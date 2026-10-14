حسمت الفنانة عبير الجندي، أأنباء اعتزال الفن، مؤكدةً أنها لا تزال تُمارس مهنتها من خلال المشاركة في أعمال تلفزيونية ومسرحية وإذاعية.

وأوضحت الجندي في تصريحات صحفية أنها لم تعتزل التمثيل وكل ما يُروّج عن اعتزالها مجرد شائعة لا أساس لها من الصحة.

وقالت الجندي: «لا أعلم لماذا يروّج البعض لاعتزالي ويوصلون كلاماً للمخرجين أو شركات الإنتاج أنني معتزلة، أنا موجودة وأحب الدراما والمسرح وكل الفنون التي صنعت اسم عبير الجندي في الكويت والخليج».

وأضافت بعض مديري الإنتاج يروجون لهذا الخبر ولأعلم غايتهم من وراء ذلك.

فكرة وعبرة

وتُشارك الجندي حالياً في المسلسل الإذاعي «فكرة وعبرة» الذي يبث عبر أثير إذاعة البرنامج الثاني من إخراج غادة السني، وهو عبارة عن حلقات متصلة منفصلة تُسلّط الضوء على قضايا اجتماعية ويُقدم رسائل توعوية بأسلوب درامي يجمع بين التشويق والفائدة.

وشاركت الجندي في موسم رمضان الماضي في المسلسل التراثي «جاي خانه» الذي شارك فيه نخبة من الفنانين، أبرزهم عبدالله بهمن، هند البلوشي، مي البلوشي، فهد باسم، خالد بو صخر.