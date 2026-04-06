وسط أجواءٍ ثقافية مفعمة بالأدب والجمال، دشن الشاعر عمر الحازمي ديوانه الشعري الأول الذي يحمل عنوان (من عمْر عمَر)، ضمن أمسية استثنائية في مكة المكرمة عبر مبادرة (الشريك الأدبي).
الديوان يضم بين دفتيه 123 قصيدة تتنوع في قوالبها الفنية لتشمل ثلاثة أقسام رئيسية هي؛الشعر العمودي الفصيح، والشعر العمودي النبطي، إضافة إلى قسم الشعر الغنائي والحر.ويحمل الديوان الذي صدر في مارس 2025 عناوين وقصائد وجدانية ووطنية لافتة، منها؛(أهوى بلادي، إيناسي، أنتِ الغرام، إليكِ القوافي، أتوا طوعاً، لا أدري ولا أدري، على من؟، وداعاً).
وشهدت الأمسية لفتة وفاء مميزة، إذ قدم الشاعر عمر الحازمي تهنئة خاصة لفنان العرب محمد عبده بمناسبة زفاف نجله بدر، مهدياً إياه قصيدة جديدة بعنوان «هنيئاً» عبر فيها عن مشاعر الفرح قائلاً:
«لبدرٍ زانت الدنيا وهلّت.. وغنّى أعذب الأصواتِ فينا / ويشدو طائر الأفراح حبّاً.. وهنّا: سعدكم سعْدٌ لدينا / عسى ربّي يبارك في قرانِكْ.. ويعطيكم بناتاً والبنينا».
وأكد الشاعر في ختام الفعالية أهمية مبادرة الشريك الأدبي في دعم المبدعين وإثراء المشهد الثقافي السعودي.
In a cultural atmosphere filled with literature and beauty, poet Omar Al-Hazmi launched his first poetry collection titled (From Omar's Life), during an exceptional evening in Mecca through the initiative (The Literary Partner).
The collection includes 123 poems that vary in their artistic forms, encompassing three main sections: classical Arabic poetry, Nabati poetry, as well as a section for lyrical and free poetry. The collection, which was published in March 2025, features notable emotional and national titles and poems, including; (I Love My Country, Inasi, You Are the Love, To You the Verses, They Came Willingly, I Don’t Know and I Don’t Know, On Whom?, Farewell).
The evening witnessed a special gesture of loyalty, as poet Omar Al-Hazmi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Artist of the Arabs, Mohammed Abdu, on the occasion of his son Badr's wedding, presenting him with a new poem titled "Congratulations," in which he expressed his feelings of joy, saying:
“For Badr, who adorned the world and shone.. and sang the sweetest voices among us / And the bird of joy sings with love.. and we say: Your happiness is our happiness / May my Lord bless your marriage.. and grant you daughters and sons.”
The poet emphasized at the end of the event the importance of the Literary Partner initiative in supporting creators and enriching the Saudi cultural scene.