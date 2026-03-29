احتضنت مدينة جدة العرض الأول لفيلم «شباب البومب 3» بحفل جماهيري لافت، يعكس النجاح الكبير الذي يحققه العمل، خصوصاً بين فئتي الشباب والأطفال.
حضور الأبطال
ووثق الحساب الرسمي للفيلم عبر «إنستغرام» لحظات استعداد الأبطال خلف الكواليس، قبل أن يفاجئوا الحضور بدخول القاعة فور انتهاء العرض أثناء ظهور التترات، ما أشعل الحماس بين الجمهور، واندفع الحضور لالتقاط الصور التذكارية مع الفنان فيصل العيسى وزملائه.
وأظهرت لقطات الفيديو حضوراً جماهيرياً ضخماً في مجمع السينما، وتوافد المئات للقاء نجوم السلسلة، وسط أجواء مليئة بالترحيب والحماسة، لتتحول التجربة إلى احتفال تفاعلي حقيقي مع الجمهور.
نجاح مستمر
ويأتي عرض جدة استكمالاً للنجاحات التي حققها الفيلم منذ انطلاق عروضه في الرياض خلال موسم العيد، مع استمرار تصدره لشباك التذاكر وتفوقه على الأعمال المنافسة.
ويضم فيلم «شباب البومب 3» فيصل العيسى، سليمان المقيطيب، مهند الجميلي، محمد الدوسري، فيصل المسيعيد، شفيقة يوسف، علي المدفع، طرفة الشريف، ريماس منصور، عبدالعزيز الفريحي، رائد العسيري، أميرة محمد، ومحمد الحربي، والعمل من تأليف عبدالله الوليدي وإخراج حازم فودة.
The city of Jeddah hosted the premiere of the film "Shabab Al-Bomb 3" with a remarkable public celebration, reflecting the great success the work is achieving, especially among the youth and children.
The Presence of the Stars
The official account of the film documented moments of the stars' preparations backstage on Instagram, before they surprised the audience by entering the hall right after the screening during the credits, which ignited excitement among the crowd, and attendees rushed to take commemorative photos with the artist Faisal Al-Issa and his colleagues.
Video footage showed a massive audience presence at the cinema complex, with hundreds flocking to meet the stars of the series, amidst an atmosphere filled with welcome and enthusiasm, turning the experience into a true interactive celebration with the audience.
Ongoing Success
The Jeddah screening continues the successes that the film has achieved since its debut in Riyadh during the holiday season, maintaining its lead at the box office and outperforming competing works.
The film "Shabab Al-Bomb 3" features Faisal Al-Issa, Suliman Al-Muqayteb, Muhannad Al-Jamili, Mohammed Al-Dosari, Faisal Al-Musaid, Shafika Youssef, Ali Al-Mudhaf, Tarfa Al-Sharif, Rimas Mansour, Abdulaziz Al-Furaihi, Raed Al-Asiri, Ameera Mohammed, and Mohammed Al-Harbi, and is written by Abdullah Al-Waleedi and directed by Hazem Foda.