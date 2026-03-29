احتضنت مدينة جدة العرض الأول لفيلم «شباب البومب 3» بحفل جماهيري لافت، يعكس النجاح الكبير الذي يحققه العمل، خصوصاً بين فئتي الشباب والأطفال.

حضور الأبطال

ووثق الحساب الرسمي للفيلم عبر «إنستغرام» لحظات استعداد الأبطال خلف الكواليس، قبل أن يفاجئوا الحضور بدخول القاعة فور انتهاء العرض أثناء ظهور التترات، ما أشعل الحماس بين الجمهور، واندفع الحضور لالتقاط الصور التذكارية مع الفنان فيصل العيسى وزملائه.

وأظهرت لقطات الفيديو حضوراً جماهيرياً ضخماً في مجمع السينما، وتوافد المئات للقاء نجوم السلسلة، وسط أجواء مليئة بالترحيب والحماسة، لتتحول التجربة إلى احتفال تفاعلي حقيقي مع الجمهور.

نجاح مستمر

ويأتي عرض جدة استكمالاً للنجاحات التي حققها الفيلم منذ انطلاق عروضه في الرياض خلال موسم العيد، مع استمرار تصدره لشباك التذاكر وتفوقه على الأعمال المنافسة.

ويضم فيلم «شباب البومب 3» فيصل العيسى، سليمان المقيطيب، مهند الجميلي، محمد الدوسري، فيصل المسيعيد، شفيقة يوسف، علي المدفع، طرفة الشريف، ريماس منصور، عبدالعزيز الفريحي، رائد العسيري، أميرة محمد، ومحمد الحربي، والعمل من تأليف عبدالله الوليدي وإخراج حازم فودة.