أمرت نيابة مركز الإسماعيلية بإحالة السائق المتهم في واقعة وفاة الفنان المصري الراحل محمد مرزبان إلى المحاكمة العاجلة أمام محكمة الجنح، بعد الاتهام الموجه له بالقتل الخطأ، وذلك عقب وفاة الفنان متأثرًا بإصاباته التي لحقت به في حادثة تصادم مروعة.

تفاصيل الحادثة

وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى حادثة مرورية أسفرت عن إصابة الفنان بإصابات بالغة، نقل على إثرها إلى مستشفى أبو خليفة للطوارئ والجراحات الدقيقة بمحافظة الإسماعيلية لتلقي العلاج، قبل أن يفارق الحياة متأثرًا بتدهور حالته الصحية.

وبعد إعلان الوفاة، باشرت النيابة إعادة تقييم الموقف القانوني للواقعة، وقررت تعديل القيد والوصف القانوني للاتهام من الإصابة الخطأ إلى القتل الخطأ مع إحالة المتهم إلى المحاكمة.

وكانت النيابة أصدرت في وقت سابق قرارًا بإخلاء سبيل السائق بكفالة مالية أثناء فترة علاج الفنان بالمستشفى، قبل أن تتغير الإجراءات القانونية عقب وفاته، تمهيدًا لبدء محاكمته أمام الجهات المختصة خلال الفترة القادمة.

وشهد عزاء الراحل محمد مرزبان، أمس الذي أقيم في مسجد حسن الشربتلي بالقاهرة، حضور عدد كبير من نجوم الوسط الفني في مقدمتهم الفنانة شيرين، والفنانة لقاء سويدان، والفنانة هند عاكف، والدكتور أشرف زكي، نقيب المهن التمثيلية، إلى جانب عدد من أصدقاء وزملاء الراحل.

تنفيذ الوصية

سادت أجواء مختلفة خلال جنازة وعزاء الفنان الراحل، حيث طغى اللون الأبيض على ملابس الحضور تنفيذًا لوصية الفنان الراحل، حيث ظهر الحضور بهذا اللون تعبيرًا عن الحب والتقدير في وداعه الأخير.