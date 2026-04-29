The Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam revealed his criteria for choosing the lead actress for his new film, in an attempt to present a new face that will surprise the audience.

A Talented Girl

Artist Mohamed Imam surprised his followers on Instagram with a post in which he announced that he is looking for a talented girl aged between 7 and 10 years to play the lead role in his new cinematic film.

He published an announcement requesting nominations for a talented girl to participate in the lead role of his new film, outlining the required conditions for the applicant girl, which include sending a recent professional personal photo, as well as a full-body photo, along with a short video in which the girl introduces herself or performs a simple scene that demonstrates her ability to express emotions. He also emphasized the necessity of including her name, age, and a means of contact via the email provided in the announcement.

Imam commented on the post saying: “I need a little girl to be a surprise; she will be the main heroine of my new film, God willing. Anyone who thinks she can handle this should send an email to the address in the picture,” indicating his desire to discover new talent away from traditional names.

"Falcon and Canary"

Mohamed Imam will compete in the upcoming summer cinema season with his new film "Falcon and Canary," which is scheduled to be released in July, after initially being planned for the Eid al-Adha season.

The film also stars Chico, Yousra El Lozy, Entsar, Yara El Sokary, and Khaled El Sawy, and it is written by Ayman Watar and directed by Hussein El Manbawy.