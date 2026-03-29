The city of Jeddah hosted the premiere of the film "Shabab Al-Bomb 3" with a remarkable public celebration, reflecting the great success the work is achieving, especially among the youth and children.

The Presence of the Stars

The official account of the film documented moments of the stars' preparations backstage on Instagram, before they surprised the audience by entering the hall right after the screening during the credits, which ignited excitement among the crowd, and attendees rushed to take commemorative photos with the artist Faisal Al-Issa and his colleagues.

Video footage showed a massive audience presence at the cinema complex, with hundreds flocking to meet the stars of the series, amidst an atmosphere filled with welcome and enthusiasm, turning the experience into a true interactive celebration with the audience.

Ongoing Success

The Jeddah screening continues the successes that the film has achieved since its debut in Riyadh during the holiday season, maintaining its lead at the box office and outperforming competing works.

The film "Shabab Al-Bomb 3" features Faisal Al-Issa, Suliman Al-Muqayteb, Muhannad Al-Jamili, Mohammed Al-Dosari, Faisal Al-Musaid, Shafika Youssef, Ali Al-Mudhaf, Tarfa Al-Sharif, Rimas Mansour, Abdulaziz Al-Furaihi, Raed Al-Asiri, Ameera Mohammed, and Mohammed Al-Harbi, and is written by Abdullah Al-Waleedi and directed by Hazem Foda.