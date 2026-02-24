4,000 French artists and directors announced their protest against what they described as "systematic plundering" by artificial intelligence, which is stealing their voices and images without permission, just days before the César Awards, the most prestigious film awards in France.

The initiative came through an article published on the website of the newspaper "Le Parisien" and reported by Agence France-Presse, under the supervision of the Adami organization concerned with performance rights, which launched the campaign.

The artists wrote: "We are witnessing a profound transformation in our profession since the arrival of artificial intelligence. This valuable tool for some professions is also a voracious monster for artists like us."

Brutal Competition

The artists confirmed that the cloning of actors' voices without permission has become widespread, noting that there is hardly a week that goes by without an artist being alerted to the brutal competition of artificial intelligence on their work.

They pointed out that hundreds of lesser-known artists, who often cannot refuse offers, sometimes relinquish their rights to artificial intelligence despite the risks to their reputation and future.

They called for the establishment of a "legal framework" that allows artificial intelligence to coexist with artists' work in an environment that respects copyright and neighboring rights.

These movements come after an increase in artistic initiatives to confront the threat of artificial intelligence to the sector, including protests in Paris.

Last week, Hollywood studios accused a Chinese software called "Sidance 2.0" of widespread copyright infringement after a video was released featuring a confrontation between Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, which gained widespread attention.