كشف المخرج المصري محمد سامي السبب وراء خسارته الملحوظة لوزنه خلال الفترة الماضية، خلال ظهوره في برنامج «ليلة فونطاستيك» مع أبلة فاهيتا.
سبب خسارة الوزن
وأوضح سامي أن فقدان الوزن كان سببه مرتبط بزوجته الفنانة المصرية مي عمر، مؤكدا أن اهتمامه بمظهره كان دافعًا أساسيًا للتغيير.
الاهتمام بالمظهر
وقال سامي إنه وقف في يوم في صورة بجانب زوجته مي ووجدها حينها تظهر مي جذابة للغاية، بينما شعر أنه بجانبها يبدو مثل «الدبدوب».
وأضاف سامي أن طيبة مي عمر واهتمامها اليومي به جعلاه يدرك أنه إذا لم ينتبه لنفسه، قد تفقده جاذبيته أمامها، ما دفعه للعمل على تحسين مظهره وخسارة بعض الوزن، قائلاً: «غيرت نفسي للأفضل لأني خوفت مي عمر تخلعني».
أول عمل درامي
وعلى الصعيد الفني، تم تأجيل عرض أول عمل فني يشارك فيه المخرج محمد سامي كممثل لأول مرة، وهو مسلسل «8 طلقات»، الذي كان من المقرر عرضه خلال رمضان 2026.
صناع العمل
ويعد مسلسل 8 طلقات بطولة محمد سامي ويشاركه كل من نور الغندور، فتحي عبدالوهاب، ميرنا نور الدين، وإنجي المقدم، والمسلسل من إنتاج جمال سنان.
The Egyptian director Mohamed Sami revealed the reason behind his noticeable weight loss during the past period, during his appearance on the program "Leila Fontastique" with Abla Fahita.
Reason for Weight Loss
Sami explained that the weight loss was related to his wife, the Egyptian artist Mai Omar, emphasizing that his concern for his appearance was a primary motivation for the change.
Concern for Appearance
Sami said that one day he stood for a picture next to his wife Mai and found her looking extremely attractive, while he felt that he looked like a "teddy bear" next to her.
He added that Mai Omar's kindness and her daily attention to him made him realize that if he didn't pay attention to himself, he might lose his attractiveness in front of her, which motivated him to work on improving his appearance and lose some weight, saying: "I changed myself for the better because I was afraid Mai Omar would leave me."
First Dramatic Work
On the artistic front, the premiere of the first artistic work in which director Mohamed Sami participates as an actor for the first time, the series "8 Talqat," has been postponed, which was scheduled to be shown during Ramadan 2026.
Creators of the Work
The series "8 Talqat" stars Mohamed Sami alongside Noor Al-Ghandour, Fathi Abdel Wahab, Mirna Nour El-Din, and Engy El-Muqaddim, and the series is produced by Jamal Sinan.