أطلقت الشركة المنتجة لمسلسل «ممكن»، الذي يشارك في بطولته النجمان ظافر العابدين ونادين نسيب نجيم، الإعلان الترويجي للعمل، تمهيدًا لعرضه قريبًا على منصة MBC شاهد، وسط ترقب كبير من محبي الدراما العربية.
لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»

لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»

قصة حب وسط الصراعات

كشف البرومو لمحة عن حياة «زياد سليمان» الذي يجسده ظافر العابدين «ميراج» التي تؤدي دورها نادين نسيب نجيم، حيث تتشابك حياتهما في قصة حب مليئة بالتحديات والمواقف المعقدة، ما يمنح العمل طابعًا مشوقًا وإثارة مستمرة.
لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»

لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»

تفاعل واسع

حظي الإعلان بموجة اهتمام كبيرة من الجمهور على مواقع التواصل، معربين عن شغفهم لمتابعة المسلسل، بعد أن كان من المخطط عرض العمل ضمن دراما رمضان 2026، إلا أنه تم تأجيله إلى موعد لاحق دون تحديد جديد.
لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»

لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»

سبب تأجيل المسلسل

وكانت أوضحت شركة العمل المنتجة في بيان رسمي سابقاً أن سبب تأجيل عرض مسلسل «ممكن» جاء لضمان تقديم العمل بمستوى فني متكامل يليق بتوقعات الجمهور.

وأشارت إلى أن حجم العمل وطبيعته الإنتاجية استلزم منح وقت إضافي لاستكمال التصوير والتفاصيل الفنية، بما يضمن إخراج المسلسل بأفضل صورة ممكنة.
لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»

لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»

أبطال المسلسل

ويجمع في بطولة العمل إلى جانب ظافر العابدين ونادين نسيب نجيم نخبة من النجوم، من بينهم رودريغ سليمان، ملاك كنعان، روان مجر، مروى خليل، زينة مكي، أنجو ريحان، رولا حمادة، جورج شلهوب، وآلان سعادة وآخرون.