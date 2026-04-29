كشف الفنان المصري محمد إمام شروطه لاختيار بطلة فيلمه الجديد، في تجربة تهدف إلى تقديم وجه جديد يكون بمثابة مفاجأة للجمهور.

طفلة موهوبة

فاجأ الفنان محمد إمام متابعيه على «إنستغرام» بمنشور كشف فيه أنه يبحث عن طفلة موهوبة يراوح عمرها بين 7 و10 سنوات، لتجسيد دور البطولة في فيلمه السينمائي الجديد.

ونشر إعلاناً يطلب فيه ترشيح طفلة موهوبة للمشاركة في بطولة فيلمه الجديد، كتب فيه الشروط المطلوبة في البنت المتقدّمة، وهي إرسال صورة شخصية حديثة واحترافية، إضافة الى صورة لكامل الجسم، مع فيديو قصير تعرّف فيه الطفلة عن نفسها أو تقدّم مشهداً بسيطاً يُظهر قدرتها على التعبير عن المشاعر. كما شدّد على ضرورة إرفاق الاسم والعمر ووسيلة التواصل عبر البريد الإلكتروني الموضح في الإعلان.

وعلّق إمام على المنشور قائلاً: «محتاج بنت صغيرة تكون مفاجأة، هتبقى البطلة الرئيسية لفيلمي الجديد إن شاء الله، اللي شايفة إنها قد الموضوع ده تبعت على الميل الموجود بالصورة»، في إشارة إلى رغبته في اكتشاف موهبة جديدة بعيداً من الأسماء التقليدية.

«صقر وكناريا»

وينافس محمد إمام في موسم الصيف السينمائي القادم بفيلمه الجديد «صقر وكناريا»، المقرر عرضه خلال شهر يوليو القادم، بعد أن كان مقرراً عرضه ضمن موسم عيد الأضحى.

ويشارك في بطولة الفيلم شيكو، يسرا اللوزي، انتصار، يارا السكري، وخالد الصاوي، وهو من تأليف أيمن وتار وإخراج حسين المنباوي.