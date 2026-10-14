The artist Abir Al-Jundi has clarified the rumors about her retirement from the arts, confirming that she is still active in her profession through participation in television, theatrical, and radio works.

Al-Jundi explained in press statements that she has not retired from acting and that all the rumors about her retirement are unfounded.

She said: "I don't know why some people promote my retirement and convey messages to directors or production companies that I have retired. I am present and I love drama, theater, and all the arts that have made the name Abir Al-Jundi known in Kuwait and the Gulf."

She added that some production managers are promoting this news, and she does not know their motives behind it.

Idea and Lesson

Al-Jundi is currently participating in the radio series "Idea and Lesson," which is broadcast on the airwaves of the second program radio, directed by Ghada Al-Sunni. It consists of connected yet separate episodes that highlight social issues and deliver awareness messages in a dramatic style that combines excitement and benefit.

Al-Jundi also participated in last Ramadan's season in the heritage series "Jai Khana," which featured a selection of artists, including Abdullah Bahman, Hind Al-Balooshi, Mai Al-Balooshi, Fahd Basem, and Khaled Bou Sakher.