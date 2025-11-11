تستعد الفنانة المصرية زينة للعرض العالمي الأول لفيلمها الجديد «بنات الباشا» ضمن فعاليات الدورة الـ46 من مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي، الذي يقام بين 12 و20 نوفمبر الجاري.
وتجسد زينة شخصية مديرة صالون تجميل في طنطا، تقع في حب صاحب المكان الذي يجسده أحمد مجدي، لكنها تضطر للزواج من رجل تكرهه تحت ضغوط المجتمع، ما يجعلها تواجه صراعات نفسية واجتماعية كبيرة.
الفيلم مأخوذ عن رواية نورا ناجي ويركز على قضايا المرأة، مستعرضا قصص مجموعة سيدات يعملن في مركز التجميل، مع صراعات تتعلق بالحب والخيانة والقهر والموت في مجتمع قاسي.
أبطال الفيلم
يشارك في البطولة إلى جانب زينة كل من أحمد مجدي، صابرين، ناهد السباعي، مريم الخشت، تارا عبود، وضيفة الشرف سوسن بدر، وهو من سيناريو وحوار محمد هشام عبية، وإخراج ماندو العدل.
ويعرض الفيلم في ثلاثة عروض خلال المهرجان: 18 نوفمبر في دار الأوبرا المصرية، 19 نوفمبر في سينما الزمالك، والعرض الثالث يوم الجمعة في دور عرض بمدينة السادس من أكتوبر.
جدير بالذكر أنه يعرض لزينة حاليا مسلسل «ورد وشوكولاتة» الذي يجمعها مع الفنان محمد فراج، والعمل من تأليف محمد رجاء وإخراج ماندو العدل، ومن إنتاج شركة العدل جروب.
