of Excellence, enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global hub for health innovation and software.
This expansion represents a pivotal step that aligns with the aspirations of Vision 2030 to shape the future of smart healthcare and build a sustainable health economy based on data, artificial intelligence, and national competencies. At the heart of this initiative is the Persivia Academy for Health AI, a qualitative initiative aimed at training Saudi doctors, data scientists, and specialists in value-based care models, population health analytics, and advanced AI technologies, contributing to the creation of a new generation of health intelligence leaders in the Kingdom.
Dr. Mansoor Khan, CEO of Persivia, stated that the Kingdom today is one of the fastest-growing health innovation centers in the world, adding that the company's expansion in the Kingdom is a strategic partnership to contribute to building a smart, secure, and sovereign health future that protects national data, supports local innovators, and reshapes care methodologies for future generations.
The regional headquarters, licensed by the Ministry of Investment, will serve as a bridge between the healthcare ecosystems of the United States and the Kingdom, while the Center of Excellence will lead digital transformation initiatives, interoperability, AI governance, and performance analytics, in addition to developing next-generation frameworks for generative AI and data intelligence in line with international standards.
The CareSpace platform is the digital ecosystem's backbone for Persivia, linking to over 3,000 data sources including electronic health records, medical Internet of Things devices, laboratories, payers, and public health systems, providing a comprehensive and longitudinal view of each patient. Dr. Khan emphasized that CareSpace is an open and interoperable platform that attracts global companies to localize digital medical devices and medical IoT innovations in the Kingdom, thereby enhancing the digital health infrastructure and supporting the Kingdom's positioning as an industrial and innovative hub for health intelligence.
This investment is expected to have transformative effects at the level of the Kingdom and the Middle East and North Africa region, including reducing and improving preventive care, and accelerating the shift towards value-based care models in line with the targets of Vision 2030.
About Persivia
Persivia is a leading American company in AI-powered healthcare intelligence, serving over 200 hospitals and managing more than 160 million medical records through its CareSpace platform and patented Soliton AI engine. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Persivia supports the national health intelligence initiative and contributes to enhancing value-based care, population health analytics, and digital transformation in the healthcare sector.
www.persivia.com