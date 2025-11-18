Persivia, a leading company in AI-powered healthcare intelligence based in the United States, has announced a bold expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the opening of its regional headquarters and AI Center of Excellence, enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global hub for health innovation and software.

This expansion represents a pivotal step that aligns with the aspirations of Vision 2030 to shape the future of smart healthcare and build a sustainable health economy based on data, artificial intelligence, and national competencies. At the heart of this initiative is the Persivia Academy for Health AI, a qualitative initiative aimed at training Saudi doctors, data scientists, and specialists in value-based care models, population health analytics, and advanced AI technologies, contributing to the creation of a new generation of health intelligence leaders in the Kingdom.

Dr. Mansoor Khan, CEO of Persivia, stated that the Kingdom today is one of the fastest-growing health innovation centers in the world, adding that the company's expansion in the Kingdom is a strategic partnership to contribute to building a smart, secure, and sovereign health future that protects national data, supports local innovators, and reshapes care methodologies for future generations.

The regional headquarters, licensed by the Ministry of Investment, will serve as a bridge between the healthcare ecosystems of the United States and the Kingdom, while the Center of Excellence will lead digital transformation initiatives, interoperability, AI governance, and performance analytics, in addition to developing next-generation frameworks for generative AI and data intelligence in line with international standards.

The CareSpace platform is the digital ecosystem's backbone for Persivia, linking to over 3,000 data sources including electronic health records, medical Internet of Things devices, laboratories, payers, and public health systems, providing a comprehensive and longitudinal view of each patient. Dr. Khan emphasized that CareSpace is an open and interoperable platform that attracts global companies to localize digital medical devices and medical IoT innovations in the Kingdom, thereby enhancing the digital health infrastructure and supporting the Kingdom's positioning as an industrial and innovative hub for health intelligence.

This investment is expected to have transformative effects at the level of the Kingdom and the Middle East and North Africa region, including reducing and improving preventive care, and accelerating the shift towards value-based care models in line with the targets of Vision 2030.

About Persivia

Persivia is a leading American company in AI-powered healthcare intelligence, serving over 200 hospitals and managing more than 160 million medical records through its CareSpace platform and patented Soliton AI engine. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Persivia supports the national health intelligence initiative and contributes to enhancing value-based care, population health analytics, and digital transformation in the healthcare sector.

