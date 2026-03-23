أطلقت الشركة المنتجة لمسلسل «ممكن»، الذي يشارك في بطولته النجمان ظافر العابدين ونادين نسيب نجيم، الإعلان الترويجي للعمل، تمهيدًا لعرضه قريبًا على منصة MBC شاهد، وسط ترقب كبير من محبي الدراما العربية.
لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»
قصة حب وسط الصراعات
كشف البرومو لمحة عن حياة «زياد سليمان» الذي يجسده ظافر العابدين «ميراج» التي تؤدي دورها نادين نسيب نجيم، حيث تتشابك حياتهما في قصة حب مليئة بالتحديات والمواقف المعقدة، ما يمنح العمل طابعًا مشوقًا وإثارة مستمرة.
لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»
تفاعل واسع
حظي الإعلان بموجة اهتمام كبيرة من الجمهور على مواقع التواصل، معربين عن شغفهم لمتابعة المسلسل، بعد أن كان من المخطط عرض العمل ضمن دراما رمضان 2026، إلا أنه تم تأجيله إلى موعد لاحق دون تحديد جديد.
لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»
سبب تأجيل المسلسل
وكانت أوضحت شركة العمل المنتجة في بيان رسمي سابقاً أن سبب تأجيل عرض مسلسل «ممكن» جاء لضمان تقديم العمل بمستوى فني متكامل يليق بتوقعات الجمهور.
وأشارت إلى أن حجم العمل وطبيعته الإنتاجية استلزم منح وقت إضافي لاستكمال التصوير والتفاصيل الفنية، بما يضمن إخراج المسلسل بأفضل صورة ممكنة.
لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»
أبطال المسلسل
ويجمع في بطولة العمل إلى جانب ظافر العابدين ونادين نسيب نجيم نخبة من النجوم، من بينهم رودريغ سليمان، ملاك كنعان، روان مجر، مروى خليل، زينة مكي، أنجو ريحان، رولا حمادة، جورج شلهوب، وآلان سعادة وآخرون.
The production company of the series "Mumkin," starring the two stars Dhafer L'Abidine and Nadine Njeim, has released the promotional advertisement for the work, in preparation for its upcoming airing on the MBC Shahid platform, amidst great anticipation from fans of Arabic drama.
لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»
A Love Story Amidst Conflicts
The promo revealed a glimpse into the life of "Ziad Suleiman," portrayed by Dhafer L'Abidine, and "Mirage," played by Nadine Njeim, where their lives intertwine in a love story filled with challenges and complex situations, giving the work an exciting character and continuous thrill.
لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»
Wide Interaction
The announcement received a wave of significant interest from the audience on social media, expressing their eagerness to follow the series, after it was initially planned to air during Ramadan 2026, but it has been postponed to a later date without a new specification.
لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»
Reason for the Series' Delay
The production company previously clarified in an official statement that the reason for delaying the airing of the series "Mumkin" was to ensure that the work is presented at a complete artistic level that meets the audience's expectations.
It indicated that the size of the work and its production nature required granting additional time to complete filming and the artistic details, ensuring that the series is produced in the best possible way.
لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»
Cast of the Series
The cast of the work includes, alongside Dhafer L'Abidine and Nadine Njeim, a selection of stars, including Rodrigo Suleiman, Malak Kanaan, Rawan Majar, Marwa Khalil, Zeina Maki, Anjou Rihan, Rola Hamada, George Chalhoub, Alan Saadeh, and others.