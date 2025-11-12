بحضور وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان آل سعود، ووزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان، دشّنت وزارتا الثقافة والتعليم اليوم أكاديمية آفاق للفنون والثقافة، بالتزامن مع الحفل الختامي لمسابقة المهارات الثقافية، الذي أُقيم في مقر الأكاديمية بحي النخيل في مدينة الرياض، بمشاركة نخبة من القيادات الثقافية والتعليمية، وسط احتفاء بالمبدعين والمبدعات من الطلبة الفائزين في النسخة الثالثة من المسابقة الوطنية التي أطلقتها الوزارتان لاكتشاف المواهب في مختلف مراحل التعليم العام.

ويُعدّ تدشين الأكاديمية خطوة وطنية رائدة هي الأولى من نوعها على مستوى المملكة والمنطقة، إذ تمثل نموذجًا متكاملًا يهدف إلى رعاية طلبة التعليم العام الموهوبين في مجالات الثقافة والفنون، من خلال الجمع بين المناهج الأكاديمية والمسارات الثقافية والفنية المتخصصة، بما يمكّن الطلبة من صقل مواهبهم في الفنون البصرية والموسيقية والأدائية، ويمنحهم تجربة تعليمية مبتكرة تدمج بين المعرفة والإبداع.

وانطلقت الأكاديمية بمرحلتها الأولى في مدينتي الرياض للبنين وجدة للبنات، مستهدفة طلبة الصف الرابع الابتدائي والصف الأول المتوسط، ضمن خطة توسّعٍ تدريجي تشمل جميع مراحل التعليم العام ومناطق المملكة خلال السنوات القادمة. كما توفّر الأكاديمية بيئة تعليمية حديثة ومتوازنة، تضم مرافق متطورة ومسارح واستوديوهات متخصصة، لتكون حاضنة للإبداع ومهداً للمواهب الوطنية الناشئة.

وشهد الحفل الختامي لمسابقة المهارات الثقافية إعلان أسماء الفائزين في مسارات المسابقة التسعة وعرض أعمالهم الفائزة، والتي شملت المسرح، الغناء، الفن الرقمي، العزف، الحرف اليدوية، التصوير، القصة القصيرة، الأفلام، ومسار المانجا. كما جرى خلال الحفل الإعلان عن فتح باب التسجيل للنسخة الرابعة من المسابقة، في خطوة تؤكد استدامة العمل على اكتشاف المواهب الوطنية وتنميتها.

وتُعد النسخة الثالثة من المسابقة امتدادًا لنسخها السابقة، حيث تهدف وزارتا الثقافة والتعليم من خلالها إلى اكتشاف وتطوير مهارات الطلاب والطالبات وتوجيه شغفهم نحو ممارسة مختلف المجالات الثقافية والفنية، والمحافظة على الإرث الثقافي السعودي ورفع مستوى الوعي به، إلى جانب تحقيق الاستثمار الأمثل لطاقات الطلبة.

وتمر المسابقة بعدة مراحل تبدأ من تهيئة الميدان وإطلاق المنافسات، مرورًا باستقبال طلبات التسجيل، ثم مراحل الفرز والتحكيم الأولي، وحفل الإدارات التعليمية، والمقابلات الشخصية، والمعسكر التدريبي، وصولًا إلى مرحلة التحكيم النهائي والحفل الختامي الذي يحتفي بالمواهب المتميزة.

وتأتي مسابقة المهارات الثقافية وأكاديمية آفاق للفنون والثقافة ضمن إستراتيجية تنمية القدرات الثقافية التي أطلقتها وزارتا الثقافة والتعليم لتعزيز الثقافة والفنون، واكتشاف المواهب الثقافية والفنية وإدراجها في مراحل التعليم العام، بما يسهم في تطوير القدرات والمهارات الثقافية والفنية للأجيال الشابة، وربط مخرجات التعليم باحتياجات السوق الثقافي، بما يعزز الاستدامة في القطاع الثقافي ويسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في جوانبها الثقافية والتعليمية.