•• ابني الشاب، من القيم التي عليك اتباعها؛ ترك الخلق للخالق، وعش ليِّن الجانب سليم الصدر.. لا ينتقد ولا يعترض.. لا يمد عينه وراء الحُجب.. لا يرهف خلف الجُدر.. لا يدس أنفه بين الوجوه.. لا يزاحم الناس.. لا يدخل في جدل.. لا يشارك في مراء.. ولا يلج في منافسة.. وهكذا وقاه الله عذاب الحسد وكفاه شر العداوة.. إنها رسالة تنقل حكمة الشيوخ للشباب.

•• أخي الأب، حافظ على ابنك الشاب، فبعد عناية الله بك هو عكازك ومسندك إذا تبعثرت أمورك في كبرك.. يذكرك بشبابك حين تشعر أن أمواج همومك تحرَّكت برأسك المُثقل.. تستطيب به إذا رأيته شامخاً.. تطرب إذا غسلك ببره بعد اقترابك من الشيخوخة.. يخرجك من عيشة العزلة التي احتجزت فيها ذاتك بعد كبرك.. يجعلك تكتشف نفسك من جديد.

•• الأحلام أيها المثبطون تبقى أحلاماً.. والواقع أبلغ وأجمل من الأحلام إن كنتم لا تعلمون.. وأحلام جيل الشباب تنبع من أمل لا من أحلام.. وواقع أحلام الشباب تفوق سماء الإبداع، فكسروا بها سُحُب الابتئاس.. الشاب المتمكِّن من هؤلاء كألف رجل مثل فراشة تبحث عن رحيقها.. شباب يعطرون النباهة بماء الزهر فعكسوا أماني الإنسان وأحلامه.. هؤلاء الشباب نحبهم ونحب من يحبهم.

•• أصدقائي المعلمون، الميزات الشبابية للآلاف من أبنائنا تطرح سؤالاً شفافاً وفضفاضاً وربما صادماً: ماذا حققت مدارسنا وجامعاتنا وبيوتنا وحتى مؤسساتنا التعليمية والثقافية والإعلامية لصناعة الموهبة؟ فتلك الصناعة في هذا الزمن المتطور المتسارع لم تعد ترفاً أو اختياراً بل أصبح أمراً إجبارياً لا خيار لنا فيه، فإذا كانت «رؤية 2030» قد وضعت صناعة الموهبة ضمن أهدافها الكبرى، فأين نحن أفراداً ومجتمعات ومؤسسات؟