في اعترافات إنسانية جريئة، فتح الفنان المصري خالد الصاوي قلبه للحديث عن تفاصيل مرحلة صعبة كادت تسلبه شغفه بالحياة، وتضعه في مواجهة مباشرة مع نفسه وأخطائه.
أزمة صحية ونفسية
أوضح الصاوي في تصريحات تلفزيونية أنه مر خلال العام الماضي بواحدة من أصعب فتراته، حيث تدهورت حالته الصحية والنفسية، لدرجة أنه كان يتساءل عن موعد وفاته، في ظل فقدانه الرغبة في الاستمرار، معلقاً: «وصلت لمرحلة إني بسأل نفسي هموت إمتى، وماكنش عندي حاجة حاببها عشان أعيش عشانها».
وأشار إلى أن تعليقات الجمهور على مواقع التواصل، خصوصًا المتعلقة بزيادة وزنه وتغير مظهره، زادت من إحباطه، مؤكدًا أنها جاءت قاسية في وقت كان في أمس الحاجة فيه للدعم.
مراجعة النفس وبداية جديدة
وأضاف أنه قرر مواجهة نفسه بصدق، والتخلي عن بعض العادات، والعمل على إصلاح أخطائه، مؤكدًا أن السعي والإخلاص كانا مفتاح تجاوز أزمته،إلى جانب تحسن علاقته بالله وحرصه على الحفاظ عليها.
كما تحدث الفنان عن مرحلة الخمسينات باعتبارها فترة جمعت بين أفضل وأسوأ لحظات حياته، حيث حقق نجاحات فنية ومادية، وتزوج من حب حياته، لكنه اعترف بارتكاب أخطاء، أبرزها التبذير وإهدار الصحة والوقت والفرص.
تعاون فني مرتقب
وعلى الصعيد الفني، كشف عن عمل قريب يجمعه بالفنان المصري أحمد حلمي بعنوان «حدوتة»، معربًا عن رغبته في التعاون مجددًا مع تامر حسني وكريم عبدالعزيز وأحمد السقا.
In bold human confessions, Egyptian artist Khaled El Sawy opened his heart to talk about the details of a difficult phase that almost robbed him of his passion for life and put him in direct confrontation with himself and his mistakes.
Health and Psychological Crisis
El Sawy clarified in television statements that he went through one of the toughest periods last year, as his health and psychological condition deteriorated to the point where he was questioning when he would die, having lost the desire to continue, commenting: "I reached a point where I was asking myself when I would die, and I had nothing I loved to live for."
He pointed out that the public's comments on social media, especially those related to his weight gain and appearance changes, increased his frustration, affirming that they were harsh at a time when he desperately needed support.
Self-Reflection and a New Beginning
He added that he decided to face himself honestly, abandon some habits, and work on correcting his mistakes, emphasizing that striving and sincerity were the keys to overcoming his crisis, along with improving his relationship with God and his commitment to maintaining it.
The artist also spoke about his fifties as a period that combined both the best and worst moments of his life, where he achieved artistic and financial successes, married the love of his life, but admitted to making mistakes, the most notable of which were wastefulness and squandering health, time, and opportunities.
Upcoming Artistic Collaboration
On the artistic front, he revealed an upcoming project with Egyptian artist Ahmed Helmy titled "Haddouta," expressing his desire to collaborate again with Tamer Hosny, Karim Abdel Aziz, and Ahmed El Sakka.