حسمت الفنانة عبير الجندي، أأنباء اعتزال الفن، مؤكدةً أنها لا تزال تُمارس مهنتها من خلال المشاركة في أعمال تلفزيونية ومسرحية وإذاعية.
وأوضحت الجندي في تصريحات صحفية أنها لم تعتزل التمثيل وكل ما يُروّج عن اعتزالها مجرد شائعة لا أساس لها من الصحة.
وقالت الجندي: «لا أعلم لماذا يروّج البعض لاعتزالي ويوصلون كلاماً للمخرجين أو شركات الإنتاج أنني معتزلة، أنا موجودة وأحب الدراما والمسرح وكل الفنون التي صنعت اسم عبير الجندي في الكويت والخليج».
وأضافت بعض مديري الإنتاج يروجون لهذا الخبر ولأعلم غايتهم من وراء ذلك.
فكرة وعبرة
وتُشارك الجندي حالياً في المسلسل الإذاعي «فكرة وعبرة» الذي يبث عبر أثير إذاعة البرنامج الثاني من إخراج غادة السني، وهو عبارة عن حلقات متصلة منفصلة تُسلّط الضوء على قضايا اجتماعية ويُقدم رسائل توعوية بأسلوب درامي يجمع بين التشويق والفائدة.
وشاركت الجندي في موسم رمضان الماضي في المسلسل التراثي «جاي خانه» الذي شارك فيه نخبة من الفنانين، أبرزهم عبدالله بهمن، هند البلوشي، مي البلوشي، فهد باسم، خالد بو صخر.
The artist Abir Al-Jundi has clarified the rumors about her retirement from the arts, confirming that she is still active in her profession through participation in television, theatrical, and radio works.
Al-Jundi explained in press statements that she has not retired from acting and that all the rumors about her retirement are unfounded.
She said: "I don't know why some people promote my retirement and convey messages to directors or production companies that I have retired. I am present and I love drama, theater, and all the arts that have made the name Abir Al-Jundi known in Kuwait and the Gulf."
She added that some production managers are promoting this news, and she does not know their motives behind it.
Idea and Lesson
Al-Jundi is currently participating in the radio series "Idea and Lesson," which is broadcast on the airwaves of the second program radio, directed by Ghada Al-Sunni. It consists of connected yet separate episodes that highlight social issues and deliver awareness messages in a dramatic style that combines excitement and benefit.
Al-Jundi also participated in last Ramadan's season in the heritage series "Jai Khana," which featured a selection of artists, including Abdullah Bahman, Hind Al-Balooshi, Mai Al-Balooshi, Fahd Basem, and Khaled Bou Sakher.