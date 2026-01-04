كشف المخرج المصري محمد سامي السبب وراء خسارته الملحوظة لوزنه خلال الفترة الماضية، خلال ظهوره في برنامج «ليلة فونطاستيك» مع أبلة فاهيتا.

سبب خسارة الوزن

وأوضح سامي أن فقدان الوزن كان سببه مرتبط بزوجته الفنانة المصرية مي عمر، مؤكدا أن اهتمامه بمظهره كان دافعًا أساسيًا للتغيير.

الاهتمام بالمظهر

وقال سامي إنه وقف في يوم في صورة بجانب زوجته مي ووجدها حينها تظهر مي جذابة للغاية، بينما شعر أنه بجانبها يبدو مثل «الدبدوب».

وأضاف سامي أن طيبة مي عمر واهتمامها اليومي به جعلاه يدرك أنه إذا لم ينتبه لنفسه، قد تفقده جاذبيته أمامها، ما دفعه للعمل على تحسين مظهره وخسارة بعض الوزن، قائلاً: «غيرت نفسي للأفضل لأني خوفت مي عمر تخلعني».

أول عمل درامي

وعلى الصعيد الفني، تم تأجيل عرض أول عمل فني يشارك فيه المخرج محمد سامي كممثل لأول مرة، وهو مسلسل «8 طلقات»، الذي كان من المقرر عرضه خلال رمضان 2026.

صناع العمل

ويعد مسلسل 8 طلقات بطولة محمد سامي ويشاركه كل من نور الغندور، فتحي عبدالوهاب، ميرنا نور الدين، وإنجي المقدم، والمسلسل من إنتاج جمال سنان.