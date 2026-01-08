أحمد داود بطلاً بفيلم جديد بعنوان «ويك إند» والتصوير بهذا الموعد

تعاقد الفنان المصري أحمد داود على بطولة فيلم جديد بعنوان «ويك إند»، من تأليف حسين نيازي وإخراج سارة كريم.

وتواصل الشركة المنتجة تحضيراتها للفيلم استعداداً لانطلاق التصوير الشهر المقبل، في مواقع متعددة تشمل القاهرة والجونة وشواطئ البحر الأحمر.

كما تعمل الشركة على اختيار البطلات اللاتي سيشاركن أحمد داود البطولة، على أن تعلن جميع التفاصيل الرسمية عن العمل قريباً.
أعماله في رمضان المقبل 2026

وعلى الصعيد الدرامي، ينافس داود في موسم دراما رمضان المقبل لعام 2026 من خلال مسلسله الجديد الذي يحمل اسم «بابا وماما جيران»، والمقرر تتمحور أحداثه في إطار اجتماعي.

ويجمع مسلسل «بابا وماما جيران» بطولة أحمد داود، كل من ميرنا جميل، شيرين، عايدة رياض، محمد محمود، ومحمود حافظ، وهو من تأليف ولاء الشريف وإخراج أحمد عبدالوهاب.

أفلام منتظر عرضها

كما ينتظر داود عرض فيلمين له في السينمات قريباً، هما «الكراش» و«إذما»، ويشارك فيهما نخبة من الفنانين ضمن أعمال متنوعة بين الرومانسي والكوميدي والاجتماعي.