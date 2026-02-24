أعلن 4 آلاف فنان ومخرج فرنسي احتجاجهم ضد ما وصفوه بـ«النهب المنظم» الذي يمارسه الذكاء الاصطناعي بسرقة أصواتهم وصورهم دون إذن، وذلك قبل أيام من حفل توزيع جوائز «سيزار»، أعرق جوائز السينما الفرنسية.

وجاءت المبادرة عبر مقال نشر على موقع صحيفة «لو باريزيان» ونقلته وكالة فرانس برس، تحت إشراف هيئة أدامي المعنية بحقوق التمثيل، التي أطلقت الحملة.

وكتب الفنانون: «نشهد تحوّلاً عميقاً في مهنتنا منذ وصول الذكاء الاصطناعي. هذه الأداة القيمة لبعض المهن هي أيضاً وحش نهم للفنانين من أمثالنا».

منافسة وحشية

وأكد الفنانون بأن استنساخ أصوات الممثلين والممثلات من دون إذن أصبح منتشراً، مشيرين إلى أنه ما من أسبوع يمرّ دون أن يُنبّه فنان إلى المنافسة الوحشية للذكاء الاصطناعي على عمله.

ولفتوا إلى أن المئات من الفنانين الأقل شهرة، الذين لا يستطيعون رفض العروض غالباً، يتنازلون أحياناً عن حقوقهم للذكاء الاصطناعي رغم المخاطر على سمعتهم ومستقبلهم.

ودعوا إلى وضع «إطار قانوني» يسمح للذكاء الاصطناعي بالتعايش مع عمل الفنانين ضمن بيئة تحترم حقوق التأليف والحقوق المجاورة.

وتأتي هذه التحركات بعد زيادة المبادرات الفنية لمواجهة تهديد الذكاء الاصطناعي على القطاع، بما في ذلك وقفات احتجاجية في باريس.

وفي الأسبوع الماضي، اتهمت استوديوهات هوليوودية برمجية صينية باسم «سيدانس 2.0» بانتهاك واسع لحقوق التأليف، بعد نشر تسجيل مصوّر ضمن مجموعة من اللقطات المولّدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي يظهر مواجهة بين توم كروز وبراد بيت، وحقق انتشاراً واسعاً.