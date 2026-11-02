يخوض الفنان المصري محمود حميدة تجربةً فنيةً جديدةً عبر تقديم برنامجاً تلفزيونياً جديداً على قناة الشمس العراقية.

تسجيل الحلقات

وبدأ حميدة في تسجيل أولى حلقات برنامجه التلفزيوني الجديد، الذي يستضيف خلاله نخبة من أبرز نجوم الفن في الوطن العربي، ومن المقرر أن يُعلن عن تفاصيله رسمياً خلال الأسابيع القادمة.

وأكدت مصادر مقربة من محمود حميدة، بدء تسجيل حلقات البرنامج، الذي سيستضيف عدداً كبيراً من نجوم الفن، من بينهم إلهام شاهين، وليلى علوي، وسوسن بدر، وصابرين، وغيرهم من النجوم.

ومن المقرر أن يتناول البرنامج جوانبَ مختلفةً من حياة ضيوفه، إذ يتحدث النجوم عن كواليس أعمالهم الفنية ومحطات من مشوارهم، فضلاً عن بعض التفاصيل الشخصية والتجارب التي مروا بها خلال حياتهم.

رمضان 2027

من جهةٍ ثانيةٍ لم يحسم حميدة قرار المشاركة في السباق الرمضاني القادم 2027، بعدما قدم العام الماضي مسلسل «فرصة أخيرة»، وشاركه البطولة الفنان طارق لطفي.

ودارت أحداث المسلسل حول قاضٍ مشهودٍ له بالنزاهة يجد نفسه أمام اختبار مصيري، بعدما تُختطف حفيدته للمساومة على عدالته، ليصبح محاصراً بين غريزة إنقاذها والتمسك بالمبادئ التي عاش يدافع عنها.