في اعترافات إنسانية جريئة، فتح الفنان المصري خالد الصاوي قلبه للحديث عن تفاصيل مرحلة صعبة كادت تسلبه شغفه بالحياة، وتضعه في مواجهة مباشرة مع نفسه وأخطائه.

أزمة صحية ونفسية

أوضح الصاوي في تصريحات تلفزيونية أنه مر خلال العام الماضي بواحدة من أصعب فتراته، حيث تدهورت حالته الصحية والنفسية، لدرجة أنه كان يتساءل عن موعد وفاته، في ظل فقدانه الرغبة في الاستمرار، معلقاً: «وصلت لمرحلة إني بسأل نفسي هموت إمتى، وماكنش عندي حاجة حاببها عشان أعيش عشانها».

وأشار إلى أن تعليقات الجمهور على مواقع التواصل، خصوصًا المتعلقة بزيادة وزنه وتغير مظهره، زادت من إحباطه، مؤكدًا أنها جاءت قاسية في وقت كان في أمس الحاجة فيه للدعم.

مراجعة النفس وبداية جديدة

وأضاف أنه قرر مواجهة نفسه بصدق، والتخلي عن بعض العادات، والعمل على إصلاح أخطائه، مؤكدًا أن السعي والإخلاص كانا مفتاح تجاوز أزمته،إلى جانب تحسن علاقته بالله وحرصه على الحفاظ عليها.

كما تحدث الفنان عن مرحلة الخمسينات باعتبارها فترة جمعت بين أفضل وأسوأ لحظات حياته، حيث حقق نجاحات فنية ومادية، وتزوج من حب حياته، لكنه اعترف بارتكاب أخطاء، أبرزها التبذير وإهدار الصحة والوقت والفرص.

تعاون فني مرتقب

وعلى الصعيد الفني، كشف عن عمل قريب يجمعه بالفنان المصري أحمد حلمي بعنوان «حدوتة»، معربًا عن رغبته في التعاون مجددًا مع تامر حسني وكريم عبدالعزيز وأحمد السقا.