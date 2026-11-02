The Egyptian artist Mahmoud Hamida is embarking on a new artistic experience by presenting a new television program on Al-Shams Iraqi channel.

Recording the Episodes

Hamida has begun recording the first episodes of his new television program, where he will host a selection of the most prominent stars of art in the Arab world. Details about the program are expected to be officially announced in the coming weeks.

Sources close to Mahmoud Hamida confirmed the start of recording the program's episodes, which will feature a large number of art stars, including Elham Shaheen, Laila Elwi, Sawsan Badr, Sabreen, and other stars.

The program is set to cover various aspects of the lives of its guests, as the stars will talk about the behind-the-scenes of their artistic works and milestones from their journeys, in addition to some personal details and experiences they have gone through in their lives.

Ramadan 2027

On another note, Hamida has not yet decided whether to participate in the upcoming Ramadan race of 2027, after he presented last year the series "Last Chance," co-starring artist Tarek Lotfy.

The events of the series revolved around a judge known for his integrity who finds himself facing a fateful test after his granddaughter is kidnapped to bargain for his justice, becoming trapped between the instinct to save her and holding onto the principles he has lived to defend.