The production company of the series "Ala Qad Al-Hob," starring Egyptian actress Nelly Karim, announced the participation of Lebanese singer Elissa in singing the opening theme of the work, which is set to be aired during the Ramadan drama season of 2026.

Details of the series' theme song

The theme song is penned by Aziz Al-Shafie in terms of lyrics and melodies, with distribution by Nader Hamdi, and produced by Sally Wali. The series is considered one of the anticipated works in the Ramadan race, consisting of 30 episodes.

Creators of the work

The series stars Sherif Salama and Nelly Karim, alongside a group of artists including Ahmed Said Abdel Ghani, Ahmed Magdy, Maha Nassar, Mahmoud Al-Leithi, Mohamed Abu Dawood, Mohamed Ali Rizk, Safaa El-Toukhi, Randa Ibrahim, and others. The work is written by Mostafa Gamal Hashem and directed by Khaled Said.

Story of the series

The events of the series revolve around a romantic social framework, highlighting human relationships and family details in a dramatic context.

Latest cinematic works

The film "Gawaza Wala Janaza" is the latest work that brought together Nelly Karim and Sherif Salama, featuring Lablaba, Adel Karam, Entsar, Mahmoud Al-Bazawy, Amir Salah El-Din, and Donia Maher. The film is directed and written by Dina Maher and Amira Diab.