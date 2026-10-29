تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
•• ابني الشاب، من القيم التي عليك اتباعها؛ ترك الخلق للخالق، وعش ليِّن الجانب سليم الصدر.. لا ينتقد ولا يعترض.. لا يمد عينه وراء الحُجب.. لا يرهف خلف الجُدر.. لا يدس أنفه بين الوجوه.. لا يزاحم الناس.. لا يدخل في جدل.. لا يشارك في مراء.. ولا يلج في منافسة.. وهكذا وقاه الله عذاب الحسد وكفاه شر العداوة.. إنها رسالة تنقل حكمة الشيوخ للشباب.
•• أخي الأب، حافظ على ابنك الشاب، فبعد عناية الله بك هو عكازك ومسندك إذا تبعثرت أمورك في كبرك.. يذكرك بشبابك حين تشعر أن أمواج همومك تحرَّكت برأسك المُثقل.. تستطيب به إذا رأيته شامخاً.. تطرب إذا غسلك ببره بعد اقترابك من الشيخوخة.. يخرجك من عيشة العزلة التي احتجزت فيها ذاتك بعد كبرك.. يجعلك تكتشف نفسك من جديد.
•• الأحلام أيها المثبطون تبقى أحلاماً.. والواقع أبلغ وأجمل من الأحلام إن كنتم لا تعلمون.. وأحلام جيل الشباب تنبع من أمل لا من أحلام.. وواقع أحلام الشباب تفوق سماء الإبداع، فكسروا بها سُحُب الابتئاس.. الشاب المتمكِّن من هؤلاء كألف رجل مثل فراشة تبحث عن رحيقها.. شباب يعطرون النباهة بماء الزهر فعكسوا أماني الإنسان وأحلامه.. هؤلاء الشباب نحبهم ونحب من يحبهم.
•• أصدقائي المعلمون، الميزات الشبابية للآلاف من أبنائنا تطرح سؤالاً شفافاً وفضفاضاً وربما صادماً: ماذا حققت مدارسنا وجامعاتنا وبيوتنا وحتى مؤسساتنا التعليمية والثقافية والإعلامية لصناعة الموهبة؟ فتلك الصناعة في هذا الزمن المتطور المتسارع لم تعد ترفاً أو اختياراً بل أصبح أمراً إجبارياً لا خيار لنا فيه، فإذا كانت «رؤية 2030» قد وضعت صناعة الموهبة ضمن أهدافها الكبرى، فأين نحن أفراداً ومجتمعات ومؤسسات؟
•• My young son, one of the values you should follow is to leave creation to the Creator, and live with a gentle demeanor and a pure heart.. do not criticize or object.. do not cast your eyes behind veils.. do not eavesdrop behind walls.. do not stick your nose between faces.. do not crowd people.. do not engage in arguments.. do not participate in disputes.. and do not enter into competition.. Thus, God protects you from the torment of envy and saves you from the evil of enmity.. This is a message that conveys the wisdom of the elders to the youth.
•• My brother, the father, take care of your young son, for after God's care for you, he is your crutch and support if your affairs become scattered in your old age.. he reminds you of your youth when you feel that the waves of your worries have stirred in your burdened head.. you find joy in him when you see him standing tall.. you are delighted when he washes you with his kindness as you approach old age.. he pulls you out of the isolation you have confined yourself to after growing older.. he helps you rediscover yourself anew.
•• Dreams, O discouragers, remain dreams.. and reality is more eloquent and beautiful than dreams if you do not know.. and the dreams of the youth generation stem from hope, not from mere dreams.. and the reality of youth dreams surpasses the sky of creativity, so break through the clouds of despair with them.. the capable young man among them is like a thousand men, like a butterfly searching for its nectar.. youth who perfume awareness with the essence of flowers, reflecting human hopes and dreams.. we love these young people and we love those who love them.
•• My friends, the teachers, the youthful qualities of thousands of our children raise a transparent, broad, and perhaps shocking question: What have our schools, universities, homes, and even our educational, cultural, and media institutions achieved in nurturing talent? For this nurturing in this rapidly evolving time is no longer a luxury or a choice, but has become a mandatory matter with no option for us. If "Vision 2030" has placed talent development among its major goals, where are we as individuals, communities, and institutions?