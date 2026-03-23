The production company of the series "Mumkin," starring the two stars Dhafer L'Abidine and Nadine Njeim, has released the promotional advertisement for the work, in preparation for its upcoming airing on the MBC Shahid platform, amidst great anticipation from fans of Arabic drama.



لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»

A Love Story Amidst Conflicts

The promo revealed a glimpse into the life of "Ziad Suleiman," portrayed by Dhafer L'Abidine, and "Mirage," played by Nadine Njeim, where their lives intertwine in a love story filled with challenges and complex situations, giving the work an exciting character and continuous thrill.



لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»

Wide Interaction

The announcement received a wave of significant interest from the audience on social media, expressing their eagerness to follow the series, after it was initially planned to air during Ramadan 2026, but it has been postponed to a later date without a new specification.



لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»

Reason for the Series' Delay

The production company previously clarified in an official statement that the reason for delaying the airing of the series "Mumkin" was to ensure that the work is presented at a complete artistic level that meets the audience's expectations.

It indicated that the size of the work and its production nature required granting additional time to complete filming and the artistic details, ensuring that the series is produced in the best possible way.



لقطات من الإعلان التشويقي لمسلسل «ممكن»

Cast of the Series

The cast of the work includes, alongside Dhafer L'Abidine and Nadine Njeim, a selection of stars, including Rodrigo Suleiman, Malak Kanaan, Rawan Majar, Marwa Khalil, Zeina Maki, Anjou Rihan, Rola Hamada, George Chalhoub, Alan Saadeh, and others.