أعلنت الجهة المنتجة لمسلسل «على قد الحب» بطولة الفنانة المصرية نيللي كريم مشاركة المطربة اللبنانية إليسا في غناء تتر العمل، المقرر عرضه ضمن موسم دراما رمضان 2026.

تفاصيل تتر المسلسل

وأغنية التتر تحمل توقيع عزيز الشافعي في الكلمات والألحان، وتوزيع نادر حمدي، ومن إنتاج سالي والي، إذ يعد المسلسل من الأعمال المنتظرة في السباق الرمضاني، ويتكون من 30 حلقة.

إليسا

إليسا

صنّاع العمل

ويشارك في بطولة المسلسل كل من شريف سلامة، ونيللي كريم، إلى جانب مجموعة من الفنانين، منهم أحمد سعيد عبدالغني، أحمد ماجد، مها نصار، محمود الليثي، محمد أبو داوود، محمد علي رزق، صفاء الطوخي، راندا إبراهيم وآخرون، والعمل من تأليف مصطفى جمال هاشم وإخراج خالد سعيد.

قصة المسلسل

وتتمحور أحداث المسلسل في إطار اجتماعي رومانسي، يسلط الضوء على العلاقات الإنسانية والتفاصيل العائلية في قالب درامي.

آخر الأعمال السينمائية

ويعد فيلم «جوازة ولا جنازة» آخر أعمال جمعت نيللي كريم وشريف سلامة، ويشاركها كل من لبلبة، عادل كرم، انتصار، محمود البزاوي، أمير صلاح الدين، دنيا ماهر، والفيلم من إخراج وتأليف دينا ماهر وأميرة دياب.