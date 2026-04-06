In a cultural atmosphere filled with literature and beauty, poet Omar Al-Hazmi launched his first poetry collection titled (From Omar's Life), during an exceptional evening in Mecca through the initiative (The Literary Partner).

The collection includes 123 poems that vary in their artistic forms, encompassing three main sections: classical Arabic poetry, Nabati poetry, as well as a section for lyrical and free poetry. The collection, which was published in March 2025, features notable emotional and national titles and poems, including; (I Love My Country, Inasi, You Are the Love, To You the Verses, They Came Willingly, I Don’t Know and I Don’t Know, On Whom?, Farewell).

The evening witnessed a special gesture of loyalty, as poet Omar Al-Hazmi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Artist of the Arabs, Mohammed Abdu, on the occasion of his son Badr's wedding, presenting him with a new poem titled "Congratulations," in which he expressed his feelings of joy, saying:

“For Badr, who adorned the world and shone.. and sang the sweetest voices among us / And the bird of joy sings with love.. and we say: Your happiness is our happiness / May my Lord bless your marriage.. and grant you daughters and sons.”

The poet emphasized at the end of the event the importance of the Literary Partner initiative in supporting creators and enriching the Saudi cultural scene.