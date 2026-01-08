أحمد داود بطلاً بفيلم جديد بعنوان «ويك إند» والتصوير بهذا الموعد

تعاقد الفنان المصري أحمد داود على بطولة فيلم جديد بعنوان «ويك إند»، من تأليف حسين نيازي وإخراج سارة كريم.
وتواصل الشركة المنتجة تحضيراتها للفيلم استعداداً لانطلاق التصوير الشهر المقبل، في مواقع متعددة تشمل القاهرة والجونة وشواطئ البحر الأحمر.
كما تعمل الشركة على اختيار البطلات اللاتي سيشاركن أحمد داود البطولة، على أن تعلن جميع التفاصيل الرسمية عن العمل قريباً.
أعماله في رمضان المقبل 2026
وعلى الصعيد الدرامي، ينافس داود في موسم دراما رمضان المقبل لعام 2026 من خلال مسلسله الجديد الذي يحمل اسم «بابا وماما جيران»، والمقرر تتمحور أحداثه في إطار اجتماعي.
ويجمع مسلسل «بابا وماما جيران» بطولة أحمد داود، كل من ميرنا جميل، شيرين، عايدة رياض، محمد محمود، ومحمود حافظ، وهو من تأليف ولاء الشريف وإخراج أحمد عبدالوهاب.
أفلام منتظر عرضها
كما ينتظر داود عرض فيلمين له في السينمات قريباً، هما «الكراش» و«إذما»، ويشارك فيهما نخبة من الفنانين ضمن أعمال متنوعة بين الرومانسي والكوميدي والاجتماعي.
The Egyptian artist Ahmed Dawood has signed on to star in a new film titled "Weekend," written by Hussein Niazi and directed by Sara Karim.
The production company is continuing its preparations for the film in anticipation of starting filming next month, at various locations including Cairo, El Gouna, and the beaches of the Red Sea.
The company is also working on selecting the actresses who will co-star with Ahmed Dawood, with all official details about the project to be announced soon.
His Works in the Upcoming Ramadan 2026
On the dramatic front, Dawood will compete in the upcoming Ramadan drama season of 2026 with his new series titled "Mama and Papa Neighbors," which is set to revolve around social themes.
The series "Mama and Papa Neighbors," starring Ahmed Dawood, features Mirna Jamil, Sherine, Aida Riyad, Mohamed Mahmoud, and Mahmoud Hafiz, and is written by Walaa El Sherif and directed by Ahmed Abdel Wahab.
Upcoming Films
Dawood is also awaiting the release of two films in theaters soon, titled "The Crush" and "Ifma," featuring a selection of artists in various works ranging from romantic to comedic and social.