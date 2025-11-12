In the presence of the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, and the Minister of Education, Youssef bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, the Ministries of Culture and Education today launched the Afaq Academy for Arts and Culture, coinciding with the closing ceremony of the Cultural Skills Competition, which was held at the academy's headquarters in the Al-Nakheel neighborhood of Riyadh, with the participation of a select group of cultural and educational leaders, celebrating the creative students who won in the third edition of the national competition launched by the two ministries to discover talents in various stages of public education.

The launch of the academy is a pioneering national step, the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the region, as it represents a comprehensive model aimed at nurturing talented public education students in the fields of culture and arts, by combining academic curricula with specialized cultural and artistic pathways, enabling students to refine their talents in visual arts, music, and performing arts, and providing them with an innovative educational experience that integrates knowledge and creativity.

The academy began its first phase in Riyadh for boys and Jeddah for girls, targeting fourth-grade primary students and first-grade intermediate students, as part of a gradual expansion plan that includes all stages of public education and regions of the Kingdom in the coming years. The academy also provides a modern and balanced educational environment, featuring advanced facilities, theaters, and specialized studios, to be a cradle for creativity and a nurturing ground for emerging national talents.

The closing ceremony of the Cultural Skills Competition witnessed the announcement of the winners' names in the nine competition pathways and showcased their winning works, which included theater, singing, digital art, instrumental performance, handicrafts, photography, short stories, films, and the manga pathway. During the ceremony, it was also announced that registration for the fourth edition of the competition is now open, in a step that confirms the sustainability of efforts to discover and develop national talents.

The third edition of the competition is an extension of its previous versions, as the Ministries of Culture and Education aim through it to discover and develop the skills of male and female students and direct their passion towards engaging in various cultural and artistic fields, preserving the Saudi cultural heritage, and raising awareness of it, in addition to achieving the optimal investment of students' energies.

The competition goes through several stages, starting from preparing the field and launching the competitions, followed by receiving registration applications, then the sorting and preliminary judging stages, the educational administrations' ceremony, personal interviews, the training camp, culminating in the final judging stage and the closing ceremony that celebrates outstanding talents.

The Cultural Skills Competition and the Afaq Academy for Arts and Culture are part of the cultural capacity development strategy launched by the Ministries of Culture and Education to enhance culture and arts, discover cultural and artistic talents, and integrate them into public education stages, contributing to the development of cultural and artistic capabilities and skills for young generations, linking educational outcomes with the needs of the cultural market, thereby enhancing sustainability in the cultural sector and contributing to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in its cultural and educational aspects.