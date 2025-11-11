The Egyptian artist Zina is preparing for the world premiere of her new film "Banaat Al-Basha" as part of the 46th edition of the Cairo International Film Festival, which takes place from November 12 to 20 this year.

Zina portrays the character of a beauty salon manager in Tanta, who falls in love with the owner of the place, played by Ahmed Magdy. However, she is forced to marry a man she hates under societal pressures, leading her to face significant psychological and social struggles.

The film is based on a novel by Nora Naji and focuses on women's issues, showcasing the stories of a group of women working in the beauty center, along with struggles related to love, betrayal, oppression, and death in a harsh society.

Film Cast

Alongside Zina, the cast includes Ahmed Magdy, Sabreen, Nahed El Sebai, Mariam El Khasht, Tara Aboud, and the guest of honor Sawsan Badr. The screenplay and dialogue are by Mohamed Hisham Obeya, and it is directed by Mando El Adl.

The film will be screened in three showings during the festival: on November 18 at the Egyptian Opera House, on November 19 at Zamalek Cinema, and the third showing on Friday in theaters in 6th of October City.

It is worth noting that Zina is currently starring in the series "Ward w Shokolata," which she shares with artist Mohamed Farag. The work is written by Mohamed Raga and directed by Mando El Adl, produced by El Adl Group.