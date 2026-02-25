The esteemed Egyptian broadcaster Fahmy Omar passed away today (Wednesday) at the age of 98.

The body of the deceased will be laid to rest in his hometown in Nagaa Hammadi, which is part of Qena Governorate in Upper Egypt. The burial and mourning ceremonies are set to take place there, in accordance with his wishes and his strong connection to his Upper Egyptian roots, which he cherished throughout his career.

Golden Generation

Fahmy Omar is considered one of the pioneers of the golden generation of Egyptian radio, having joined the field in 1950. His melodious voice and disciplined performance quickly distinguished him as one of the most important voices accompanying Egyptians and Arabs during significant events. He advanced through administrative and professional positions thanks to his wisdom and extensive culture, eventually becoming the head of Egyptian radio from 1982 to 1987, a period marked by significant growth in radio content and development in the programming landscape.

The late broadcaster's career was not limited to traditional radio work; his name is strongly associated with sports commentary, as he was one of the first to establish the foundations of detailed descriptions of football matches, distinguished by a style that combined enthusiasm and linguistic precision, earning him the title of "Sheikh of Sports Commentators."

On the political front, Fahmy Omar earned the trust of the people in his constituency in Nagaa Hammadi, representing them in the Egyptian Parliament for several terms, and he was a voice advocating for the issues of Upper Egypt and the demands of citizens, combining the dignity of a media figure with the role of a public official.