In bold human confessions, Egyptian artist Khaled El Sawy opened his heart to talk about the details of a difficult phase that almost robbed him of his passion for life and put him in direct confrontation with himself and his mistakes.

Health and Psychological Crisis

El Sawy clarified in television statements that he went through one of the toughest periods last year, as his health and psychological condition deteriorated to the point where he was questioning when he would die, having lost the desire to continue, commenting: "I reached a point where I was asking myself when I would die, and I had nothing I loved to live for."

He pointed out that the public's comments on social media, especially those related to his weight gain and appearance changes, increased his frustration, affirming that they were harsh at a time when he desperately needed support.

Self-Reflection and a New Beginning

He added that he decided to face himself honestly, abandon some habits, and work on correcting his mistakes, emphasizing that striving and sincerity were the keys to overcoming his crisis, along with improving his relationship with God and his commitment to maintaining it.

The artist also spoke about his fifties as a period that combined both the best and worst moments of his life, where he achieved artistic and financial successes, married the love of his life, but admitted to making mistakes, the most notable of which were wastefulness and squandering health, time, and opportunities.

Upcoming Artistic Collaboration

On the artistic front, he revealed an upcoming project with Egyptian artist Ahmed Helmy titled "Haddouta," expressing his desire to collaborate again with Tamer Hosny, Karim Abdel Aziz, and Ahmed El Sakka.