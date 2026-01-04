The Egyptian director Mohamed Sami revealed the reason behind his noticeable weight loss during the past period, during his appearance on the program "Leila Fontastique" with Abla Fahita.

Reason for Weight Loss

Sami explained that the weight loss was related to his wife, the Egyptian artist Mai Omar, emphasizing that his concern for his appearance was a primary motivation for the change.

Concern for Appearance

Sami said that one day he stood for a picture next to his wife Mai and found her looking extremely attractive, while he felt that he looked like a "teddy bear" next to her.

He added that Mai Omar's kindness and her daily attention to him made him realize that if he didn't pay attention to himself, he might lose his attractiveness in front of her, which motivated him to work on improving his appearance and lose some weight, saying: "I changed myself for the better because I was afraid Mai Omar would leave me."

First Dramatic Work

On the artistic front, the premiere of the first artistic work in which director Mohamed Sami participates as an actor for the first time, the series "8 Talqat," has been postponed, which was scheduled to be shown during Ramadan 2026.

Creators of the Work

The series "8 Talqat" stars Mohamed Sami alongside Noor Al-Ghandour, Fathi Abdel Wahab, Mirna Nour El-Din, and Engy El-Muqaddim, and the series is produced by Jamal Sinan.