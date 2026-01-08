أحمد داود بطلاً بفيلم جديد بعنوان «ويك إند» والتصوير بهذا الموعد

The Egyptian artist Ahmed Dawood has signed on to star in a new film titled "Weekend," written by Hussein Niazi and directed by Sara Karim.

The production company is continuing its preparations for the film in anticipation of starting filming next month, at various locations including Cairo, El Gouna, and the beaches of the Red Sea.

The company is also working on selecting the actresses who will co-star with Ahmed Dawood, with all official details about the project to be announced soon.



His Works in the Upcoming Ramadan 2026

On the dramatic front, Dawood will compete in the upcoming Ramadan drama season of 2026 with his new series titled "Mama and Papa Neighbors," which is set to revolve around social themes.

The series "Mama and Papa Neighbors," starring Ahmed Dawood, features Mirna Jamil, Sherine, Aida Riyad, Mohamed Mahmoud, and Mahmoud Hafiz, and is written by Walaa El Sherif and directed by Ahmed Abdel Wahab.

Upcoming Films

Dawood is also awaiting the release of two films in theaters soon, titled "The Crush" and "Ifma," featuring a selection of artists in various works ranging from romantic to comedic and social.