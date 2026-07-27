The Economic Appeals Misdemeanor Court in Cairo has overturned the first-instance ruling that acquitted the Egyptian producer Bahaa El-Din Said Mohamed Hosni, owner of one of the audio production companies, and convicted him, imposing a fine of 20,000 Egyptian pounds, along with ordering him to pay costs and attorney fees, after he was found guilty of defaming and insulting Emirati artist Hussain Al Jassmi, in addition to the misuse of social media.

Offensive Posts

The events of the case date back several months, when Al Jassmi was surprised to find offensive posts published on one of the "Facebook" pages, which included insulting phrases and accusations from the Egyptian producer, who claimed that the song "I Love You," released by Al Jassmi in 2018, used a melody owned by him.

The producer based his allegations on a certificate that he claimed was issued by the Egyptian Authors and Composers Association to prove his ownership of the melody.

Complaint to the Public Prosecutor

Accordingly, Al Jassmi's legal advisor in Cairo filed an official complaint with the Public Prosecutor, which included accusations against the producer of committing crimes of defamation and insult, as well as misuse of social media, accompanied by documents and technical evidence supporting the complaint.

Forged Certificate

During the investigations, the documents revealed a decisive development in favor of the Emirati artist, as the Egyptian Authors and Composers Association issued an official statement confirming that the circulated certificate was forged and not valid.

Additionally, Al Jassmi's defense presented a technical report prepared by a committee of music specialists, which concluded that there was no similarity or match between the melody of the song "I Love You" and the melody that the producer claimed to own.

After the Public Prosecutor's investigations concluded, the accused was referred to trial, and the first-instance court acquitted him; however, the Public Prosecutor appealed the ruling, leading the Economic Appeals Misdemeanor Court to overturn the acquittal, convict the accused, and impose a fine of 20,000 Egyptian pounds, along with ordering him to pay costs and attorney fees.