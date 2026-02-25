توفي اليوم (الأربعاء)، الإذاعي المصري القدير فهمي عمر، عن عمر يناهز الـ98 عاماً.

وسيوارى جثمان الفقيد الثرى في مسقط رأسه بمركز نجع حمادي التابع لمحافظة قنا بصعيد مصر. ومن المقرر أن تقام مراسم الدفن والعزاء هناك، تنفيذاً لوصيته وارتباطه الوثيق بجذوره الصعيدية التي طالما اعتز بها طوال مسيرته.

جيل ذهبي

يُعد فهمي عمر أحد رواد الجيل الذهبي للإذاعة المصرية، إذ التحق بالعمل فيها عام 1950، وسرعان ما برز صوته الرخيم وأداؤه المنضبط كأحد أهم الأصوات التي رافقت المصريين والعرب في أحداث جسام. تدرج في المناصب الإدارية والمهنية بفضل حنكته وثقافته الواسعة، حتى تولى رئاسة الإذاعة المصرية في الفترة من عام 1982 وحتى 1987، وهي الفترة التي شهدت ازدهاراً كبيراً في المحتوى الإذاعي وتطويراً في خريطة البرامج.

ولم تقتصر مسيرة الراحل على العمل الإذاعي التقليدي، بل ارتبط اسمه بقوة بالتعليق الرياضي، إذ كان من أوائل من وضعوا أسس الوصف التفصيلي لمباريات كرة القدم، متميزاً بأسلوب يجمع بين الحماس والدقة اللغوية، مما جعله «شيخ المعلقين الرياضيين».

وعلى الصعيد السياسي، نال فهمي عمر ثقة أبناء دائرته في نجع حمادي، ومثّلهم تحت قبة البرلمان المصري لعدة دورات، وكان صوتاً مدافعاً عن قضايا الصعيد ومطالب المواطنين، جامعاً بين هيبة الإعلامي ودور المسؤول الشعبي.