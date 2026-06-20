The Public Prosecution of Ismailia has ordered the referral of the driver accused in the incident leading to the death of the late Egyptian artist Mohamed Marzban to urgent trial before the Misdemeanor Court, following the charge of involuntary manslaughter against him, after the artist passed away due to injuries sustained in a horrific collision.

Details of the Incident

The details of the incident date back to a traffic accident that resulted in the artist sustaining severe injuries, after which he was transferred to Abu Khalifa Hospital for Emergency and Precision Surgery in Ismailia Governorate for treatment, before succumbing to his deteriorating health condition.

After the announcement of his death, the prosecution began reassessing the legal situation of the incident and decided to amend the legal classification of the charge from involuntary injury to involuntary manslaughter, referring the accused to trial.

Previously, the prosecution had issued a decision to release the driver on bail during the artist's hospitalization, before the legal procedures changed following his death, in preparation for his trial before the competent authorities in the coming period.

The funeral of the late Mohamed Marzban, which took place yesterday at Hassan El-Sharbatly Mosque in Cairo, was attended by a large number of stars from the artistic community, including artist Sherine, artist Leqa Suwaidan, artist Hind Akef, and Dr. Ashraf Zaki, head of the Actors' Syndicate, along with several friends and colleagues of the deceased.

Execution of the Will

Different atmospheres prevailed during the funeral and mourning of the late artist, as the color white dominated the attendees' clothing in accordance with the late artist's will, with attendees wearing this color as a sign of love and appreciation in his final farewell.