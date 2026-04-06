وسط أجواءٍ ثقافية مفعمة بالأدب والجمال، دشن الشاعر عمر الحازمي ديوانه الشعري الأول الذي يحمل عنوان (من عمْر عمَر)، ضمن أمسية استثنائية في مكة المكرمة عبر مبادرة (الشريك الأدبي).
الديوان يضم بين دفتيه 123 قصيدة تتنوع في قوالبها الفنية لتشمل ثلاثة أقسام رئيسية هي؛الشعر العمودي الفصيح، والشعر العمودي النبطي، إضافة إلى قسم الشعر الغنائي والحر.ويحمل الديوان الذي صدر في مارس 2025 عناوين وقصائد وجدانية ووطنية لافتة، منها؛(أهوى بلادي، إيناسي، أنتِ الغرام، إليكِ القوافي، أتوا طوعاً، لا أدري ولا أدري، على من؟، وداعاً).
وشهدت الأمسية لفتة وفاء مميزة، إذ قدم الشاعر عمر الحازمي تهنئة خاصة لفنان العرب محمد عبده بمناسبة زفاف نجله بدر، مهدياً إياه قصيدة جديدة بعنوان «هنيئاً» عبر فيها عن مشاعر الفرح قائلاً:

«لبدرٍ زانت الدنيا وهلّت.. وغنّى أعذب الأصواتِ فينا / ويشدو طائر الأفراح حبّاً.. وهنّا: سعدكم سعْدٌ لدينا / عسى ربّي يبارك في قرانِكْ.. ويعطيكم بناتاً والبنينا».
وأكد الشاعر في ختام الفعالية أهمية مبادرة الشريك الأدبي في دعم المبدعين وإثراء المشهد الثقافي السعودي.