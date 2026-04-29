كشف الفنان المصري محمد إمام شروطه لاختيار بطلة فيلمه الجديد، في تجربة تهدف إلى تقديم وجه جديد يكون بمثابة مفاجأة للجمهور.
طفلة موهوبة
فاجأ الفنان محمد إمام متابعيه على «إنستغرام» بمنشور كشف فيه أنه يبحث عن طفلة موهوبة يراوح عمرها بين 7 و10 سنوات، لتجسيد دور البطولة في فيلمه السينمائي الجديد.
ونشر إعلاناً يطلب فيه ترشيح طفلة موهوبة للمشاركة في بطولة فيلمه الجديد، كتب فيه الشروط المطلوبة في البنت المتقدّمة، وهي إرسال صورة شخصية حديثة واحترافية، إضافة الى صورة لكامل الجسم، مع فيديو قصير تعرّف فيه الطفلة عن نفسها أو تقدّم مشهداً بسيطاً يُظهر قدرتها على التعبير عن المشاعر. كما شدّد على ضرورة إرفاق الاسم والعمر ووسيلة التواصل عبر البريد الإلكتروني الموضح في الإعلان.
وعلّق إمام على المنشور قائلاً: «محتاج بنت صغيرة تكون مفاجأة، هتبقى البطلة الرئيسية لفيلمي الجديد إن شاء الله، اللي شايفة إنها قد الموضوع ده تبعت على الميل الموجود بالصورة»، في إشارة إلى رغبته في اكتشاف موهبة جديدة بعيداً من الأسماء التقليدية.
«صقر وكناريا»
وينافس محمد إمام في موسم الصيف السينمائي القادم بفيلمه الجديد «صقر وكناريا»، المقرر عرضه خلال شهر يوليو القادم، بعد أن كان مقرراً عرضه ضمن موسم عيد الأضحى.
ويشارك في بطولة الفيلم شيكو، يسرا اللوزي، انتصار، يارا السكري، وخالد الصاوي، وهو من تأليف أيمن وتار وإخراج حسين المنباوي.
The Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam revealed his criteria for choosing the lead actress for his new film, in an attempt to present a new face that will surprise the audience.
A Talented Girl
Artist Mohamed Imam surprised his followers on Instagram with a post in which he announced that he is looking for a talented girl aged between 7 and 10 years to play the lead role in his new cinematic film.
He published an announcement requesting nominations for a talented girl to participate in the lead role of his new film, outlining the required conditions for the applicant girl, which include sending a recent professional personal photo, as well as a full-body photo, along with a short video in which the girl introduces herself or performs a simple scene that demonstrates her ability to express emotions. He also emphasized the necessity of including her name, age, and a means of contact via the email provided in the announcement.
Imam commented on the post saying: “I need a little girl to be a surprise; she will be the main heroine of my new film, God willing. Anyone who thinks she can handle this should send an email to the address in the picture,” indicating his desire to discover new talent away from traditional names.
"Falcon and Canary"
Mohamed Imam will compete in the upcoming summer cinema season with his new film "Falcon and Canary," which is scheduled to be released in July, after initially being planned for the Eid al-Adha season.
The film also stars Chico, Yousra El Lozy, Entsar, Yara El Sokary, and Khaled El Sawy, and it is written by Ayman Watar and directed by Hussein El Manbawy.