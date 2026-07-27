ألغت محكمة جنح مستأنف الاقتصادية في القاهرة، حكم أول درجة القاضي ببراءة المنتج المصري بهاء الدين سيد محمد حسني، صاحب إحدى شركات الإنتاج الصوتي، وقضت بإدانته وتغريمه 20 ألف جنيه، مع إلزامه بالمصروفات وأتعاب المحاماة، بعد إدانته بسب وقذف وإزعاج الفنان الإماراتي حسين الجسمي، إلى جانب إساءة استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

منشورات مسيئة

وتعود وقائع القضية إلى أشهر عدة، بعدما فوجئ الجسمي بنشر منشورات عبر إحدى صفحات موقع "فيسبوك"، تضمنت عبارات مسيئة واتهامات من المنتج المصري زعم فيها أن أغنية "أحبك"، التي طرحها الجسمي في 2018، استُخدم فيها لحن مملوك له.

واستند المنتج في ادعاءاته إلى شهادة قال إنها صادرة عن جمعية المؤلفين والملحنين المصرية لإثبات ملكيته للحن.

بلاغ للنائب العام

وبناء عليه تقدم المستشار القانوني للجسمي في القاهرة ببلاغ رسمي إلى النائب العام، تضمن اتهامات للمنتج بارتكاب جرائم السب والقذف وإساءة استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، مرفقاً بالمستندات والأدلة الفنية التي تدعم البلاغ.

شهادة مزورة

وخلال التحقيقات كشفت المستندات عن تطور حسم النزاع لصالح الفنان الإماراتي، إذ أصدرت جمعية المؤلفين والملحنين المصرية بياناً رسمياً أكدت فيه أن الشهادة المتداولة مزورة ولا صحة لها.

كما قدم دفاع الجسمي تقريراً فنياً أعدته لجنة تضم أساتذة متخصصين في الموسيقى، خلص إلى عدم وجود أي تشابه أو تطابق بين لحن أغنية "أحبك" واللحن الذي ادعى المنتج ملكيته.

وبعد انتهاء تحقيقات النيابة العامة، أُحيل المتهم إلى المحاكمة، وقضت محكمة أول درجة ببراءته، إلا أن النيابة العامة طعنت على الحكم بالاستئناف، لتقضي محكمة جنح مستأنف الاقتصادية بإلغاء البراءة وإدانة المتهم، وتغريمه 20 ألف جنيه، مع إلزامه بالمصروفات وأتعاب المحاماة.