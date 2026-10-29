•• My young son, one of the values you should follow is to leave creation to the Creator, and live with a gentle demeanor and a pure heart.. do not criticize or object.. do not cast your eyes behind veils.. do not eavesdrop behind walls.. do not stick your nose between faces.. do not crowd people.. do not engage in arguments.. do not participate in disputes.. and do not enter into competition.. Thus, God protects you from the torment of envy and saves you from the evil of enmity.. This is a message that conveys the wisdom of the elders to the youth.

•• My brother, the father, take care of your young son, for after God's care for you, he is your crutch and support if your affairs become scattered in your old age.. he reminds you of your youth when you feel that the waves of your worries have stirred in your burdened head.. you find joy in him when you see him standing tall.. you are delighted when he washes you with his kindness as you approach old age.. he pulls you out of the isolation you have confined yourself to after growing older.. he helps you rediscover yourself anew.

•• Dreams, O discouragers, remain dreams.. and reality is more eloquent and beautiful than dreams if you do not know.. and the dreams of the youth generation stem from hope, not from mere dreams.. and the reality of youth dreams surpasses the sky of creativity, so break through the clouds of despair with them.. the capable young man among them is like a thousand men, like a butterfly searching for its nectar.. youth who perfume awareness with the essence of flowers, reflecting human hopes and dreams.. we love these young people and we love those who love them.

•• My friends, the teachers, the youthful qualities of thousands of our children raise a transparent, broad, and perhaps shocking question: What have our schools, universities, homes, and even our educational, cultural, and media institutions achieved in nurturing talent? For this nurturing in this rapidly evolving time is no longer a luxury or a choice, but has become a mandatory matter with no option for us. If "Vision 2030" has placed talent development among its major goals, where are we as individuals, communities, and institutions?